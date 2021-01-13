Tipsheet: Alabama crushes Kentucky, eyes SEC hoops title too

Kevin Sweeney , SI.com : “The only active player in college basketball with at least 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds, [ Terry ] Taylor had yet another huge week for Austin Peay as he tries to will his team into OVC contention. The headliner: a ridiculous 38-point, 17-rebound outburst Saturday in a 74–71 victory over Eastern Illinois . . . Taylor is one of the hidden gems in college basketball, a four-year star for the Governors who will etch his name into all kinds of record books by the time his career is over in Clarksville. He’s the nation’s active leader in double-doubles, field goals and rebounds, and he’s well on his way to becoming the Ohio Valley Conference’s all-time leading scorer by the end of the season. But one more accomplishment is left: getting to the NCAA tournament.”

Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “Every college basketball coach is defined by postseason résumé, and Texas hired [Shaka] Smart to guide the program to contention, something Rick Barnes did with two Elite Eight appearances and a Final Four run during his time in Austin. It's fair for fans to expect NCAA tournament success at a Power 5 school that has proved it can reach those heights. Yet, if Texas had surrendered to the outside noise and dismissed Smart, it would not have enjoyed this year's success. Sometimes, patience pays off. Athletic directors have never faced more pressure to react to subpar seasons than they do in the age of social media. But what's realistic for Texas, a team that hasn't reached the second weekend since 2008? Texas Tech, Houston and Baylor have all emerged as national title contenders, but Smart continues to recruit top-100 talent and compete in the Big 12. He is assembling teams that can compete. Would another coach immediately change that? Also, what's a reasonable period to await success? Jay Wright’s Villanova teams made the NIT during his first three seasons. By his fifth year, however, he had reached the Elite Eight. Mike Krzyzewski hadn't been past the second round before reaching the national championship game in his sixth year at Duke. If this Longhorns team achieves its potential, which includes a possible run in March and a Big 12 title, Smart will permanently rewrite the narrative.”