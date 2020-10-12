Gordon on the NHL: Vegas shakes up roster to make Pietrangelo fit

The Vegas Golden Knights really, really want to employ defenseman Alex Pietrangelo for the back end of his career. This was clear long before he officially became a free agent.

The Golden Knights were willing to move heaven and earth to get him. OK, maybe not that much – but they basically give away No. 2 center Paul Stastny to create the salary cap space needed to sign him. They also put productive defenseman Nate Schmidt on the trade block.

Stastny, the former Blue who scored 80 points in 121 games in two seasons for the Golden Knights, returned to the Winnipeg Jets in a trade. Schmidt, who piled up 40 points with a plus-11 rating in 79 regular season and playoff games this season, was linked to several teams Sunday night as the Vegas management team scrambled to create the needed salary cap space.

If the Golden Knights ultimately move both Stastny and Schmidt to get Pietrangelo, will that improve their chances of winning a Stanley Cup?

I guess we’ll see when the NHL resumes, but that seems like a high price to pay for a team that already had Shea Theodore excelling the lead defenseman.

CLIFFORD THE GRINDER