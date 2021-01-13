Tipsheet: Alabama crushes Kentucky, eyes SEC hoops title too

These are heady times for Alabama sports fans. The Crimson Tide rolled to still another national title in football and their basketball brethren are threatening to win the Southeastern Conference’s regular season title.
Alabama (10-3 overall, 5-0 in the SEC) went to Lexington and crushed Kentucky 85-65 Tuesday night, handing the Wildcats their worst Rupp Arena loss on coach John Calipari’s watch.
The Crimson Tide routed the Wildcats despite missing guard Jahvon Quinery, who is shelved by an unspecified medical issue, and then losing forwards Herb Jones (hand) and Jordan Bruner (knee) to injuries during the game.
They knocked down 14 three-point shots on 30 attempts in the game.
“Obviously, Kentucky is down a little this year, but they are still Kentucky,” Alabama coach Nate Oates said. “They have players on that team and our guys went head-to-head with them.
“Of course, it helps to make threes.”
Yes it does. Alabama’s 14-for-30 shooting from beyond the arc left Calipari beside himself.
“Well, not one of our players played well,” Calipari said. “I obviously didn’t coach well. But what I told them after is I’m going to find five guys who will fight and that’s who I’ll play. We got beat every which way but loose. We were backing away from players, probably because they’re afraid they’re going to get beat on the dribble so I’m just going to back away and give them a three.”
Prior to this loss, things were looking up for the Wildcats. After going 1-6 in non-conference play, they won their first three SEC games – with their 76-58 victory at Florida adding an exclamation point to this fast start in the league.
Then this happened.
“We started the second half and we walk out of timeouts and we just -- when you get clubbed, you’ve got no confidence,” Calipari said. “It’s like a boxer. You walk in and you start getting hit in the head three or four times, it’s hard to be confident. Now you can’t run stuff. Now you can’t get a rebound. We had 19 turnovers. And you know what most of them were? The hardest play that we can make, we make. I mean, we reverted. I’m not even sure if I’ll watch this tape, to be honest with you. Move on to the next one.
“This league, it’s not going to get easier. People we’re playing, the way they are, which is spacing the court and beating people on the dribble. Let me ask you? Did we have anybody that could stay in front of anybody? I don’t know. It didn’t look like it. We’ve got work to do. But this team has made strides. They’ve shown what they can be. But they’ve also shown now what they can be.”
The Wildcats finally got forward Keion Brooks off the injured list, but point guard Terrence Clarke remained shelved by an ankle injury. The program was also rocked by the death of former walk-on player Ben Jordan, who died at the age of 22 Monday.
Our Town's Cam'Ron Fletcher returned to the Wildcats after his team suspension but he has not played since his Dec. 19 outburst.
Here’s what folks are writing about college basketball:
Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “One would expect that after missing Auburn's first 11 games of the season, Sharife Cooper, the Tigers' five-star freshman who the NCAA finally deemed eligible for competition, might come out a tad rusty. And boy, one would be sadly, sadly mistaken. Instead, against rival Alabama, Cooper had a game-high 26 points and nine assists, flashing his talents as a legitimate one-and-done candidate because of his craftiness as an offensive weapon both as a scorer and distributor. Auburn lost 94-90, but it's about as perfect a debut you could expect from someone who, up until two weeks ago, wasn't even cleared to be practicing with the team.”
Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “It was always going to be tough for the Gators following the loss of Keyontae Johnson for the season, both emotionally and from an on-court perspective. They did have a couple of wins over Vanderbilt and LSU to open SEC play, but got blitzed last week by both Alabama and Kentucky. The offense is struggling without Johnson, and the defense has been an issue for more than a year now.”
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Tennessee had an ultra-winnable game scheduled Tuesday night at Vanderbilt, but COVID-19 positives within Vandy postponed the game, meaning that Rick Barnes will have to wait until the weekend win his 719th game. When he does that it will tie him with Phog Allen and Don Haskins for 20th in all-time D-I men's basketball victories. UT allows 56.8 points on average, second best in college hoops.”
Kevin Sweeney, SI.com: “The only active player in college basketball with at least 2,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds, [Terry] Taylor had yet another huge week for Austin Peay as he tries to will his team into OVC contention. The headliner: a ridiculous 38-point, 17-rebound outburst Saturday in a 74–71 victory over Eastern Illinois . . . Taylor is one of the hidden gems in college basketball, a four-year star for the Governors who will etch his name into all kinds of record books by the time his career is over in Clarksville. He’s the nation’s active leader in double-doubles, field goals and rebounds, and he’s well on his way to becoming the Ohio Valley Conference’s all-time leading scorer by the end of the season. But one more accomplishment is left: getting to the NCAA tournament.”
Myron Medcalf, ESPN.com: “Every college basketball coach is defined by postseason résumé, and Texas hired [Shaka] Smart to guide the program to contention, something Rick Barnes did with two Elite Eight appearances and a Final Four run during his time in Austin. It's fair for fans to expect NCAA tournament success at a Power 5 school that has proved it can reach those heights. Yet, if Texas had surrendered to the outside noise and dismissed Smart, it would not have enjoyed this year's success. Sometimes, patience pays off. Athletic directors have never faced more pressure to react to subpar seasons than they do in the age of social media. But what's realistic for Texas, a team that hasn't reached the second weekend since 2008? Texas Tech, Houston and Baylor have all emerged as national title contenders, but Smart continues to recruit top-100 talent and compete in the Big 12. He is assembling teams that can compete. Would another coach immediately change that? Also, what's a reasonable period to await success? Jay Wright’s Villanova teams made the NIT during his first three seasons. By his fifth year, however, he had reached the Elite Eight. Mike Krzyzewski hadn't been past the second round before reaching the national championship game in his sixth year at Duke. If this Longhorns team achieves its potential, which includes a possible run in March and a Big 12 title, Smart will permanently rewrite the narrative.”