Tipsheet: A-10 basketball muscles up with Martin, Miller hires

The competitive depth of Atlantic 10 basketball should improve with UMass and Rhode Island investing significant dollars in their head coaching hires.

UMass landed former South Carolina and Kansas State coach Frank Martin, giving him a five-year contract that could be worth as much as $8.5 million will retention bonuses if he goes full term.

Rhode Island stepped up with a five-year, $9.5 million contract for former Indiana and Dayton coach Archie Miller.

Martin had one magical Final Four run with the Gamecocks, in 2017. But he otherwise failed to reach the NCAA Tournament out of the hypercompetitive Southeastern Conference before getting fired after this season.

Prior to that, though, Martin reached the Big Dance four times and advanced to one Elite Eight in five years at Kansas State. At UMass, he replaces Matt McCall -- who went 51-81 in his five years.

Martin is from Miami and has been a head coach in the Midwest and the South, so at first glance his hiring at UMass seemed odd. But he was an assistant coach at Northeastern in Boston for four years and his wife, Anya Forrest, was a track star for UMass in the 1990s.

“I have never been more excited to call a place home like we are with UMass,” Martin said. “It is evident that there is a tremendous alignment to win and do it the right way.”

Miller posted a 139-63 overall mark at Dayton and went 68-34 in the A-10. He reached the NCAA Tournament in his last four seasons at the school before moving on to Indiana.

He lasted just four seasons with the Hoosiers, finishing 67-58 overall and 33-45 in Big Ten play. He did not reach in the Big Dance during that span, but his 2019-20 team was 20-12 and seemed destined for a bid until the pandemic hit.

After taking a year off from coaching, Miller returned to a conference where he enjoyed great success. He replaced David Cox, who went 64-55 in his four years before moving on to Maryland as an assistant coach.

“I think from an expectations standpoint, we have high hopes, high aspirations, and there's no reason why we can't achieve championship-level play,” Miller said. “We'll be good when we're good. We've got to earn it.”

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks are writing about March Madness:

Andy Wittry, NCAA.com: “As his 47-year head coaching career both winds to a close and trudges up the sport's summit one last time, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski has now reached three milestones in three consecutive victories, the latest marking his record-setting 13th Final Four appearance, as No. 2 seed Duke defeated No. 4 seed Arkansas 78-69 on Saturday night. Krzyzewski broke a tie with former UCLA coach John Wooden, who had 12 Final Four appearances in his career. The latest victory follows his 100th career NCAA tournament victory, which came against Texas Tech in the Sweet 16, and his 1,200th career win, which came against Michigan State in the second round. Now, the Blue Devils are just two wins away from a sixth national championship.”

Chris Thompson, The Defector: “Going by seeding, the second round was really the last chance for Duke’s season to end in true gutting disappointment, when they faced and solidly thumped Michigan State, a seven seed. A loss to Texas Tech in the Sweet 16 would’ve been a sour ending, but only very slightly. Now that Duke is in the Final Four, no conceivable ending to their run short of his players deliberately scoring baskets for the opposition can take the shine off of Krzyzewski’s final season.”

Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “The Tar Heels put a quick end to the Cinderella run of Saint Peter's, finally making the mid-major look like a No. 15 seed with a dominant 69-49 win. North Carolina has so many offensive weapons that were on display, but this game mainly showcased the defense and athleticism of this group to completely smother and rattle the Peacocks. After three games that saw UNC rely on its guards to win, Sunday saw the 'Heels take over with their dynamic frontcourt. Brady Manek (19 points) and Armando Bacot (20 points, 22 rebounds) fueled that effort in the win . . . With Kansas, Villanova, Duke and North Carolina heading to New Orleans, it's been a successful NCAA Tournament for the blue bloods of men's college basketball. That is, except Kentucky falling to Saint Peter's. The re-emergence of these power programs comes on the heels of a disappointing 2020-21 season that saw Duke and Kentucky miss the NCAAs and Kansas and North Carolina bow out in the first weekend.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “The stage is set for a legendary rivalry clash in the Final Four next Saturday as No. 2 seed Duke will take on its hated rival No. 8 seed North Carolina with a spot in the NCAA Tournament championship game on the line. It will be the 258th meeting between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels, but the first time they have played in the NCAA Tournament. It marks the 13th Final Four appearance for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who is set to retire at the end of the season, and an element of revenge will also be in play after the Tar Heels beat Duke 94-81 on March 5 in Coach K's last home game. That victory helped UNC solidify its case for an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament, and it evened the season series between the teams at a game apiece. For the Tar Heels, spoiling Krzyzewski's going away party at Cameron Indoor Stadium was surely a memorable way to close the regular season. Now, they have a chance to end his career altogether. A rubber match in the ACC Tournament looked possible before the Tar Heels lost to Virginia Tech in the semifinals, which seemed to erase the chance that the teams would play for a third time. But the rubber match is coming after all, and it will be on the sport's biggest stage. Krzyzewski is 50-47 all-time against North Carolina, and his last game against the Tar Heels will be the most significant yet.”

Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “It’s been a decade since the SEC claimed a national title in men’s hoops. The 2012 Kentucky squad was the conference’s last squad to cut down the nets. Obviously, that drought isn’t in the same ballpark as the Big Ten or Pac-12, both of whom have gone multiple decades since their last national title (2000 for the Big Ten and 1997 for the Pac-12). As long as that continues — there’s no end in sight — the SEC won’t be at the but of the joke like either of those conferences. It especially avoided the ultimate conference dunce cap thanks to the Big Ten becoming the first conference to ever put 9 teams into the field and fail to send a single team to the Elite 8. At least the SEC had representation in the Elite 8, even if it was 1-and-done. Arkansas saved the conference from what would’ve been its most disappointing NCAA Tournament ever after 5 of the SEC’s 6 teams in the field got bounced by double-digit seeds on the opening weekend. But it’s a fair question — how long will this drought last? A few things are worth remembering with that discussion. This is not the SEC’s longest drought without a title in men’s hoops. The conference went without a crown from 1959-77 . . . Some would say there’s no way that the SEC will have a drought that lasts 2 decades. The conference with the highest-paid coaches had a much different narrative a short 2 weeks ago. For the first time since 1999-2004, the SEC had 5 teams in the field for the 5th consecutive year. But just like that 1999-2004 stretch, this current stretch didn’t yield a single title berth. At least not yet. In fact, the SEC actually didn’t have a single 1-seed during that time.”

MEGAPHONE

"We've already been two champions. They've fulfilled everything. Let's talk about them. They've won a regular-season championship and now a regional. They did that. They did it for us. Enough about doing it for the old man here. We're not going to do it unless we all own it. We all own this moment together."

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, after the Blue Devils advanced to the Final Four.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.