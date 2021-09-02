Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live STL sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday

Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The Hurricanes wanted to get even with the Canadiens, but their thirst for revenge could backfire and preclude them from making other moves.
The Missouri Tigers could be one of the country's surprising teams this season — or they could languish at .500. Experts see it both ways.
Reliever Hunter Strickland is just one of the in-season addition that helped the Brewers sustain their roll. Meanwhile the Cardinals failed to fill all of their roster gaps.
The Cincinnati Reds had a chance to put a good grip on the National League’s second wild card slot with the San Diego Padres slumping and the …
Nebraska coach Scott Frost needed to score a road victory over Illinois to move his program back in the right direction. Instead the Cornhuskers all but handed the Illini a big win for new coach Brett Bielema.
Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
The Padres at least slowed their tailspin at the expense of the Diamondbacks, but they face big challenges in the week ahead.
The Islanders spent their remaining cap dollars to retain players. That lessens the chances they made a bid for Vladimir Tarasenko.
Thanks to the failure of several other teams -- notably the Padres and Reds -- the Cardinals remain in the wild card chase in spite of themselves.
The SEC's power grab has prompted the three surviving major conferences to band together against it. But can that alliance hold up?
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.