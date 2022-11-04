Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live St. Louis sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday Nov 4, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat. ------ 0 Comments Tags Jeff Gordon Chat Mizzou Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Gordo: Cardinals positioned for greater success after retaining Nolan Arenado Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt will provide the foundation as the team tries to build bigger success. Tipsheet: Lane Kiffin is having so much fun winning at Ole Miss Lane Kiffin is winning games and ruffling feathers at Ole Miss. It's no wonder he's a really hot coaching commodity these days. The man is not dull. Tipsheet: Kansas finally admits basketball transgressions with Self punishment Kansas has finally conceded that it broke rules while recruiting. The school punished itself, lightly, while trying to lessen the NCAA punishment to come. Tipsheet: Auburn finally fires hapless Harsin, starts coach shopping yet again Auburn has spent $37 million while firing its last two coaches and now the school and its manic donors are really to spend some more. Gordo on the NHL: Sputtering rivals keep slumping Blues from falling far behind The Blues aren't buried, yet, despite their ugly four-game downturn. The Central Division race has been a slog to this point of the young season. Tipsheet: Even all-time greats, like Verlander, can have bad Octobers Justin Verlander is one of the greatest pitchers of his era. His struggles in World Series games remind us how random postseason baseball can be. Tipsheet: Brewers face winter of change as Stearns leaves, big decision loom The Brewers have a new leader atop their baseball operation and lots of big decisions to make this winter. Tipsheet: Schumaker faces no-win scenario with long-suffering Marlins Skip Schumaker seized the opportunity to run his own team when the Miami Marlins called. He better brace for what comes next in the National League East. Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live St. Louis sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat. Gordo: John Mozeliak vows to stay the course for Cardinals but spend more in 2023 Cardinals president of baseball operations has to make changes to his field staff, but he expects the organizational philosophy to remain the same.