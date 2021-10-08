Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
-
-
Tipsheet: Arozarena provides more playoff heroics for intrepid Rays
-
Tipsheet: Change is afoot for baseball's also-rans
-
Join columnist Jeff Gordon for his live STL sports chat
-
Read the full transcript of Jeff Gordon's special edition wild-card chat
-
Tipsheet: Baseball's single-game wild card format is exciting, but stupid
-
-
-
-
-
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!