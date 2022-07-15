Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live St. Louis sports chat, 1 p.m. Jul 15, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat. ------ 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Gordo: Blues GM Armstrong makes tough decisions needed to keep Blues in chase Armstrong is determined to avoid the pain of rebuilding like the Blackhawks are currently experiencing. Tipsheet: NHL is abuzz as Gaudreau flees Calgary, Malkin stays in Pittsburgh Johnny Gaudreau decided to leave Calgary to become the best available player in NHL free agency. Meanwhile Evgeni Malkin remained a Penguin and the goaltender carousel whirled. Gordo on the NHL: Blues stay strong, Giroux lands in Ottawa, Kuemper goes to Caps The Blues took care of business by keeping Nick Leddy, adding a capable backup goaltender and locking in Robert Thomas. Tipsheet: Blackhawks tank, Canadiens gamble, Flames wait as NHL free agency nears The NHL market is abuzz ahead of the free agent marketplace's Wednesday opening. The one sure thing is this: The Chicago Blackhawks will lose early and often next season. Tipsheet: Dominant Dodgers offer stern test for depleted Cardinals Getting to the All-Star break will be a grind for the Cardinals, especially with the steamrolling Dodgers in town for three highly challenging games. Tipsheet: Hader's struggles slow Brewers, keep Cardinals alive in NL Central Reliever Josh Hader has scuffled lately, causing the Brewers to lose late leads and fail to pull away from the Cardinals in the division race. Gordo chat: What does Austin Romine signing mean for Cardinals catching situation? Read the full transcript of columnist Jeff Gordon's weekly chat with St. Louis sports fans. Tipsheet: Resurgent Big 12 tries to raid Pac-12, finish if off After the Big Ten's big play on UCLA and USC, the Big 12 is seizing its opportunity raid what's left of the Pac-12 and find second life. Gordo on the NHL: Tarasenko trade speculation resurfaces ahead of draft Vladimir Tarasenko's stock rose after his productive 2021-22 season and it appears that other teams are checking in on him. Gordo on the NHL: Blackhawks race to NHL's bottom with DeBrincat trade The Chicago Blackhawks are staring over from scratch, so they are going to lose lots and lots of games over the next several seasons.