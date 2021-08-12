 Skip to main content
Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live STL sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday
0 comments

Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live STL sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.

-

-

-

-

-

-

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Field of Dreams game reignites the debate: Is it ‘play catch’ or ‘have a catch’?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News