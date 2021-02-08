Tipsheet: Alabama needs a a wake-up call after costly Mizzou loss

Mike DeCourcy , The Sporting News: “The last time there was an NCAA Tournament without Duke or Kentucky, there really wasn't an ‘NCAA Tournament,’ and the term ‘Final Four’ was not yet a staple of the sporting lexicon. It was just a small group of accomplished basketball teams that would get together and play some hoops until UCLA was crowned national champion. The 1976 NCAA basketball championship proceeded without either the Wildcats or the Blue Devils. It was not as big a deal back then for either of them to be missing, because this still was a time when the tournament field recently had been liberated from its constriction to conference champions and successful independents. Duke hadn't made it since 1966; this was Kentucky's second missed tournament of the '70s. It's a pretty huge deal now. Under John Calipari and Mike Krzyzewski, Kentucky and Duke have won three of the past 10 NCAA titles. Duke has made every tournament since 1996; Kentucky missed just twice since 1992. And this is a sudden fall, because had there been a tournament in March 2020, it's likely each would have been a No. 3 seed, at least.”

Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “The Jayhawks are now 12-7 overall and 6-5 in the Big 12. More importantly, according to the updated NET rankings, they've fallen to 6-7 in the first two quadrants thanks to the fact that they haven't beaten a likely NCAA team in nearly a month. Kansas is just 2-6 in its past eight games with the only wins in that stretch coming over TCU and Kansas State, a pair of teams that are a combined 4-15 in the Big 12. Are things as bad as they seem? No. It's important to understand that the Jayhawks are still in no real jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament like fellow blue bloods Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Michigan State. All seven of KU's losses fall inside the first quadrant. Six of them came away from home. Two of them are to No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor, a pair of teams that are a combined 35-0. In other words, on a surface level, Kansas' record is a little misleading; a deeper look shows its resume is mostly fine. But, that said, the Jayhawks are still below .500 in the first two quadrants (with the past two losses coming by an average of 15.5 points).”