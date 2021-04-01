Join Jeff Gordon for his live STL sports chat at 1 p.m. Friday

Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
-
-
Gordo on the NHL: Trade chatter gets loud as deadline nears
-
Gordo: Martin turns over roster, seeks restart at Mizzou
-
Tipsheet: Through all the Madness, Gonzaga and Baylor climb closer to showdown
-
Tipsheet: Moser should stay put, build on Loyola's success
-
Tipsheet: Nostalgic Hoosiers turn to NBA for curious coaching hire
-
-
-
-
-
Tags
Get all the sports coverage from Jeff Gordon without the popups and surveys. Your subscription also includes access to our daily e-edition.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!