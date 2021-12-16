Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live STL sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday

Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
-
-
Tipsheet: Analysts praise Nolan Gorman's progress in Cardinals system
-
Gordo: Edwardsville's Patterson chases his dream into weird world of NFL kicking
-
Tipsheet: Urban Meyer becomes NFL laughingstock with epic Jaguars failure
-
Tipsheet: Former Cardinals star Wacha plows forth despite injuries, struggles
-
Gordo ranks area hoops: Underwood fumes after near-miss against Arizona
-
-
-
-
-
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!