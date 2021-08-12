Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live STL sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday

Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
As expected, the Brewers are running away with the National League Central race. We're seeing why the Cubs and Cardinals decided to get out of their way.
The Mets have spared no cost to build a pennant contender, but that big-budget team is heading the wrong way in a hurry.
The Cubs are into losing these days and they seem committed to that cause. When they decide to start over, they start over from scratch with some Triple-A guys filling in.
The Braves have finally gained some traction this season and it came at the expense of the Cardinals -- who have been a nemesis of that franchise.
The Big 12 is looking for a lifeline as Texas and Oklahoma prepare to move to the SEC. Partnering with the Pac-12 could buy the league a bit more time.
Tony La Russa’s Chicago White Sox steamrolled their American League Central competition this season. Early on it was clear that sportswriters …
The New Jersey have filled their need for a scoring winger and burned up some more salary cap space. That seems to lessen whatever interest they have in Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko.
The big-revenue Cubs failed to secure their top players with contract extensions, then used that excuse to trade them all away.
The Braves and Cardinals have a lot in common -- except that the Braves remain in the playoff chase while the Cardinals do not.
