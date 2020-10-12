Gordon on the NHL: Vegas shakes up roster to make Pietrangelo fit

The Vegas Golden Knights really, really want to employ defenseman Alex Pietrangelo for the back end of his career. This was clear long before he officially became a free agent.
The Golden Knights were willing to move heaven and earth to get him. OK, maybe not that much – but they basically give away No. 2 center Paul Stastny to create the salary cap space needed to sign him. They also put productive defenseman Nate Schmidt on the trade block.
Stastny, the former Blue who scored 80 points in 121 games in two seasons for the Golden Knights, returned to the Winnipeg Jets in a trade. Schmidt, who piled up 40 points with a plus-11 rating in 79 regular season and playoff games this season, was linked to several teams Sunday night as the Vegas management team scrambled to create the needed salary cap space.
If the Golden Knights ultimately move both Stastny and Schmidt to get Pietrangelo, will that improve their chances of winning a Stanley Cup?
I guess we’ll see when the NHL resumes, but that seems like a high price to pay for a team that already had Shea Theodore excelling the lead defenseman.
CLIFFORD THE GRINDER
The Blues will have ample job competition next season. The addition of hard-hitting winger Kyle Clifford on a two-year, $2 million will give coach Craig Berube still ferocious another banger for his fourth line.
Blues fans may remember Clifford from his time on the bulldozing Los Angeles Kings teams that won two Cups.
The Blues now have 14 NHL forwards, not counting winger prospect Klim Kostin and injured forwards Vladimir Tarasenko and Alexander Steen. The latter two are likely to open the season on injured reserve which would temporarily ease this team’s salary cap crunch and roster crowding.
Blues general Doug Armstrong is having a busier-than-expected offseason. He got defenseman Torey Krug to sign for the same $45.5 million over seven years that defenseman Justin Faulk received in an extension a year after arriving in a trade with Carolina.
Krug had the leverage of unrestricted free agency and a far better resume than Faulk had. And the two players got the same dollars due to the dramatically different circumstances at the time they signed.
We figured Armstrong could exploit the depressed market to add a solid D-man after losing Pietrangelo. But getting a player of Krug’s caliber? That was surprising.
HALL SHUFFLES OFF TO BUFFALO
So how crazy is this free-agent marketplace? The second-best player available behind Pietrangelo, winger Taylor Hall, settled for a one-year, $8 million contract to play for the rebuilding Buffalo Sabres.
Wow.
These same Sabres gave winger Jeff Skinner an eight-year, $72 million contract in the pre-pandemic NHL. Skinner scored 40 goals in 2018-19, true, but Hall scored 93 points in 2017-18 and won the Hart Trophy.
Hall took the one-year deal to bet on himself. Presumably the Sabres promised him regular access to top center Jack Eichel, which could give him an opportunity to rebuild his stock and get the seven-year, $70 million he might get on normal times.
Also, Hall enjoyed his previous time with Sabres coach Ralph Krueger in Edmonton. And the Sabres appear open to striking a long-term deal with Hall if Taylor gets comfortable in upstate New York.
“We see this as a really good fit,” new Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said “We're very fortunate here in Buffalo to have one of the elite centers in the game and we feel we're adding one of the elite wingers in the game. We're excited about the potential of that."
AROUND THE RINKS
Defenseman Tyson Barrie is another player that suffered in the soft market. He settled for a one-year, $3.75 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers. Barrie will get a chance to put up some numbers on the power play with Oscar Klefbom recovering from surgical repairs.
Meanwhile the Chicago Blackhawks are in disarray. The surviving veterans are not happy that the franchise turned out goaltender Corey Crawford, who landed with the New Jersey Devils, and winger Brandon Saad, who was moved on to the Colorado Avalanche in a trade.
While the Calgary Flames hope they finally gained goaltending stability with Jacob Markstrom’s six-year, $36 million contract, the Vancouver Canucks should be OK moving forward with emerging netminder Thatcher Demko and Braden Holtby offering support with a two-year, $8.6 million contract. And Cam Talbot should be a good bet for the Minnesota Wild after moving on from the Flames for a three-year, $11 million contract.
The Detroit Red Wings made value additions with goaltender Thomas Greiss (two years, $7 million) and winger Vladimir Namestikov (two years, $4 million). While he doesn’t drive the play off the wing, Namestikov can play off skilled forwards and move up and down the top three forward lines.
The Devils are enjoying a busy offseason. The addition of winger Andreas Johansson from the Toronto Maple Leafs will add speed and offensive depth.
