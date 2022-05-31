Tipsheet: Aggressive Phillies flop while deliberate Cardinals stay in chase

The Philadelphia Phillies have tried to make their fans happy. There’s no doubting the franchise’s commitment to winning.

Their ownership invests crazy money in proven talent. Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is throw-back executive who isn’t content to crunch numbers, work the margins and maximize efficiencies.

No, he likes to make big splashy plays no matter the cost. He lives for today and worries not about the long-term fiscal implications.

In short, the Phillies are run the way some Cardinals fans wish their team was run. Rather than promote their manager from within, that franchise hired proven winner Joe Giradi to manage the team.

They added Nick Castellanos (five years, $100 million) and Kyle Schwarber (four years, $79 million) during the offseason, landing sluggers that many folks in these parts coveted.

But there’s this: The Phillies are 21-28 this season despite their $233 million payroll. They haven’t seen the postseason since 2011 and they are already 11½ games back of the New York Mets in the National League East.

Meanwhile the Cardinals remain in the chase at 27-21 despite suffering simultaneous injuries to Jack Flaherty, Alex Reyes, Steve Matz, Jordan Hicks, Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill.

“Sometimes, what you are going through seems like the worst thing you’ve ever gone through,” Girardi told reporters after his team lost for the 11th time in 15 gams. “But you can probably look back and point to another spot. They just have to continue to work and grind this out. It’s going to turn — it’s going to. I believe in them.”

Needless to say, Philadelphia media types have been a bit more skeptical of the group and its effort.

Castellanos told the Philadelphia Inquirer he doesn't “know how to describe the energy now, but it's obviously not where it needs to be.”

OK, that’s not good. That points directly at Girardi.

“I think it looks like we are not having fun because the expectations are really high,” pitcher Kyle Gibson told the Inquirer. “Even when you win a game, it's easy to say, 'Great, we won today, but we're still 10 games off from where we want to be.' I think that's an attitude that has to be flipped.”

Will Girardi get his chance to spur that transformation? That seems less likely by the day.

“I don't worry about my job,” Girardi said. “I've never worried about my job. I don't worry about my job. I've got to do my job. It's the business of being a manager. I don't worry about it.”

LOOK, IT’S NICK PLUMMER!

Speaking of the Mets, they found some needed depth with outfielder Nick Plummer. You may recall that Plummer, the Cardinals’ first-round pick in 2015, became the odd man off the 40-man roster in the STL with so many young hitters arriving at once.

Plummer, 25, signed with the Mets as a free agent in the offseason. He has spent a lot of time on the team's taxi squad this season, but he finally broke through over the Memorial Day weekend.

He hit the game-tying homer Sunday against the Phillies in his first big league start and then went 3-for-4 with four RBIs Monday against the Washington Nationals.

“It’s great,” Plummer said. “This is what you envision, coming over here, being part of this club and ultimately coming out with a win.”

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Marc Normandin, Baseball Prospectus: “The Cardinals are 10 games into having Nolan Gorman on the big-league roster, and it’s going pretty well. Best-case scenario stuff, really, for a guy with plus-plus power potential, where “potential” here means “in the at-bats where his bat manages to connect with the ball.” Gorman’s got some swing-and-miss, yes—lots of swing-and-miss—but he can also send even the highest-drag pitches into orbit, and that’s not nothing. On Monday, Gorman went 3-for-3 with a homer and a walk against the Padres, helping to fuel the Cardinals’ win. The afternoon brought his MLB line to .387/.372/.677 in his first 10 games and 31 at-bats. He’s also managed to draw five walks to help compensate for the fact that, of the 19 times he’s failed to reach base, 10 of those were because of a strikeout. See? The bat has real potential, it just also has holes in it.”

Ray Ratto, The Defector: “Baseball’s long-term sustainability can be questioned on a daily basis if you don’t have an actual instinct for fun, but it is getting points for trying. Not through organized rule changes or City Connect abominations that only try to reinvigorate the shrinking fan base into shrinking at a slower rate, but through organic developments that nobody organized or held meetings to conceptualize or struggled to monetize. No, we’re looking at Joc Pederson and Tommy Pham. They’re the idea people. In a melting world that deteriorates a bit more every day, they are seizing on a perfectly trivial yet relatable set of kids’ problems to make baseball less, well, baseball-y. Their exchange in the outfield in Cincinnati Friday afternoon—well, Pham slapping Pederson for saying 'disrespectful (stuff)' and Pederson calling Pham out for not understanding fantasy football rules—is more modern American than anything else baseball has managed in years, and it just took two guys with the entrepreneurial spirit and gumption to act. They didn’t clear it with their managers, they didn’t take it upstairs to the suits or call their player reps. They did what most folks in the baseball’s dwindling 18-to-35 demographic target range would do. They argued about a series of silly things, five months after the league they were arguing about ended; they held a grudge and they did it in such a way that Pederson got an own and Pham got a three-game suspension.”

Dan Szymborski, FanGraphs: “Who doesn’t like a good comeback story? For all his struggles the last three years, (Matt) Carpenter is at least hitting somebody his year, even if it’s only minor league pitchers. In 21 games with the Triple-A Round Rock Express, he hit .275/.379/.613 with six homers in 95 plate appearances. Texas released him last week regardless, but by mutual agreement; even with the assumption that he’s made enough of a comeback to be a decent role player, the Rangers aren’t serious contenders, so they’re not in a situation where it makes sense to take long looks at 36-year-old utility guys. The Yankees, on the other hand, are contenders. And more importantly, they’re a team with some short-term needs that Carpenter could at least theoretically supply. Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the IL on Wednesday with a sore ankle, and Josh Donaldson just went on the temporary shelf due to a case of COVID-19. DJ LeMahieu is also sidelined thanks to left wrist pain, and though he’s still officially day-to-day, when you add in Aaron Hicks and the bout of right hamstring tightness that knocked him out of Thursday’s lineup, the Yankees are really stretching their roster in terms of availability. Carpenter can still likely play third and quite obviously can handle being a designated hitter, and if his left-handed bat has absolutely anything left in it, Yankee Stadium is a good venue to try to extract it.”

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The Cubs were the most active sellers at last year’s trade deadline, dumping the core of their team in Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javy Baez. They traded nine players in all, receiving 12 players in return. They won’t be nearly as active this year, but they possess perhaps the most valuable offensive trade chip in the game: All-Star catcher Willson Contreras. The Cubs have tried several times to sign Contreras to an extension, but haven’t come close, with Contreras seeking a deal close to J.T Realmuto’s five-year, $115 million contract with the Phillies. Also on the block are veteran starters Wade Miley and Drew Smyly, relievers David Robertson and Mychal Givens, infielders Jonathan Villar and Andrelton Simmons, outfielder Jason Heyward.”

Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “There were lots of questions heading into the offseason about whether Brian Cashman should blow up his roster and whether he should fire Aaron Boone as his manager. When the season began, there were just as many questions surrounding whether enough was done to improve the team. But the Yankees look like the type of force they were supposed to be last year. Their offense has been explosive, and their starting rotation -- the most uncertain part of this team heading into 2022 -- has helped carry them to the top of baseball's most competitive division. That's a very encouraging sign.”

Matt Snyder, CBSSports.com: “The White Sox went from 11-13 to where they currently sit without straying more than one game away from .500, either the high or low side. With all their injuries and underperformance, they've felt broken or even a bit cursed. Once they get fully healthy, they are every bit talented enough to make a deep playoff run. Just hang around .500 until everyone is back. This would be my pick.”

MEGAPHONE

"We have to continue to battle and keep grinding. Hopefully, things will turn around here soon. It's got to be soon -- I think we all know that. We all know the talent that we have here. We just have to do it."

Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler.

