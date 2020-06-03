Tiosheet: NBA follows NHL's lead, maps return with play-in games

The NBA is ready to follow the NHL’s lead and return to play with those teams still in the postseason hunt.
Commissioner Adam Silver has corralled the owners – who are expected to vote on a comprehensive proposal Thursday -- and the players association appears to be on board as well.
The league’s likely format will include 22 teams, not the 24 the NHL settled on. Rather than play in two hub cities, the NBA is focused on Orlando as the sole host.
The season could extend as late as Oct. 12 for Game 7 of the Finals. Then the NBA Draft and free agency will follow.
While the NHL is jumping right into the postseason with a play-in round for the bottom 16 teams, the NBA appears ready to play some regular season game to finalize the standings before getting into the play-in round.
There was some discussion of involving non-playoff teams in the restart and taking 30 teams to go visit The Mouse. But that doesn’t have much traction, since teams buried in the standings aren’t excited about risking their health to play meaningless games.
As in the NHL, NBA teams that don’t return to play after facing a long layoff until the play again – nine months or longer, depending on where the United States and Toronto are with the coronavirus.
Both leagues are prepared to delay the start of next season until it will be safe to bring fans back into the arena and return to business as usual.
Could those excluded NBA teams have a summer camp and fall league games to scrape off the rust? Perhaps, especially with networks working to fill programming voids.
Here is what folks are writing about the NBA scenario:
Ben Rohrbach, Yahoo! Sports: “There can be little doubt that the league’s likely return in late July is financially motivated, and nobody benefits from an influx of revenue more than the owners. The absence of fans is a blow to their bottom line, but the NBA’s national TV deal is worth an average of $2.7 billion annually, to say nothing of regional sports network contracts, and recouping as much of that remaining money for this season as possible is of high import. The NBA may be better equipped to test for and respond to an outbreak of coronavirus at a single location than it was with players traveling freely between cities in March, but there is still considerable risk to anyone entering a campus-like environment that will reportedly still allow players to leave and reenter the bubble . . . You know who is taking the least risk? Owners who do not need to attend the actual games and presumably would be protected from being held liable for the potential spread of coronavirus to employees and their families.”
Chris Mannix, SI.com: “There will be a financial consequence if the NBA doesn’t fulfill obligations to its local television partners. For most teams, there are a certain number of games guaranteed on its contract; 70 is a magic number, though it can vary by team depending on its contract. For playoff teams, a loss of regular season games is less significant, as local affiliates carry first round postseason games. But for non-playoff teams, not fulfilling that contract could lead to a significant loss of revenue. That’s important, because as NBA teams hemorrhage cash, jobs could become more at risk. The NBA—with a big assist from players—have supported full and part time staffers during this pandemic. But if there is any kind of shortfall on television revenue, which is effectively the league’s only source of income right now, who knows how teams will react? With the NBA facing an uncertain economic future, how many teams will shed staff to meet it?”
Paolo Uggetti, The Ringer: “If the 22-team scenario gets approved by a three-fourths majority of the owners on Thursday and the July 31 date to resume is solidified, the NBA will likely be hoping to fit in a handful of regular-season games, a play-in, and a full postseason to determine a title winner before the NFL presumably kicks off its season on September 10. That’s a 41-day window. In a normal year, the playoffs usually stretch over two months.”
Kevin Arnovitz, ESPN.com: “We've been openly debating the merits and drawbacks of a play-in tournament for years, and now we'll finally have a pilot program to measure its value. We'll find out whether this product is something players and fans respond to and something broadcast partners are intrigued by. If it works, it could generate a significant amount of revenue for the NBA in the next broadcast deal, which consequently might afford the league the chance to shave a few regular-season games off the schedule.”
Royce Young, ESPN.com: “Bringing the win-or-go-home mentality of the NCAA tournament to the NBA could produce games like we haven't really seen before. There's a fine line between feeling gimmicky and feeling energized, and a play-in tournament will walk it. But if it adds intensity and weight to early postseason games, it could bring the kind of moments typically reserved for a Game 7.”
Brad Bodkin, CBSSports.com: “If the Bucks are playing to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo, these are not ideal circumstances. You could argue everyone is in the same boat, but the Bucks were clearly the best regular-season team, tracking for 70 wins for most of the campaign. However, now they're home-court advantage is out the window. It has been speculated that Milwaukee would need to win the title, or at least make it to the Finals, for Giannis, a free agent in 2021, to re-sign. Antetokounmpo is eligible to sign a max extension with Milwaukee this offseason, but that max number is determined as a percentage of the salary cap, and nobody knows what that's going to be at the moment given all the lost revenue. There is a distinct possibility that Giannis, regardless of how the Bucks perform in these playoffs, will hold off on signing that extension until the league's financial picture at least clears up, or hopefully improves, in 2021. That would, of course, put the Bucks in a tight spot, as they'd be into Giannis' walk year without any formal indication as to whether he intends to stay or leave. At least in a case like Anthony Davis, he gave the Pelicans notice he was leaving in enough time to seek a trade prior to his walk year. The Bucks could well go into next season not knowing one way or the other, and there will certainly be blockbuster trade offers on their table to entice them if they get skittish about their chances of retaining their MVP. The bottom line is this year's playoff run was supposed to be Milwaukee's best sales pitch to Giannis, and it still can be. They just have to go out there and prove they're the organization that gives him the best chance to win championships. No pressure.”
“I never felt that we weren’t going to have the season. I’ve always had the mind-set of, I don’t know when, but if it comes back, we got to be ready. I got to be ready. Because mentally, it’s hard to make that switch. If you tell yourself every day, “Yeah, season’s not coming back, season’s not coming back,” and then it comes back, make sure you’re really there, prepared. For me, I want to stay mentally in the fight this entire time. But I think the big step has been opening up facilities and guys coming out saying they want to play.”
Los Angeles Lakers guard Quinn Cook, to The Ringer.
