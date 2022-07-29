Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live St. Louis sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Cardinals have built impressive organizational strength in a short period of time. If they are smart, they can leverage that strength into 100-victory seasons.
The Blues lost David Perron and Ville Husso, but many Central Division rivals took big hits, too.
The Cubs are likely to trade away two more pieces of their great teams ahead of the deadline. And Willson Contreras and Ian Happ will both be sad to go.
The Big Ten won't stop with the addition of USC and UCLA. It is ready to kill off the Pac-12 and target ACC schools as well while seeking an alliance with the SEC.
The Washington Nationals delivered one of the most inspiring postseason runs in modern times before crumbling due to free agent exits and bailout trades.
The Milwaukee Brewers regained offensive traction coming out of the break -- and that allowed them to rebuild distance on the Cardinals in the division race.
Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
After the Big Ten's big play on UCLA and USC, the Big 12 is seizing its opportunity raid what's left of the Pac-12 and find second life.
The Blues took care of business by keeping Nick Leddy, adding a capable backup goaltender and locking in Robert Thomas.
Armstrong is determined to avoid the pain of rebuilding like the Blackhawks are currently experiencing.