Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live St. Louis sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday

Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Oakland A's finally traded catcher Sean Murphy. The Braves and Brewers did well in the three-way trade and it appears the A's did not.
College football lost one of its greatest offensive innovators -- and one of its most eccentric characters as well -- with the sudden passing …
Several billionaires are tired of falling short in baseball's postseason. So they are running up massive payrolls while awarding contracts that could age very badly.
While the San Diego Padres added still another massive contract to their payroll -- Xander Bogaerts at $280 million -- the Cardinals proceeded with typical caution while signing Willson Contreras.
Last week did not end well for the area's leading major college basketball teams. Illinois, SLU and Missouri suffered ugly losses that will force them to regroup.
The Blues have failed to sustain traction this season, but they remain the playoff race because many Western Conference rivals are plodding along too.
With Carlos Correa off the board, Dansby Swanson is the last high-impact position player in the free agent marketplace. So which team is going to give him a monstrous contract?
The SEC competition is fierce this winter to land proven quarterbacks in the transfer portal like Spencer Sanders, Devin Leary and Graham Mertz
Barry Odom is getting his second shot at head coaching. The opportunity arose at UNLV, which has struggled mightily in recent years. Odom is ready to tackle this challenge head on.
Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.