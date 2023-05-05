So who bets on college baseball games, anyway?

Well, there’s the guy who knows Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon. That guy had some inside information, so he placed a couple of bets on the Crimson Tide to lose.

And lose they did, 8-6 to LSU. Easy peasy!

This scenario illustrates the downside of the booming gambling industry, particularly in college sports. There will always be opportunities to put inside information to good use.

Worse yet, there is danger that gamblers could influence the outcome of games – run differential, point spreads, even wins and losses.

That’s why gambling integrity specialists closely monitor wagering to detect fishy bets. And these bets, picking Alabama to lose, got flagged.

Given the minimal betting on college baseball -- especially during the regular season – these wagers stood out.

Writing for ESPN.com, David Purdum explained:

The alleged suspicious activity took place (last) Friday at the sportsbook at the Great American Ball Park, according to the Ohio Casino Control Commission.

The OCCC's investigation is centered on two bets on the Tigers to win from the same unidentified customer, multiple industry sources told ESPN. A source familiar with the investigation told ESPN's Pete Thamel that there's "no reason to believe any student-athletes are involved."

Alabama's scheduled starting pitcher, ace Luke Holman, was scratched before the LSU game because of back tightness and was replaced by sophomore Hagan Banks, who hadn't started since March 16. LSU won the game 8-6.

The OCCC was alerted to the alleged activity Friday by independent Las Vegas-based integrity firm U.S. Integrity, which works with the OCCC and the SEC to monitor the betting market. U.S. Integrity alerted to its clients Friday, and the OCCC halted betting on college baseball games involving Alabama. The SEC has contracted with U.S. Integrity since 2018 and has used the firm to monitor all conference events, including baseball.

The upshot of all of this: Alabama fired Bohannon amid reports that surveillance video captured the gambler communicating with him while placing the bets. And the NCAA scrambled to clean up its PR problem.

“The NCAA takes sports wagering very seriously and is committed to the protection of student-athlete well-being and the integrity of competition,” a spokesperson for the NCAA said Thursday. “We will work with our partners to protect student-athletes and the sports they play. The association is monitoring the situation.

“Due to confidentiality rules put in place by NCAA member schools, the NCAA does not comment on current, pending or potential investigations.”

Three things to think about:

These bets were placed in Pete Rose’s former backyard, underscoring how Major League Baseball has gone “all in” on wagering. Meanwhile Rose remains persona non grata in Our National Pastime. Rose fans can’t be amused by the irony.

This incident is the tiny, tiny tip of a gigantic gambling iceberg. What level of high jinks occur with college and pro football?

This incident involved Alabama, the integrity-challenged flagship of the integrity-challenged Southeastern Conference.

Here is what folks are writing about all of this:

Samer Lalaf, The Defector: “So: Someone in Ohio placed some big bets on Alabama to lose, gambling regulators were weirded out, and now Alabama has an interim coach. That's all we know so far. Independent of all that, former Alabama pitcher Johnny Blake Bennett filed a lawsuit in April against Bohannon, pitching coach Jason Jackson, and trainer Sean Stryker, accusing them of negligence in how they treated his arm injury in 2019, though that doesn't feel like something to prompt a school to fire its coach a month later without letting the case play out. Still, it's already been a hell of a year for Alabama athletics.”

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “A fired baseball coach is just the latest turmoil for the athletic department which, mostly due to its historic football program, stands as a flagship in not just the SEC but the NCAA as a whole. The department brought in $214.3 million in revenue for fiscal 2022, third most in the country. The tragedies include the Jan. 15 death of Jamea Harris, a 23-year-old single mom, who was caught up in an early morning shootout on the Strip just steps from the UA campus which involved numerous men’s basketball players. One, junior Darius Miles, was charged with capital murder in the incident. Two others, Brandon Miller and Jaden Bradley, were also on the scene at the time of the shooting, although neither were charged with a crime and were considered witnesses. The university did not conduct its own investigation into the situation and were blindsided a month later when a Tuscaloosa detective revealed that it was Miller, the team’s star freshman, who brought the would-be murder weapon to the scene of the crime at the request of Miles. Even then, Miller was never disciplined or sat down by coach Nate Oats. He continued to play until the top-seeded Tide were upset in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament. Miles is being held without bond in a local jail and faces the death penalty if convicted. Miller has declared for the 2023 NBA Draft. Bradley transferred to Arizona. Last month, one of their expected replacements got into his own trouble. Jaykwon Walton, who had committed to the program after transferring from Wichita State, was arrested in Tuscaloosa after police found marijuana and three guns in a vehicle in which he was sitting. In Alabama, the marijuana was against the law, although the unregistered guns were not. Either way, Oats immediately cut ties and declared in a statement that ‘Alabama is no longer recruiting’ Walton. Meanwhile, just last week, Alabama’s deputy director of athletics, Matt Self, was arrested on a third-degree domestic violence charge after Tuscaloosa police were called to his home. Self was in charge of NCAA rules compliance and administering the football program. He was released on Monday. He had previously been arrested in 2010 on a misdemeanor DUI.”

Sam Beckwith, Deadspin: “College athletics is currently a post-apocalyptic hellscape populated by all sorts of vile survivors, eager to compromise their morals for a chance to pick away at the bones of the NCAA’s rotting carcass, and as such is ripe for these kinds of scandals. There are more teams, more opportunities, less supervision, and zero ethics. Only the popular kids get NIL deals, everybody else is left to fend for themselves, and not every head coach at Alabama is getting that sweet, sweet Aflac money. If Gangrene could talk, and you asked it for the ideal conditions to infect, it’d point to the NCAA. If the NCAA was a bank, people would immediately wonder why it’s unregulated, and how it hasn’t collapsed yet. A lot of college athletes are extremely vulnerable, and those are the easiest kinds of people to exploit. In addition to broke college kids, degenerates also are marks, and the sports industry has shown it can produce gambling addicts with the best of them.”

MEGAPHONE

“The University of Alabama has taken swift action after information about baseball sports wagering activity was questioned by industry regulators. Ensuring the integrity of athletic competition is our highest priority, and for that purpose the SEC monitors gambling activity through its relationship with US Integrity and has done so since 2018. There must be zero tolerance for activity that puts into question the integrity of competition. We will remain in communication with the University throughout its ongoing review and will have no further comment at this time.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, trying to sweep this gambling incident under the rug.