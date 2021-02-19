Join Jeff Gordon for his live STL sports chat

Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
-
-
Tipsheet: Pujols faces uncertain future while entering final contract year
-
Gordo: Another loss brings another reality check for reeling Tigers
-
Read the full transcript of Jeff Gordon's Friday STL sports chat
-
Tipsheet: La Russa embraces his comeback challenge with White Sox
-
Tipsheet: Cards line up some lumberjacks for the long haul
-
-
-
-
-
Tags
Get all the sports coverage from Jeff Gordon without the popups and surveys. Your subscription also includes access to our daily e-edition.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!