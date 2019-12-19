The man behind Tipsheet reflects on Blues fans reveling in Boston's sorrow

My top story of 2019 was the top story of my 40-year sportswriting career: The Blues finally won the Stanley Cup.
They brought unbridled joy to their tortured followers. Given the franchise's exasperating history, it was no surprise to see the championship parade become a raucous street party unlike anything St. Louis had ever seen.
Context matters. Assisting in the coverage of this title run was a career-capper. Nothing will top it.
After the Blues squeezed past the Dallas Stars in the second round of the playoffs with their dramatic Game 7 victory, it was clear they could win it all.
The pieces were falling in place, the story was coming together. This was a team of destiny.
Since coming to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 1986, I had never felt that vibe before.
Either a team develops the "it" factor or it doesn't. There is no way to construct it with personnel moves. It only can come organically as a team collectively gets stronger and stronger and stronger.
The Blues reached the Final Four twice on my watch, but those teams didn't exude championship swagger. This team had it and you could feel it every time you went into the dressing room.
They became calmly confident that they could win the title and they went out and did it.
That this historic breakout came against the Boston Bruins made it all the sweeter. St. Louisans bristled when the Boston Red Sox beat the Cardinals in the 2004 and 2013 World Series and the New England Patriots derailed the "Greatest Show on Turf" in Super Bowl XXXVI.
So it's no surprise that my most-read story was a Stanley Cup follow-up in Tipsheet that allowed Blues fans to revel in the suffering of the Bruins after their crushing Game 7 failure.
Boston has won many championships. The Blues had zero titles until they stunned the Bruins on their own ice and left them in tears. Long-suffering Blues fans wanted to drink those tears like champagne.
Jeff Gordon's memorable stories of 2019
