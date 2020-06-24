Tipsheet: 60-game MLB sprint will put tremendous pressure on managers

David Schoenfield , ESPN.com : “Remember, the Braves -- not the Nationals -- won the NL East, and now the Nationals are minus ( Anthony ) Rendon . The Nationals obviously can't afford to get off to a slow start like last season, when they went 19-31 their first 50 games. You'll hear that mentioned often as evidence of the wild results that can happen in a short season, but note that 19-31 is an extreme result for a playoff team. In fact, over the past three years, that's the worst 50-game stretch for any -- that's any 50-game stretch at any point in the season. So yes, a bad stretch could happen to a good team, but it's not as likely as you might think.”

Craig Calcaterra, NBCSports.com: “Through roughly 60 games last year four of the five eventual AL playoff teams were in playoff position. Through around 60 games last year three of the five NL playoff teams were in playoff position. That’s a pretty common percentage, by the way. Per ESPN Stats and Info, since the beginning of the Wild Card era, 68.1% of eventual playoff teams were in playoff position through 60 games. Over the last five years, there were never more than three of the ten playoff teams out of playoff position after 60 games. Less statistically speaking, I keep falling back on that old bit of baseball wisdom you hear repeated pretty often in the first few months of any season: ‘We’ll know who’s really good and who’s not by Memorial Day.’ Well, Memorial Day in 2019 fell around Game 54-55 for most teams. Which is not to say it’s ideal, of course. As everyone is quick to note, last year’s World Series champs, the Washington Nationals, were famously terrible through the first 50 games of the year and hadn’t really righted the ship yet through the first 60 games. Under the 2020 system they wouldn’t even be in the playoffs. There are a lot of other good or even great teams in MLB history which started slow and came on late. Losing the possibility of a fun late-season surge like the 2019 Nats had or like the 2002 Athletics had or like any number of other teams have had in history frankly sucks. But it’s also something that is special mostly because it’s not super common. If the most we lose in 2020 is the chance for a relatively rare second half surge from a team that looked like toast on June 1, well, we haven’t lost all that much. It doesn’t even rank in the top 20 suckiest things of 2020 I reckon. If, on the other hand, we have a season that, while being less than a third as long as usual still gives us more than a 2/3 chance of having the same postseason teams we’d normally have, it’s something less than a major tragedy.”