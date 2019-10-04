Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was back in the Atlanta lineup Thursday, providing an offensive spark from the leadoff spot.
He was back from a nagging groin/hip strain that sidelined him late in the regular season. This was great news for the Braves.
He reached base four times with three hits and a walk. His ninth-inning homer off Cardinals closer Carlos Martinez helped make things interesting at the end.
But in the seventh inning, he broke into a home-run trot on a ball that caromed off the right field wall, turning a should-be double into a single. The way the inning played out, that likely cost the Braves a run in their 7-6 loss.
Acuna has done this sort of thing before — and he's been yanked from a game because of it. He atoned for the seventh-inning lapse with his ninth-inning homer, but his teammates were stiff miffed after the game.
He's only 21 years old, but by now he should know better.
"Yeah, it's frustrating," Braves star first baseman Freddie Freeman told reporters. "But I think you have that conversation once. It's kind of beating a dead horse after that if you keep having the same conversation over and over again. You have to know that was a mistake."
And . . .
"That can't happen in the playoffs," Freeman said. "Can't happen in the regular season. Unfortunately that happened tonight."
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies said Acuna heard about it when he got back to the dugout. "He probably scores in that inning if he's on second base," Albies said. "It's a big deal. He knows he needs to do better there."
Given the postseason circumstances, Braves manager Brian Snitker opted not to yank Acuna again to hammer home that point.
"He should have been on second," Snitker said. "And we're kind of shorthanded to do anything about it right there. You hate to see that happen."
“He’s one of the best players I’ve ever seen play the game,” Braves catcher Brian McCann told reporters. “He’ll tell you, he knows he’s got to get to second. He knows that.”
Indeed, through a team interpreter, Acuna owned up to his mistake.
"There's a lot of baseball players who give their best effort all the time," Acuna said. "But (it) can kind of get away from them. We're human. We make errors."
Would he have run out the hit if he could do it over again?
"Absolutely," he said. "I mean, I was trying to give my best effort and those are those things that just kind of get away from you. So, obviously, I would've loved to have a double, if I could take it back."
After his ninth-inning homer, Acuna broke into a rather protracted home run trot that irked Martinez.
"I simply want him to respect the game and respect me as a veteran player," Martinez told reporters. "That's it. Just play the game."
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: "The New York Mets could have waited, and gone into next year with Mickey Callaway one bad game decision away from being fired, but why wait? They knew last season he wasn’t right for the job, and twice was almost fired, but even after finishing with a winning record, didn’t believe he was capable of leading them to the promised land. So they are paying Callaway $1.050 million to go away, the first Mets manager in history to be fired with a winning record, 86-76, after a full season. The Mets believe they are ready to win now and no longer had the patience to tolerate Callaway’s mistakes. They now will turn to a veteran manager, preferably one who has led teams into the playoffs. Experience is not an option, but absolutely necessary to become the next Mets manager. They already have formed an 'expansive list' of candidates, (GM Brodie) Van Wagenen says, and many names are familiar. They’ll be calling former Yankees manager Joe Girardi. Joe Maddon, too. And Buck Showalter. And John Farrell. And Mike Matheny. And perhaps Dusty Baker, Fredi Gonzalez, John Gibbons, Ron Washington and Ozzie Guillen, too. Really, all of these veteran unemployed managers but Maddon would jump at the prospect of going to the Mets. Maddon, 65, is a long shot simply because he views the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres managerial openings as more desirable, while also wanting to earn close to his final $6 million salary with the Chicago Cubs."
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: "The win-now moves for the Mets raised expectations significantly for 2019, but the pressure will be even greater in 2020, with trade-deadline acquisition Marcus Stroman a year away from free agency, (Noah) Syndergaard and Steven Matz two years away, and Jacob deGrom -- who will likely win his second Cy Young Award this fall -- in his prime. The Mets probably should not gamble all that they have at stake on someone with little or no experience as a manager, and there are some really good veteran options available. The safe play -- the right play -- is to pay the cost for one of the big names."
Stephanie Apstein, SI.com: "Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, welcome to Opening Day at historic Dodger Stadium in Chavez Ravine. Let’s get ready for Dodger baseball! For 29 teams, the season begins in late March. For the Dodgers, it’s the first pitch of Game 1 of the NLDS. On Thursday, the man who delivered that fastball was righty Walker Buehler, who led L.A. to a smooth 6-0 victory over the Nationals. Nothing the Dodgers have done to this point matters if they don't win the World Series. We said that in 2017, when they won 104 games and lost in seven games to the Astros. We said it in ’18, when they won 92 and lost in five to the Red Sox. We say it so often that when a reporter broached the topic with manager Dave Roberts on the eve of Game 1, the skipper smiled. 'I knew that one was coming,' he said."
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: "If this is going to work, if the Dodgers are to win 10 more times before everybody goes home, then it starts with Buehler. Game 1. Get the first, then think about the second. If the division series were to go five games, if Stephen Strasburg and Max Scherzer and a team that soared into the postseason proves a handful again, then it will be Buehler who will pitch. This was his series to start. It might be his to end."
MEGAPHONE
“The bullpen did good, in my opinion. It was me that did bad. I’m going to own that one. That’s on me. I felt like I gave that game away.”
• Atlanta Braves closer Mark Melancon, feeling shame in defeat.