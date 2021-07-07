Tipsheet: Aggressive Brewers make another move, add first baseman Tellez

Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “There are still 24 days until the trade deadline, minus the days off for the All-Star break, and as the streaking Brewers and plummeting Cubs have demonstrated, fortunes can change rapidly within a couple of weeks. But what those playoff odds indicate is that by the time general managers have made the hard decision on whether to go for it or not, there will be a whole lot of NL teams looking to move -- and relatively few teams motivated to add. The Mets could provide a great example of this. Their priority at the moment is to add a starting pitcher. Presumably, they're already checked in on the conversations for costly pitchers like the Rangers' Kyle Gibson, at a time when a bunch of contenders could use another starter, from the Dodgers to the New York Yankees. There will be competition for the likes of Gibson. But the Mets could also use a thumper, with third base being a possible area of need, and it appears there may be more teams looking to move third basemen than teams looking to acquire. Last week, for example, the Mets were linked to Josh Donaldson, and several rival execs dismissed the idea that the Mets would feel compelled to take on the 35-year-old Donaldson and the $53.5 million he is owed after this season. Rather, rival execs say, the Mets can wait to see if a more palatable deal develops for the likes of Kris Bryant, who is a free agent at season's end.”