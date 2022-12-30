Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live St. Louis sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday

Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
The current collective bargaining agreement discourages profligate spending, but it doesn’t prevent it. The CBA anticipates owners operating franchises as a business, as Bill DeWitt Jr. has done with the Cardinals.
College football coaches did some last-second shopping for quarterbacks on Christmas Eve. Expect more commerce during the days ahead while Missouri fans wonder if the Tigers will get into that market.
Arkansas lost nearly half of its roster ahead of the Liberty Bowl, so the Razorbacks will face a big challenge against resurgent Kansas.
Missouri advanced its case by avoiding bad losses and then upsetting Illinois. Now the SEC season will offer chance after chance to earn national respect.
Jordan Kyrou's scoring surge during the team's pre-Christmas road trip demonstrated why the Blues made a $65 million commitment to him.
Missouri took a step back from 2022 during the early signing period, but the Tigers did not fall into a ravine. Given the circumstances in the industry right now, that was a victory.
Billionaire New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has unlimited spending power, so didn't hesitate to add Carlos Correa to his massive payroll when the opportunity arose Tuesday night. What's another $315 million?
Kentucky has fallen back into the SEC pack during the past few seasons, which is not the result that Big Blue Nation expects from coach John Calipari.
Several billionaires are tired of falling short in baseball's postseason. So they are running up massive payrolls while awarding contracts that could age very badly.
The Oakland A's finally traded catcher Sean Murphy. The Braves and Brewers did well in the three-way trade and it appears the A's did not.
