Read the full transcript of Jeff Gordon's Friday STL sports chat

Bring your Cards, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments, and talk to columnist Jeff Gordon in his weekly live chat.
-
-
Tipsheet: Alabama becomes the Greatest Show On Turf, college version
-
Gordo on the NHL: Week 1 brings lineup shuffling, waiver news, trade buzz
-
Gordo: SLU, Mizzou feeling the wait of their untimely COVID-19 shutdown
-
Gordo on the NHL: Pietrangelo enjoys Golden Knight in his Vegas debut
-
Tipsheet: Alabama crushes Kentucky, eyes SEC hoops title too
-
-
-
-
-
Tags
Get all the sports coverage from Jeff Gordon without the popups and surveys. Your subscription also includes access to our daily e-edition.
More sports videos from STLtoday.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!