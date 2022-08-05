Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live St. Louis sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday Aug 5, 2022 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat ------ 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Tipsheet: Jordan Walker shrugs off Cardinals trade talk, keeps hitting Top Cardinals prospect Jordan Walker is the subject of minute-to-minute trade speculation, but he is keeping his focus on hitting baseballs really, really hard. Gordo: Unmatched Padres desperation lands Juan Soto in San Diego The Cardinals had enough prospects to bid on Juan Soto, but the desperate San Diego Padres were always the team to beat in that auction. Tipsheet: While Cardinals add pitching depth, Brewers subtract Hader The Cardinals added some badly needed pitching depth money while the Brewers retooled their bullpen after trading away star closer Josh Hader. Tipsheet: While Padres made huge splash, Cardinals found good pitching fits The Cardinals didn't make big headlines at the trade deadline, but they made two smart trades that netted two starters and a reliever to reconfigure their pitching staff. Tipsheet: Brewers feel pain after losing Josh Hader from bullpen The Milwaukee Brewers used to have a lockdown bullpen. Then they traded away closer Josh Hader to realign their long-term payroll and compromised a team strength. Gordo: Blues stay in chase despite subtractions, but Colorado remains Cup favorite The Blues lost David Perron and Ville Husso, but many Central Division rivals took big hits, too. Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live St. Louis sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat. Tipsheet: Baseball market heats up as Yankees, Mets add outfielders The New York teams got the commerce started in baseball's trade mart by acquiring notable outfield help. Expect a flurry of activity in the days ahead. Gordo: Cardinals must spend assets wisely to realize special potential The Cardinals have built impressive organizational strength in a short period of time. If they are smart, they can leverage that strength into 100-victory seasons. Tipsheet: Big Ten prepares to blow up major college football as we know it The Big Ten won't stop with the addition of USC and UCLA. It is ready to kill off the Pac-12 and target ACC schools as well while seeking an alliance with the SEC.