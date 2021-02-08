Tipsheet: Alabama needs a a wake-up call after costly Mizzou loss

Nate Oats has done a phenomenal job coaching Alabama into the national spotlight. That’s no small feat at that football-centric school, as his predecessors discovered.
But he has to take the bad with the good – like made-for-TV scheduling that left the No. 10 Crimson Tide looking sleepy during the first half of their midday game at Mizzou Saturday.
The same thing happened the previous Saturday at Oklahoma. The Crimson tide lost both games, perhaps ending their bid for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
“The common thread is we’re not ready to play in the first half,” Oats told reporters after his near-miss against the Tigers. “It cost us three times. I told our guys, ESPN wants us on. We’re the best team in the SEC. We’ve got that slot at 11 o’clock. There’s a reason we’re playing at 11. Let’s show the country what we’re about. We weren’t ready to go.”
So why not?
“If I had the answer, I’d fix it,” Oats said. “We got to probably talk to our seniors, talk to the team, see if they’ve got some answers. They’re the ones that got to come out ready to go. So I’m open to any suggestions they would have.
“We got to figure it out because we’re still in first place in the SEC. My guess is they’re still gonna want us to be playing on ESPN, and we’re gonna have more games that are gonna be earlier starts, so we need to do a better job coming out ready to play for an 11 o’clock tip.”
Fans saw how good Alabama is once it started its big comeback Saturday. That team spreads the court, knocks down three-pointers and attacks the rim from all five positions on the floor.
Oats built a mid-major power at Buffalo during his previous stop. Prior to his time at that school he coached a prep powerhouse in suburban Detroit.
Tipsheet wondered about his move far afield of the Great Lakes region, but Oats is doing big things in Tuscaloosa. He is making SEC basketball even tougher.
Now, if he can just get his team going earlier in the day . . .
FOUL OR NO FOUL?
Say, did Missouri guard Dru Smith nudge wiry Alabama forward Herb Jones before Mitchell Smith swatted his lay-up attempt?
Alabama fans saw it that way. Jones’ body did jackknife when he went up to shoot. It’s tough to tell from multiple replays, but the play occurred in front of the Alabama bench and the Crimson Tide protested en masse
“Tough call to lose the game on,” Oats said. “I haven’t seen it, so I don’t want to say for sure. Our refs in the SEC are pretty good. Nobody is perfect. If he missed it, he missed it. We got to do a better job not putting ourselves in a spot where it’s in the [officials’] hands in the last 10 seconds of the game.”
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here’s what folks have been writing about college basketball:
Sam Lane, USA Today: “The Crimson Tide’s perfect conference record is no more. A late 21-2 push was not enough as Alabama (15-5, 10-1) shot its second-worst mark from the field with 33% and third-worst from the free throw line with 57%. After a hot start to the season, the Crimson Tide have lost two of their last three with both losses being underscored by a reliance on 3-pointers and poor free throw shooting.”
Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “A chaotic week in college basketball culminated Saturday with -- you guessed it! -- yet another chaotic slate of games. Two top-10 teams bit the dust and a total of four ranked teams took losses on a day where surprising results and stunning outcomes were again the theme, fittingly capping a week where five of the top-10 teams in the sport had already taken spills. Oklahoma State defeating No. 6 Texas in a double-overtime thriller took the cake as the biggest stunner of the day. Though Texas had lost its last two, the Cowboys, who were underdogs on their home court, overcame a mediocre performance from potential No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham to claim their biggest win of the season and establish themselves again as a legitimate tourney team.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “After losing at home to North Carolina 91-87, Duke’s record now stands at 7-7. A team that was ranked No. 9 in the AP's preseason poll is on a trajectory to miss the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1995. Can Mike Krzyzewski's squad change that trajectory, even at this late date? Put it this way: The Blue Devils are at the point where earning an at-large bid will require either running the table the rest of the way or something very close to it. Coach K's team has just three games remaining on its schedule against opponents that appear more likely than not to reach the NCAA tourney: Virginia, Louisville and a rematch against the Tar Heels in the season finale. The games against the Cavaliers and the Cardinals will be in Durham, while the second contest against UNC will take place in Chapel Hill. Wins in all three games would of course help Duke's profile significantly. But the larger issue is that, at 5-5 in the ACC, the Blue Devils have shown few signs that they would be able to pull off such a sweep.”
Mike DeCourcy, The Sporting News: “The last time there was an NCAA Tournament without Duke or Kentucky, there really wasn't an ‘NCAA Tournament,’ and the term ‘Final Four’ was not yet a staple of the sporting lexicon. It was just a small group of accomplished basketball teams that would get together and play some hoops until UCLA was crowned national champion. The 1976 NCAA basketball championship proceeded without either the Wildcats or the Blue Devils. It was not as big a deal back then for either of them to be missing, because this still was a time when the tournament field recently had been liberated from its constriction to conference champions and successful independents. Duke hadn't made it since 1966; this was Kentucky's second missed tournament of the '70s. It's a pretty huge deal now. Under John Calipari and Mike Krzyzewski, Kentucky and Duke have won three of the past 10 NCAA titles. Duke has made every tournament since 1996; Kentucky missed just twice since 1992. And this is a sudden fall, because had there been a tournament in March 2020, it's likely each would have been a No. 3 seed, at least.”
Gary Parrish, CBSSports.com: “The Jayhawks are now 12-7 overall and 6-5 in the Big 12. More importantly, according to the updated NET rankings, they've fallen to 6-7 in the first two quadrants thanks to the fact that they haven't beaten a likely NCAA team in nearly a month. Kansas is just 2-6 in its past eight games with the only wins in that stretch coming over TCU and Kansas State, a pair of teams that are a combined 4-15 in the Big 12. Are things as bad as they seem? No. It's important to understand that the Jayhawks are still in no real jeopardy of missing the NCAA Tournament like fellow blue bloods Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky and Michigan State. All seven of KU's losses fall inside the first quadrant. Six of them came away from home. Two of them are to No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 Baylor, a pair of teams that are a combined 35-0. In other words, on a surface level, Kansas' record is a little misleading; a deeper look shows its resume is mostly fine. But, that said, the Jayhawks are still below .500 in the first two quadrants (with the past two losses coming by an average of 15.5 points).”
Kevin Sweeney, SI.com: “It’s officially danger time for Oregon after losing at home to Washington State Thursday. The Ducks have had a very disjointed season due to injuries and COVID-19 pauses, but they now own a pair of Quad 3 losses and their best win is on a neutral court against Seton Hall. I’m giving them the benefit of the doubt for now, but they desperately need to rattle off some wins.”
MEGAPHONE
“Somehow, we’ve gotta get these guys ready to go a little bit better, better starts to these Saturday morning games. But I give our guys a ton of credit. We were down 22 with 13 minutes to go in the game and had multiple opportunities to take the lead in the last minute, minute and a half in the game. So, I couldn’t have asked for much better effort in the last 13 minutes. I think if we can get that type of effort for 40 minutes, we win the game.”
Oats, after the loss to Missouri.