Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live St. Louis sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday Aug 19, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat ------ 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Gordo: Brewers struggle to overcome ill-advised Josh Hader trade Brewers manager Craig Counsell's fateful decision Sunday afternoon pointed a giant finger at Milwaukee president of baseball operations David Stearns. Tipsheet: Once-promising Cardinals outfielder Piscotty fades onto waiver wire Outfielder Stephen Piscotty had one strong season in St. Louis and one big campaign in Oakland before his career went south. Tipsheet: Cardinals' top prospects climb in independent rankings The Cardinals not only graduated multiple prospects to the majors this season, they saw their elite younger prospects make great strides in the eyes of analysts. Tipsheet: Texas Rangers prove that money can't always buy happiness The Texas Rangers tried to spend their way back to relevance over the winter. They failed. Quick fixes can be hard to find in the free agent marketplace. Tipsheet: Stoops reminds Calipari that Kentucky is a football school too Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops has beat long odds to make his program relevant. He doesn't want to accept a back seat to Wildcats basketball coach John Calipari or anybody else. Gordo: Cardinals just said no to mortgaging their future at the deadline What the Cardinals did not do at baseball’s trade deadline was most impressive. Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live St. Louis sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat Tipsheet: Brewers stabilize ahead of weekend showdown with Cardinals The Milwaukee Brewers pulled out of their tailspin just in time to face the Cardinals this weekend. The National League Central race is heating up. Gordo: Blues stay in chase despite subtractions, but Colorado remains Cup favorite The Blues lost David Perron and Ville Husso, but many Central Division rivals took big hits, too. Tipsheet: Tigers' enduring failure helps fans appreciate Cardinals The Detroit Tigers have been one of the more ambitious baseball franchises in recent times. But the desire to win hasn't translated into the sort of success the Cardinals have maintained.