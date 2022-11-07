Tipsheet: Alabama, Clemson tumble as college football title chase gets new look

College football fans were getting tired of the same old same old in the College Football Playoff. That was one reason to celebrate the looming expansion of the postseason bracket.

That will force different teams into the equation, anyway.

But an excellent weekend of college football – featuring the continued success of some resurgent powers – has changed up this CFP edition.

Notre Dame drubbed No. 4 Clemson 35-14 and No. 10 LSU used a gutsy two-point conversion play to edge No. 6 Alabama 32-31 as Baton Rouge went crazy.

“That was truly a home-field advantage for us,” LSU coach Brian Kelly said. “And then I thought tactically we played smart. We were able to pin Alabama in poor field position -- mostly the first half -- and made it difficult for them. And I thought we just played smart. We didn't turn the football over. We had the one play where we came out of coverage late. Other than that, I think our guys played really smart football.

“So the basic tenets of winning games like this is one play at a time, play tactically smart, take care of the football. I thought we did all those things and really grew up today.”

So Clemson and Alabama are pretty much eliminated from CFP contention and LSU has a path forward under first-year coach Brian Kelly.

The bottom half of the Top 25 got a shakeup, too, with No. 13 Kansas State, No. 16 Illinois, No. 18 Oklahoma State, No. 20 Syracuse and No. 21 Wake Forest all losing to lower-ranked or unranked teams.

Writing for CBSSports.com, Dennis Dodd summed up the weekend:

Turns out we don't have to wait until the College Football Playoff expands to see new blood . . . or at least newer blood.

After a transformative Saturday in Week 10, there are open spots for unexpected participants in the playoff with four weeks left until Selection Sunday. For the first time since 2014 -- the first year of the playoff -- the top four in the weekly CFP Rankings is not likely to include Alabama, Clemson or Oklahoma.

Those three had combined for 17 total berths in the eight-year history of the event. On Saturday, the three traditional powers all lost on the same day for the first time since 2007. Oklahoma was given as a disappointment having already lost its most games (three) since 2014 before falling at home to Baylor.

But Alabama and Clemson? Whoa. The two programs alone have accounted for 13 of the 32 berths in the eight-year history of the CFP. Together, they've won five of the eight CFP National Championships. Now, it possible or even likely that neither will be a participant. The Tigers' drop will likely be precipitous after the wheels fell off at Notre Dame.

The rest of the college football season and postseason just got more interesting.

THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES

Here is what folks have been writing about college football:

David M. Hale, ESPN.com: “Georgia entered Saturday's showdown with Tennessee as the No. 3 team in the country, which says something about how these evaluations are made. It's true, of course, that the Bulldogs looked listless at times against miserable competition like Kent State and Missouri. And it's true, too, that after a dominant Week 1 win over Oregon, there's been little on the Dawgs' schedule to get excited about. And no one can dispute that Tennessee had been impressive in a narrow win over Alabama and dominant victories against LSU and Kentucky. None of this was wrong. Yet, how could anyone doubt these Bulldogs? The defending champs delivered their reminder in Saturday's 27-13 win over the Volunteers, and barring an unlikely meltdown in the season's final three games, they've essentially punched their playoff ticket. For so many of the rest of college football's top contenders, Saturday was nightmare material. Alabama lost in overtime to LSU, giving Brian Kelly a signature win and upending the SEC West hierarchy. Bryce Young struggled, the Alabama defense had no answers for Jayden Daniels and the Crimson Tide became the third top-10 team to lose Saturday.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “In and around Clemson, belief meant that their 8-0 record heading into this weekend was a sign that they were on track to the College Football Playoff. It meant that [Dabo] Swinney was working magic again, that quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was getting better every week, that the vibes were exactly the same as 2015-2018 when Clemson was every bit Alabama’s equal as the best program in the country. Outside of Clemson, for people who watched the games with an objective eye, the 8-0 record was a massive annoyance because it did not accurately represent the quality of the football team that Swinney had put on the field this season. The Tigers aren't a bad team, but it was pretty obvious they weren’t elite. Yet had they continued feasting on their weak ACC schedule, they would have cruised into the playoff and probably wasted everyone’s time in a semifinal they had no chance to win. Thankfully, that is no longer a possibility. Clemson’s playoff chances are over after a 35-14 loss to Notre Dame that should surprise nobody except a large segment of the Clemson fan base that hangs on Swinney’s every word like it’s being delivered from a pulpit. Belief can be the foundation of greatness. It can also amplify disappointment.”

Heather Dinich, ESPN.com: “With Clemson losing at Notre Dame, it opens the door for both Ohio State and Michigan to be in the selection committee's top four Tuesday because they're both still undefeated, but the loser of their regular-season rivalry game is going to have a hard time making a case for a top-four finish. It helped Ohio State that Notre Dame beat Clemson, as the Buckeyes' season-opening win against the three-loss Irish is looking better. It's possible Notre Dame cracks the committee's top 25 this week. If Ohio State doesn't beat Michigan, its best wins would be against Notre Dame and Penn State. Michigan's schedule strength was an issue in the committee meeting room last week, and that's unlikely to change without a win against the Buckeyes. Entering this week, Michigan had the worst schedule strength (81st) of any of the teams currently ranked in the CFP top 15. Without a win against Ohio State, Michigan's best wins would be against Penn State and Illinois. It didn't help Michigan or Ohio State that Illinois lost Saturday, because now the Big Ten championship game is guaranteed to feature a team with at least two losses from the West Division.”

Zach Barnett, Football Scoop: “Players and coaches do not ask for the expectations heaped upon them, but heavy is the head the wears the preseason crown. Alabama began 2022 as a clear No. 1, garnering 54 of the 63 first-place votes in the preseason AP poll. They had -- and, indeed, still have -- the reigning Heisman winner, with talk that Will Anderson could become the first defensive lineman to win the award. And now that team will not even win its own division. (LSU has not clinched the West yet, but wins over Arkansas or Texas A&M would do it.) This fall will join 2019 as the only tournaments in the 9-year Playoff era not to include Alabama. Considering that season was marred by a Tua Tagovailoa injury, the question is between this one and the 2010 team -- a group that returned Mark Ingram, Julio Jones and many key pieces of the '09 title squad, but finished 10-3 -- as the most disappointing of Saban's 17 Tide teams. The 2010 team was the last to lose twice before the Iron Bowl, until this one.”

Paul Myerberg, USA Today: “Every week finds No. 7 TCU responding to a challenge during Big 12 play and inching one step closer to an absolutely out-of-left-field bid to the College Football Playoff. That's been the case for more than a month for the Horned Frogs, who get pushed deep into the second half but always seem to respond with a key defensive stop and a barrage of points from one of the top offenses in the Bowl Subdivision. On Saturday, TCU trailed Texas Tech 17-13 entering the fourth quarter but put together three scoring drives in under eight minutes to win 34-24 and move to 9-0 for the first time since 2010. There's an aspect to this brilliant start under coach Sonny Dykes that seems untenable. TCU has trailed in the second half in four of six Big 12 wins, explaining in part why the Horned Frogs slotted in behind one-loss Alabama in the debut playoff rankings. Any single one of the three teams left in November — Texas, Baylor and Iowa State — seem capable of ending this unbeaten streak.”

Chris Hummer, 247 Sports: “While much of the conversation surrounding Liberty’s 21-19 win over Arkansas will surround Huge Freeze and his future job prospects (he wants Auburn) it’s still worth hammering down on how brutal this loss is for Arkansas. This was in Fayetteville. This would’ve clinched bowl eligibility for Arkansas. This is the game that teams who are ready to take the next step win easily. But, Arkansas came out flatter than a six-month-old bottle of open Coke. Liberty raced out to a 21-3 halftime lead while the Razorbacks went three-and-out on three of their first four possessions. Before Arkansas’ final drive of the first half, the Razorbacks had only crossed midfield for two plays. This conversation might be different had Arkansas’ potential game-tying 2-point conversion had been called a score on the field instead of being called short. But, Arkansas should’ve never been in that position in the first place. This is a game Arkansas has to win. And now, since it didn’t, the Razorbacks’ bowl hopes are at risk with LSU, Ole Miss and a trip to Missouri up next.”

MEGAPHONE

“We’re not here unless our quarterback plays really well. Whether it’s pee wee football, high school football, college football or the NFL — your quarterback has to play really well. He did some really amazing things, in particular late. He made big plays late when he needed to. He ran when he needed to, he threw it and made big plays. But look, this is a team game. We did some great things defensively. Our special teams was good. To beat a top 10 at home and beat Alabama, you have to have a complete football game.”

LSU coach Brian Kelly, on the play of quarterback Jayden Daniels – a player Missouri tried to land in the transfer portal.