Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live STL sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday

Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
The SEC is off and rolling as America's top football conference once again, thanks to some key nonconference victories.
The Cardinals have had every opportunity to climb into the NL wild card slot. And they have failed to take advantage.
The Canadiens turned a bad situation -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi getting an excessive offer sheet -- into a solid gain by acquiring Christian Dvorak.
The Islanders spent their remaining cap dollars to retain players. That lessens the chances they made a bid for Vladimir Tarasenko.
At last! College football is back for real, offering appealing matchups in energized venues.
Reliever Hunter Strickland is just one of the in-season addition that helped the Brewers sustain their roll. Meanwhile the Cardinals failed to fill all of their roster gaps.
Ed Orgeron needs LSU to demolish McNeese State to get back on track. Trouble is, his kid plays quarterback for that school.
The Hurricanes wanted to get even with the Canadiens, but their thirst for revenge could backfire and preclude them from making other moves.
The Padres at least slowed their tailspin at the expense of the Diamondbacks, but they face big challenges in the week ahead.
