Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live STL sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday

Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
The Reds are taking full advantage of the San Diego Padres' collapse -- something the Cardinals have failed to do.
Thanks to the failure of several other teams -- notably the Padres and Reds -- the Cardinals remain in the wild card chase in spite of themselves.
Teams have to find somebody to blame for failure. For the Padres, that somebody was pitching coach Larry Rothschild.
The SEC's power grab has prompted the three surviving major conferences to band together against it. But can that alliance hold up?
The last two Cardinals' losses were made slightly less painful by the fact that the Reds and Padres also lost -- to bottom-feeding teams no less. So the wild card race remains tight.
Many solid veteran forwards, including Tyler Bozak, are still seeking decent NHL offers. The music is still playing but there doesn't appear to be many chairs left.
The Padres are cracking the door open for wild card hopefuls. Can the Cardinals take advantage?
The Big 12 is looking for a lifeline as Texas and Oklahoma prepare to move to the SEC. Partnering with the Pac-12 could buy the league a bit more time.
Joey Votto is hitting like he did back in 2017. His sudden power surge pushed the Reds into the thick of the wild card race.
The Cubs are into losing these days and they seem committed to that cause. When they decide to start over, they start over from scratch with some Triple-A guys filling in.
