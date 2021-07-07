Tipsheet: Aggressive Brewers make another move, add first baseman Tellez

The Milwaukee Brewers see a division title within their reach, so they are motivated buyers ahead of the July 30 trade deadline.
They have a healthy 6 ½-game lead over the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Central and they are 8 ½ games up on the Cardinals.
But they are not feeling complacent.
Earlier this season Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns acquired shortstop Willy Adames from the Tampa Bay Rays to fill a big need.
He acquired first baseman Rowdy Tellez from the Toronto Blue Jays Tuesday for pitchers Trevor Richards and Bowden Francis.
“We are certainly open to improve the team, however we can,” Stearns said. “That will be a pursuit that continues over the next [few] weeks. I said this many times before: I’m not good at timing these things. I’m not good at predicting these things. I’ll stop even trying to do that. But we are working on trying to improve the team where we can. I’m hopeful that we have opportunities to do that for the next [few] weeks.”
Tellez is still another product of Jeff Carlson’s Elk Grove High School baseball factory in California. Unlike Dylan Carlson, Tellez wasn’t a hot draft prospect – he went in the 30th round – but he hit his way up the Blue Jays ladder.
He hit for some power (21 homers, 54 RBIs) for the Toronto in 2019 and he did a fine job (.283. eight homers, 23 RBI in 35 games) for the Blue Jays during the pandemic season.
This season he rode the shuttle between the majors and Triple-A before the Brewers landed him to fill their first base void. Starter Dan Vogelbach is sidelined by a hamstring muscle strain and Keston Hiura is still struggling to make consistent contact.
“The need here is clear,” Stearns said. “We lost a left-handed hitter who was hitting in the middle of our lineup and doing a nice job. We were seeking to replace some of that production. In spurts, Keston has done a really good job as well. He will continue to get some opportunities. But the ability to add a left-handed hitter to our lineup, that is a unique opportunity at this time of year, so we were happy.”
This hasn’t been the easiest season to shop for talent, given the injury epidemic across the sport and the delayed start to the minor league season. Teams have look hard, as the Blue Jays did with Tellez.
“This is a player who has consistently put the bat on the ball and he has consistently hit the ball hard,” Stearns said. "Those are two pretty good attributes for major league hitters. He has had success in the major leagues. He has a long track record of success in the minor leagues. He got off to a slow start at the major league level, but we think the underlying ingredients are pretty sound. We think he should be able to perform at the major league level. We are going to give him a shot.”
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here’s what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Jon Paul Morosi, MLB.com: “The division is winnable, yes, but the Cubs need to consider the context. If they weren't good enough to advance in the playoffs last year, and they're experiencing a sharp downturn now, they need to be realistic. The Cubs should sell, and I believe they will.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “There are still 24 days until the trade deadline, minus the days off for the All-Star break, and as the streaking Brewers and plummeting Cubs have demonstrated, fortunes can change rapidly within a couple of weeks. But what those playoff odds indicate is that by the time general managers have made the hard decision on whether to go for it or not, there will be a whole lot of NL teams looking to move -- and relatively few teams motivated to add. The Mets could provide a great example of this. Their priority at the moment is to add a starting pitcher. Presumably, they're already checked in on the conversations for costly pitchers like the Rangers' Kyle Gibson, at a time when a bunch of contenders could use another starter, from the Dodgers to the New York Yankees. There will be competition for the likes of Gibson. But the Mets could also use a thumper, with third base being a possible area of need, and it appears there may be more teams looking to move third basemen than teams looking to acquire. Last week, for example, the Mets were linked to Josh Donaldson, and several rival execs dismissed the idea that the Mets would feel compelled to take on the 35-year-old Donaldson and the $53.5 million he is owed after this season. Rather, rival execs say, the Mets can wait to see if a more palatable deal develops for the likes of Kris Bryant, who is a free agent at season's end.”
Alyson Footer, MLB.com: “We’re still waiting for the Yankees to get back on track, but I’m starting to wonder if that’s going to happen. Let me go on record by saying that I do believe Gerrit Cole will make some adjustments that will enable him to pitch better than he has of late, but I also believe the days of that sheer dominance he enjoyed until, uh, recently, are probably behind him. There were always questions around the Yankees pitching, but without a dominant Cole at the top, I’m not sure October is in the cards for them.”
Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “Cole is not the only Yankee (or the only pitcher in the league, really) struggling since the foreign-substance crackdown. Closer (and fellow All-Star) Aroldis Chapman is in the middle of the worst stretch as a big leaguer. He's allowed 15 runs in his last nine games and 5 2/3 innings. From 2012-19, Chapman averaged 15.1 runs allowed per season. Chapman has blown leads in each of his last three appearances, including a four-run lead last Wednesday and a one-run lead on Sunday. His last eight batters have gone walk, ground out, walk, walk, game-tying grand slam, game-tying solo homer, hit by pitch, walk. Opponents have hit .483/.615/.931 (!) against Chapman in his last nine games. That is hard to believe.”
Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “Chapman was downright unhittable through the first two months of the season, but he utterly fell apart in June. Twice within the span of three weeks, he matched his career high by allowing four runs in a single outing; on June 10 against the Twins, he served up two homers in a game for just the third time in his career (and first since 2016) while failing to retire a single batter in turning a 5-3 lead into a 7-5 loss, and last Wednesday against the Angels — the night of Shohei Ohtani’s implosion — he walked the bases loaded and then allowed a game-tying grand slam, getting just one out along the way. From June 10 onward, he’s made nine appearances but pitched just 5.2 innings while allowing 14 hits and nine walks, striking out just six. His ERA in that span is 22.41, his FIP 15.51. Good grief.”
MEGAPHONE
“There's no storybook ending that's just magically going to be written, you know? We have to create that as a group and I have to be a big part of that as an individual. And that's as simple as I can put it.”
Chicago Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta, after his team suffered its 11th consecutive loss.