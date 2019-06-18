When the Blues last saw the San Jose Sharks, they were looking old and battered. The Blues hammered them 5-0 and 5-1 in Games 5 and 6 of the Western Conference Final.
Injury-plagued defenseman Erik Karlsson shut down for Game 6 after laboring against the Blues with a groin muscle tear. He played just 53 games during the regular season and produced just three goals and 42 assists, which are meager numbers by his standards.
Karlsson was a two-time 20-goal scorer before an ankle injury reduced his mobility. As he headed toward unrestricted free agency, he looked like a bad bet for a Sharks team that needed to get younger.
But general manager Doug Wilson disagreed. He signed Karlsson, 29, to an eight-year contract worth a reported $92 million.
“Last year was an unbelievable run but we didn’t achieve what we set out to do,” Karlsson said in a press release announcing the contract. “But the dedication I witnessed from my teammates, coaches, staff and organization showed me that we all have a great future ahead of us, and that we are capable of fighting for that championship year-in and year-out.”
This is a fascinating gamble, since the Sharks are already committed to 34-year-old Brent Burns until 2025 with an $8 million salary cap hit. Defenseman Marc Eduoard Vlasic, 32, is locked in until 2026 with a $7 million annual hit. Forward Logan Couture, 30, has a contract that runs until 2027 with an $8 million hit.
That's a lot of money committed to a lot of older players at a time when the NHL is getting younger and faster. And unlike the Blues, the Sharks have never won the Stanley Cup -- so there's less justification for this loyalty.
Do the Sharks turn the page on unrestricted free agent Joe Thornton now? And what about UFA Joe Pavelski, the franchise's heart-and-soul player?
What if the NHL salary cap actually comes down next season, as some experts predict?
Here is what folks are writing about this:
Jared Clinton, The Hockey News: "Karlsson battled injury all season, to the extent Wilson told the media following the season that the Sharks had a healthy Karlsson 'for maybe six weeks.' He missed San Jose’s final game of the season, Game 6 of the Western Conference final, and underwent surgery to address a groin injury in early June. A full recovery is expected, but Karlsson has now dealt with groin, foot and Achilles surgeries over the past several seasons. That will result in some handwringing, particularly as it pertains to a defenseman whose mobility is among his best attributes, and will do little to assuage concerns about the length of the deal and the long-term outlook given the potential for decline in the back half of the contract . . . The most pressing concern is the salary cap constraints that re-signing Karlsson puts on the Sharks. An $11.5-million cap hit leaves the Sharks roughly $12 million to spend this summer with a bevy of talented players in need of new deals, and there’s simply no two ways about it: someone is going to have to go as a result of Karlsson’s return. Among those you can bet on departing are UFAs (Gustav) Nyquist, Joonas Donskoi, Michael Haley and Tim Heed. It’s to the open market with them. But what cap space is left remaining must then be divvied up between Pavelski, Thornton, (Timo) Meier and Kevin Labanc, and getting all four under contract without making a sacrifice to the Salary Cap Gods will be all but impossible. Look at it this way: after finishing up a five-year pact that paid him $6-million per season, Pavelski is in for a raise. Meier, fresh off of a 30-goal, 66-point season, is due a significant payday. Thornton took a pay cut last season and he may be willing to again, but how low is he willing to go? And Labanc’s 56-point season and nine-point playoff output makes him worthwhile to retain. There is no world in which $12 million is enough to get all four locked up, not even if Thornton was prepared to take league-minimum."
Mike Johnston, Sportsnet: "You’ll notice two of Karlsson’s Sharks teammates, Burns and Vlasic, are also locked into monster deals. Short-term that means San Jose will boast a blue line most teams should envy; long-term, depending on how much the salary cap increases in the coming years, these contracts could spell trouble. Karlsson and (Drew) Doughty are now two of only 10 players currently slated to have a cap hit of $10 million or more in 2019-20. It’s the two star defensemen, Canadiens goalie Carey Price plus seven franchise forwards. A contract like this means Karlsson will be expected to continue performing at a Norris Trophy contender level each year until he’s 37. In fact, Connor McDavid and Auston Matthews are the only two players with a higher 2019-20 cap hit than Karlsson. Talk about high expectations."
Dieter Kurtenbach, San Jose Mercury News: "No one will argue with you that a deal as large as Karlsson’s, in a league with a hard salary cap, has the potential to be crippling down the line. But ultimately, that was the market price for a player of Karlsson’s caliber — he’s not only one of the best defensemen in the NHL, he’s one of the best overall players in the NHL. And hand-wringing about his health and the possible long-term pratfalls doesn’t change the core truth at the base of this deal: The Sharks had to pay Karlsson this much or lose him forever. And if the Sharks lost him, I think they could have considered their standing as a top Stanley Cup contender to be lost, too. I don’t think the Sharks gave up much of worth when they traded for Karlsson before the start of the 2018-19 season — there’s no sunk cost fallacy in play here — but if San Jose didn’t offer Karlsson this kind of contract, make no mistake, he would have found them somewhere else. Yes, hockey is a team sport. Yes, he’s only one player. But he’s a hell of a player who helps his team in massive ways. Karlsson is critical in all three phases of the game and is on the ice for nearly 40 percent of the contest. Elite blue-line play is hard enough to find — when you have it, you do not let it leave, even if you carry the risk of the player not being anywhere near elite by the time the contract ends. With this deal, the Sharks can continue to boast the best defenseman duo in the NHL in Karlsson and Brent Burns. For a Sharks team that has come so close, but has never lifted the Cup, it would have been unconscionable to not go all-out in signing Karlsson. Now, if he had chosen to play somewhere else, that’s his prerogative and San Jose’s loss, but the Sharks needed to come to the negotiating table correct. They did that, and because they did, they’re poised to be one of the best teams in a Western Conference that will be wide open again next season."
Ken Warren, Ottawa Sun: "The tale of two National Hockey League worlds was illustrated Monday through former Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson and freshly re-signed winger Anthony Duclair. While the San Jose Sharks dumped a Brinks truckload onto Karlsson’s driveway to re-sign the two-time Norris Trophy winner, the Senators signalled once again they were clearly focused on a cost-controlled path to success down the road . . . While trades could change the equation this weekend, the Senators hold four first-round picks in the next three drafts, including the Sharks’ opening-round selection in 2020. If, as expected, the Senators finish out of the playoffs next season, one of those picks will be a lottery selection. The Senators also have seven second-round and four third-round choices in the next three drafts. The Sharks, by comparison, are all-in for the present. They have no first-, second- or fourth-round picks this weekend. Besides that 2020 first-rounder sent to the Senators, their 2020 third-round choice was dealt to the Detroit Red Wings for forward Gustav Nyquist, and now the 2021 second-round pick also belongs to Ottawa."