Tipsheet: Alabama becomes the Greatest Show On Turf, college version

Alabama’s national title run was college football’s version of “The Greatest Show on Turf" from the Rams' heyday here.
The Crimson Tide loaded up a crazy amount of talent, with poised operator Mac Jones at quarterback, unstoppable DeVonta Harris at receiver, explosive Najee Harris at running back, a sturdy offensive line and an assortment of speedy weapons in the supporting cast.
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkasian, who moves on to Texas as head coach, was the college football version of Mike Martz. He used an innovative array of motions and misdirections to create even more space for the Crimson Tide skill players.
The result was another national championship for Alabama, one that stood in stark contrast to some of the early titles during coach Nick Saban’s epic tenure. The wooden AFLAC pitchman has won seven national titles, including six with Crimson Tide, but this one was unique.
"I think ball has changed. It's a little more wide open; it's a little more spread," Saban said. "This team has changed, and we've adapted with it. Our offense was really the key to the success of this team. We're an OK defensive team; we're not a great defensive team. But the offense was dynamic, and that's what made the difference."
This offensive juggernaut rolled through an all-Southeastern Conference schedule, persevered through all of the COVID-19 craziness and overcame key injuries. The Crimson Tide handled Georgia in regular season play, outgunned high-scoring Florida in the SEC Championship Game and overwhelmed Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal.
Then came Monday's victory over Ohio State, a powerful offensive team in its own right.
"No disrespect to any other teams that we had or any championship teams, but this team won 11 SEC games," Saban said. "No other team has done that. They won the SEC, went undefeated in the SEC, then they beat two great teams in the playoffs with no break in between.
"This is our fifth game in a row, from LSU to Arkansas to Florida to Notre Dame to here. Played 13 games, went undefeated with all the disruption that we had in this season. I think there's quite a bit to write about when it comes to the legacy of the team."
SEC rivals can only hope that Saban gets bored with winning because Alabama shows no signs of slowing down.
Here is what folks have been writing about the College Football Playoff title game:
Andrea Adelson, ESPN.com: “At the end of a long, grueling, strange, uncomfortable season for college football, we finally got a small piece of normalcy as the final seconds ticked off the clock Monday night at Hard Rock Stadium: Alabama, hoisting yet another national championship trophy after winning in dominant, historic fashion. Only a few spectators were left to see the celebration, a small fraction of the roughly 14,000 fans allowed into the facility considering all the restrictions in place. In any other year, the field is mobbed with friends, family, media, photographers, event personnel in a grand celebration that runs 10 deep along the makeshift stage. On Monday night, a solitary player did snow angels in the fallen confetti as teammates hugged only team personnel. Alabama winning it all felt like the inevitable ending, of course, as the most dominant coach in the sport put together the most dominant team with the most dominant players.”
Dennis Dodd, CBSSports.com: “It might have been the best offensive performance in history. It might have been the best offensive play-calling effort in history. It might have been the best offensive team in history. But enough about LSU last season. The Tigers had their time. Alabama on Monday night continued its era. In yet another College Football Playoff evisceration, No. 1 Alabama won the only way it knows how these days: piling it on -- points, yards, embarrassment. In the end, the Crimson Tide outscored any concern there might be about stopping the opposition to win the 2021 CFP National Championship. The great Nick Saban provided what for him was a revelation halfway through the season: ‘Good defense doesn't beat good offense anymore.’ His team proved it with a historic result Monday night, 52-24 over No. 3 Ohio State in the seventh title game under the CFP banner. As confetti drifted down in a quarter-filled Hard Rock Stadium, the qualifiers themselves drifted away. This might just be the best Alabama team ever considering, well, everything.”
Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Eight years ago, Alabama brought one of the most talent-laden teams in the modern history of college football onto this very field and needed all of a quarter to humiliate Notre Dame in a national championship game. If you had been in Hard Rock Stadium that night, the suggestion that Alabama would be back here eight years later with an even more terrifying team might have seemed absurd. Nick Saban, in winning his third national title in four years back then, seemed to have this sport figured out in a way nobody had ever really figured it out. How much better could it really get? You couldn’t even envision such a thing. Until it happened. Alabama 2.0 officially arrived as a championship product Monday night, re-asserting itself as the unrivaled best program in college football, toying with a very good Ohio State team and inspiring a relapse of that familiar heartburn opponents felt a decade ago when nothing short of perfection would be good enough to compete . . . Saban’s reinvention of Alabama football from a python that squeezes the life out of opponents to a rampaging cheetah that cannot be caught is now complete. With national title No. 6 secured — and Saban’s seventh overall including one at LSU which gives him more than any major college coach in history, including Bear Bryant -- Alabama has never seemed more untouchable.”
Pete Fiutak, College Football News: “Alabama beat everyone but Florida by double-digits, the offense toyed with the rest of college football, and it all ended with an SEC championship, a national championship, and a big fat 0 at the end of the record. Out of the seven national titles won by Saban, this was his second perfect season with the first coming in 2009. In terms of true greatness that team might have been a wee bit stronger in a different sort of way – dominant defense, the SEC Championship win over Florida was better than anything the 2020 team did, Texas was a better national championship opponent than Ohio State – but again . . . Whatever. There wasn’t a FIU or a UT Chattanooga or a North Texas on the schedule like that 2009 team faced, but we’re splitting hairs here. Where was the blip? Ole Miss put up some yards on the 2020 Crimson Tide, and Florida certainly gave it a run in the SEC Championship, but every other game was merely a fun exercise, and offensively, that included the national championship. There wasn’t a struggle – at least on the field. This was all fun, and it was yet another win to throw on the Crimson Tide pile.”
Ross Dellenger, SI.com: “DeVonta Smith is still open. Maybe he’s in his apartment bedroom sleeping by now or in the window seat on the flight back to Tuscaloosa. Maybe he’s eating a post-game dinner or a late-night snack. Who knows where he is exactly, but we do know what he is—he’s open. Feet, yards, miles from the nearest defender. Alabama’s Heisman Trophy-winning receiver strolled into Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night dressed in a blazing hot red suit—and a Heisman mask. He embodied that fiery getup on the field in one of the most incredible first-half performances in national championship game history: 12 catches, 215 yards and three touchdowns.”
Ben Glicksman, The Ringer: “Last week, Smith became the first receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991. He also won the Maxwell Award, the Walter Camp Award, the Biletnikoff Award, and the Hornung Award—making him the first player ever to win all five awards in the same season. Entering the national championship, Smith led all FBS players in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641), and receiving touchdowns (20). And then he outdid himself on the sport’s biggest stage. Smith has become so revered throughout college football that his greatness may now feel preordained. That belies what makes him so special. In capping his career as a national championship hero, Smith not only made his case as the college football receiver GOAT.”
Pete Thamel, Yahoo! Sports: “Bryant’s run in college from 1945 to 1982 — with a record of 323-85-17 — has long been considered the best in the sport’s history. Saban’s 25 seasons as a college head coach that began at Toledo in 1990 are surely the best of his era, as he’s 261-65-1. You can disagree that Saban is the GOAT, if you’d like. But you best acknowledge that he’s going to be grazing for a few more years. Anyone betting against Saban, 69, playing for an eighth title next season or a ninth somewhere down the road is probably the same guy telling you to buy stock in typewriters, phone books or Avias.”