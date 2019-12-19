The man behind Tipsheet reflects on Blues fans reveling in Boston's sorrow

Jeff Gordon Jeff Gordon is an online sports columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Jeff Gordon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

My top story of 2019 was the top story of my 40-year sportswriting career: The Blues finally won the Stanley Cup.

They brought unbridled joy to their tortured followers. Given the franchise's exasperating history, it was no surprise to see the championship parade become a raucous street party unlike anything St. Louis had ever seen.

Context matters. Assisting in the coverage of this title run was a career-capper. Nothing will top it.

After the Blues squeezed past the Dallas Stars in the second round of the playoffs with their dramatic Game 7 victory, it was clear they could win it all.

The pieces were falling in place, the story was coming together. This was a team of destiny.

Since coming to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in 1986, I had never felt that vibe before.

Either a team develops the "it" factor or it doesn't. There is no way to construct it with personnel moves. It only can come organically as a team collectively gets stronger and stronger and stronger.

The Blues reached the Final Four twice on my watch, but those teams didn't exude championship swagger. This team had it and you could feel it every time you went into the dressing room.

They became calmly confident that they could win the title and they went out and did it.

That this historic breakout came against the Boston Bruins made it all the sweeter. St. Louisans bristled when the Boston Red Sox beat the Cardinals in the 2004 and 2013 World Series and the New England Patriots derailed the "Greatest Show on Turf" in Super Bowl XXXVI.