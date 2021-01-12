Tipsheet: Alabama becomes the Greatest Show On Turf, college version

Dennis Dodd , CBSSports.com : “It might have been the best offensive performance in history. It might have been the best offensive play-calling effort in history. It might have been the best offensive team in history. But enough about LSU last season. The Tigers had their time. Alabama on Monday night continued its era. In yet another College Football Playoff evisceration, No. 1 Alabama won the only way it knows how these days: piling it on -- points, yards, embarrassment. In the end, the Crimson Tide outscored any concern there might be about stopping the opposition to win the 2021 CFP National Championship. The great Nick Saban provided what for him was a revelation halfway through the season: ‘Good defense doesn't beat good offense anymore.’ His team proved it with a historic result Monday night, 52-24 over No. 3 Ohio State in the seventh title game under the CFP banner. As confetti drifted down in a quarter-filled Hard Rock Stadium, the qualifiers themselves drifted away. This might just be the best Alabama team ever considering, well, everything.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “Eight years ago, Alabama brought one of the most talent-laden teams in the modern history of college football onto this very field and needed all of a quarter to humiliate Notre Dame in a national championship game. If you had been in Hard Rock Stadium that night, the suggestion that Alabama would be back here eight years later with an even more terrifying team might have seemed absurd. Nick Saban, in winning his third national title in four years back then, seemed to have this sport figured out in a way nobody had ever really figured it out. How much better could it really get? You couldn’t even envision such a thing. Until it happened. Alabama 2.0 officially arrived as a championship product Monday night, re-asserting itself as the unrivaled best program in college football, toying with a very good Ohio State team and inspiring a relapse of that familiar heartburn opponents felt a decade ago when nothing short of perfection would be good enough to compete . . . Saban’s reinvention of Alabama football from a python that squeezes the life out of opponents to a rampaging cheetah that cannot be caught is now complete. With national title No. 6 secured — and Saban’s seventh overall including one at LSU which gives him more than any major college coach in history, including Bear Bryant -- Alabama has never seemed more untouchable.”