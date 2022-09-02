Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live St. Louis sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday Sep 2, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat ------ 0 Comments Tags Jeff Gordon Chat Mizzou Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Gordo: Retooled Cardinals pitching staff could deliver collective success The Cardinals have upgraded their arms supply through trades and promotions, so a strong collective effort could earn them the division title and another ticket to postseason play. Tipsheet: Severe Frost damage to Cornhuskers leaves Nebraska fooball reeling A painful season-opening loss has Nebraska staggering toward further disappointment under failed coach Scott Frost. Tipsheet: Former Cardinals closer Rosenthal suffers still another setback The Brewers hoped to benefit from Trevor Rosenthal's latest comeback bids. But this bid, like his previous bids, ended with another injury. Tipsheet Sputtering Brewers still seeking much-needed relief The Brewers still haven't resolved their bullpen issues -- and that cost them another game Tuesday night. Tipsheet: Struggling White Sox try to regroup in La Russa's absence The White Sox had to adjust after the sudden departure of manager Tony La Russa this week for medical reasons. Perhaps they can turn his absence into a rallying point. Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live St. Louis sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat Tipsheet: Yankees GM Cashman has no regrets over Montgomery-Bader trade Now that the Yankees have pulled out of a prolonged tailspin. GM Brian Cashman is feeling less heat for trading Jordan Montgomery for the injured Harrison Bader. Gordo: Mizzou, SLU unveil contrasting nonconference basketball slates Both Mizzou and SLU men's basketball scheduled SIU Edwardsville. Otherwise, the Tigers and Billikens chose opposite tracks. Tipsheet: Braves roll into Cardinals series as NL's standard-setting team The Atlanta Braves have built a championship team by developing lots of elite talent and making mostly smart trades and purchases. They set the bar for the Cardinals and other franchises outside the largest markets. Gordo: Newfound offensive depth spurred midseason Cardinals turnaround These days Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol can play the matchup game with his full selection of hitters.