The Blues' Russians, Yuri's NBA chances and more: 10 questions from Gordo's chat

Here are some of the highlights from our weekly chat with Post-Dispatch subscribers.

Q: Has the St. Louis Media been requested to avoid the Ukraine Issue with the Blues Russian players by the Blues Management?

A: Jim Thomas pressed the issue while on the road with the group, but obviously Doug Armstrong would like to keep the Blues out of the discussion. The team is trying to operate business as usual -- but like we discussed in the Net Front Presence podcast, Russian hockey players are caught in a bad spot.

Q: Wonder if you feel familiar enough with Yuri Collins @ SLU to compare his professional potential with Phil Pressey of MU fame. Both right at 6 ft and both playmakers in college. Watching MU with that Pressey team was one of the most enjoyable years of MU BB.

A: Yuri Collins and Phil Pressey have the same challenge with pro basketball: Size. Defending the size and length of NBA point guards is a challenge for players in the 6-foot, 180 range. Attacking bigger defenders at the level is also problematic, because NBA players of all sizes are so athletic.

Phil got a taste of the NBA before moving on to an extensive career in Europe. Collins has such a great feel for the offensive game that he could do the same, especially now that he has become more effective as a perimeter shooter.

Q: When do you predict the next game will take place at Busch?

A: The current schedule calls for the Cardinals to come off an extended road trip and play on April 25. I'd like to think that about three weeks of shared financial pain for the owners and players should be enough to get a deal. It's absurd that would take any shared pain to do this, but here we are.

Q: How would you rank the following prospects for the Blues: Perunovich, Bolduc and Neighbours? Would you consider them top-tier? Thanks!

A: Hmmm . . . not sure about top tier, but Perunovich could rise to a nice level. We always make the Torey Krug comparison due to their size and playmaking similarities. Krug has some edge to his game, which Perunovich will need to develop to become a Top 4 defender.

Neighbours could be a nice third-line winger starting next year, with some potential to play in the Top 6. He has a mature puck-seeking, puck-possessing game already. As he gets stronger, that should translate well in the NHL.

Bolduc has a nice upside as a playmaking winger. He has played some center, but I've seen scouting reports that like him more on the wing. But the jump from the QMJHL to the NHL in terms of speed and strength is significant. So he's a few years away,

Q: Do you know or can you find out why on the Blues #1 PP Perron and Tarasenko sometimes start by setting up w their forehand's on the outside which takes away their ability for one timers and their play seems more deliberate and predictable?

A: I'm all for the power play moving guys around to become less predictable, but the Perron one-timer is a staple with the man advantage. Sure, it can be predictable, but it's still a big weapon. The Blues also got No. 91 to embrace the one-timer this season, so it's a bit frustrating to see him revert to holding the puck, holding the puck, then then try to thread a needle with a wrist shot into traffic. The power play is all about quick, decisive passes and quick, decisive shots that catch defenders and the goaltender moving.

Q: Do you know why the various NHL owners would allow this stupid playoff format? I can't imagine Stillman agreeing to play Colorado in the first or second round. It's just not a fair playoff system. How did this come about makes no sense. Teams need to be reseeded when the playoffs start.

A: As noted in earlier chats, the NHL went to this format (with the wild card twist) to emphasize divisional rivalries and to cut down on the back-and-forth expense of playoff travel. Some years that creates imbalance, like this year -- when Vegas fell off and the Pacific Division has an easier postseason path.

But like they say, if you're going to win the Cup, you will have to knock off great teams along the way, first round, second round, whenever.

Q: What impact do feel that Cards games broadcast on cable has to with fan base going down.? The NFL is growing in fan base, broadcasts on network TV. As time passes more and more cable cutters will find other methods to stay entertained and lose interest in their home team.

A: Cord cutters are going to streaming services, including many that carry the regional sports networks. I believe the quality of play (or lack thereof) is a bigger issue for baseball than access to the games via cable, antennae or the interwebs. The NFL is scattering its games to various non-network outlets. The NBA and NHL have done that too. That diversification of game outlets will keep increasing for every sport as leagues maximize their rights dollars.

Q: Have any early NCAA picks? Take a look at Iowa, one of hottest teams down the stretch.

A: The experts still love Gonzaga, despite the loss at St. Mary's. The Zags can create some crazy mismatches. Illinois could get to the Final Four, but relying so much on 3-point shooting is a bit scary. Purdue and Auburn hit some turbulence in their leagues. Some close losses and scary wins.

When the top 6 teams in the Top 25 poll lose on the same day, you know there will be a wide-open field. There might be 10 legitimate title threats and several more teams that could get hot and play over their heads.

Q: Who wins in a football game between the Cards and Blues? Which sport has better athletes?

A: The Blues win the football game. I'm guessing Flaherty, Wainwright or any number of other pitchers could be great QBs and Bader and O'Neill could get open all day. But the Blue would dominate both lines and hurt people.

Q: Who did you enjoy watching better? Mr. Majic or Paul O'Liney? Both were special players.

A: Are you talking Willie Smith? For an old-timer like me, who went to school at Mizzou from 1975-79, he is the guy. I heard a great story from an insider about the famous Missouri-Michigan game for the regional title. Norm Stewart stepped out for a smoke at halftime, then came in right before the team was to leave the locker room for the second half. He pointed to Smith said, "You're going to lead us to victory." Then he gestured to the group. "And you're going to follow him."

Not sure that is exactly how it went, but it sounds like Norm. And Willie darn near pulled it off.

