Tipsheet: 60-game MLB sprint will put tremendous pressure on managers

Everything will be magnified during the 60-game MLB “season” this summer.
The usual 162-game marathon sorts the contenders from the pretenders and also-rans. This campaign will be a sprint that may not produce much separation.
The players rejected the owners’ return-to-play offer featuring expanded playoffs, which made sense under these makeshift circumstances. So there will only be 10 postseason slots up for grabs.
One prolonged slump could kill a team’s playoff hopes. Conversely, a couple of prolonged hot streaks could thrust a surprise team into the bracket.
Fluid rosters will add to the unpredictability. Players could come and go as the coronavirus makes its inevitable mark on the teams.
The pressure on managers will be immense. Cardinals skipper Mike Shildt won’t have the luxury of letting players work their way out of slumps.
He won’t be able to play the long game. He won’t be able to extend some professional courtesy to veterans based on their past success.
There won’t be any time for that. If a team falls too far behind, there won't be enough time to catch up.
Shildt typically manages with great day-to-day urgency, but he will have to take it up a notch or two to give the Cardinals a shot at the playoffs.
Here is what folks are writing about this competitive landscape:
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “These are the teams that are dangerous in a shortened season: just about all of them, because a sport famously viewed as a marathon will become a 10K. One sprint of wins could propel the worst teams to the top. These are the teams that are especially dangerous in a shortened season: the teams saturated with roster depth and strong bullpens. The Los Angeles Dodgers. The New York Yankees. The Tampa Bay Rays, who should be a favorite among the gamblers. This is what might lie ahead: High anxiety, accelerated competition, in which a three-game losing streak for any team will border on catastrophe and a three-game winning streak could propel you into first place.”
Richard Justice, MLB.com: “A veteran player once told me he never even checks the standings until August. He meant that a baseball season eventually exposes every weakness and reveals every strength. That might not be the case in a 60-game season. Every team could be one hot streak -- and virtually every team has one or two really good stretches -- from opening the postseason door. For example, if the season ended after 60 games last year, the Rangers would have been in the playoffs and Nationals out. In that way, every game counts in a way it doesn't usually count in a normal season.”
Ben Lindbergh, The Ringer: “Even a 162-game season is subject to randomness, and under normal circumstances, the best team on paper wins the title less often in baseball than in any other major American sport. But a 60-game season is so abbreviated that at no point will we be able to stop saying “small sample.” (Well, we might stop saying it, but we won’t stop thinking it.) As analysts Eno Sarris and Russell Carleton have demonstrated, there’s much more noise in a 60-game season, which means there’s much more chance of an upset. As FanGraphs’ Dan Szymborski wrote earlier this month, ‘At 50 games, the ability to meaningfully differentiate between the great and the good, the mediocre and the bad, starts to fade significantly.’ He went on to note that the odds of a .500 or worse true-talent team winning the World Series in a 50-game season is about one in five—roughly six times higher than it would be in a full-length season. And 50 isn’t far from 60. For the first time, there’s little truth to the maxim that the season is a marathon, not a sprint. Throw in elevated risks of injury and illness and the possibility that some players may not be in the best shape of their lives after a long layoff, and this season is shaping up to be a great leveler. That’s a bit of a bummer if you’ve painstakingly (or expensively) constructed a super team designed to dominate over 162 games, but it’s a boon to bubble teams that once would have been long shots to stay in the race. No, this year’s championship won’t be viewed as legitimate in the way that a normal, non-sign-stealing-tainted one would . . . but fans of mediocre teams can dare to dream about an upset.”
David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “Remember, the Braves -- not the Nationals -- won the NL East, and now the Nationals are minus (Anthony) Rendon. The Nationals obviously can't afford to get off to a slow start like last season, when they went 19-31 their first 50 games. You'll hear that mentioned often as evidence of the wild results that can happen in a short season, but note that 19-31 is an extreme result for a playoff team. In fact, over the past three years, that's the worst 50-game stretch for any -- that's any 50-game stretch at any point in the season. So yes, a bad stretch could happen to a good team, but it's not as likely as you might think.”
Craig Calcaterra, NBCSports.com: “Through roughly 60 games last year four of the five eventual AL playoff teams were in playoff position. Through around 60 games last year three of the five NL playoff teams were in playoff position. That’s a pretty common percentage, by the way. Per ESPN Stats and Info, since the beginning of the Wild Card era, 68.1% of eventual playoff teams were in playoff position through 60 games. Over the last five years, there were never more than three of the ten playoff teams out of playoff position after 60 games. Less statistically speaking, I keep falling back on that old bit of baseball wisdom you hear repeated pretty often in the first few months of any season: ‘We’ll know who’s really good and who’s not by Memorial Day.’ Well, Memorial Day in 2019 fell around Game 54-55 for most teams. Which is not to say it’s ideal, of course. As everyone is quick to note, last year’s World Series champs, the Washington Nationals, were famously terrible through the first 50 games of the year and hadn’t really righted the ship yet through the first 60 games. Under the 2020 system they wouldn’t even be in the playoffs. There are a lot of other good or even great teams in MLB history which started slow and came on late. Losing the possibility of a fun late-season surge like the 2019 Nats had or like the 2002 Athletics had or like any number of other teams have had in history frankly sucks. But it’s also something that is special mostly because it’s not super common. If the most we lose in 2020 is the chance for a relatively rare second half surge from a team that looked like toast on June 1, well, we haven’t lost all that much. It doesn’t even rank in the top 20 suckiest things of 2020 I reckon. If, on the other hand, we have a season that, while being less than a third as long as usual still gives us more than a 2/3 chance of having the same postseason teams we’d normally have, it’s something less than a major tragedy.”
“There are going to be surprises, that I can guarantee you. And those surprises might be refreshing in a sense that you didn’t see that coming three months ago.”
• Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, on a conference call with reporters.
