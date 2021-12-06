Tipsheet: Alabama restores order, keeps SEC atop college football

Alabama is still Alabama.
Georgia is still Georgia.
And the Southeastern Conference is still the Southeastern Conference.
This is what we learned Saturday. The Crimson Tide washed away the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game, reaffirming Alabama’s college football superiority.
That 41-24 domination also reaffirmed Georgia’s standing as a near-great program that can’t quite measure up to Alabama. This was Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart’s best chance to take down his mentor Nick Saban . . . and he couldn’t come close to getting that job done.
Still, Georgia got into the four-team College Football Playoff bracket and gave the SEC a second entrant once again. Like or not, Big Ten and Pac-12 fans, the SEC still dominates the college football industry.
(Remember when Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops poked at the SEC back in the day? Now the Sooners are coming into the league along with Texas, thus relegating the Not-So-Big-12 to permanent second-tier status. And Stoops had to help OU pick up the pieces after his successor, Lincoln Riley, fled to USC rather than face the SEC challenge. Stoops will coach Sooners in their bowl game while waiting for newly hired Brent Venables to take over.)
Top-seeded Alabama and third-seeded Georgia were joined in the CFP by second-seeded Michigan and fourth-seeded Cincinnati, the breakthrough team from the American Athletic Conference.
So that sets up a potential Alabama-Georgia rematch for the national title – although Michigan seems ready to say something about that.
Notre Dame and Ohio State were the first two teams just out of the bracket. But the CFB outcome surprised almost nobody given Saturday’s outcomes.
THE GRIDIRON CHRONICLES
Here is what folks have been writing about the College Football Playoff chase:
Connor O’Gara, Saturday Down South: “I imagine that when the confetti stopped falling and Greg Sankey took a breath on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, reality sunk in. The SEC was going to again have 2 teams in the Playoff, and in all likelihood, the matchups would present the possibility of another all-SEC College Football Playoff National Championship. Don’t ya know it. That’s exactly where we’re at. Sunday’s College Football Playoff rankings show had about as much suspense as a Harlem Globetrotters game. It was just a matter of making it official. Alabama vs. Cincinnati in the 1-4 matchup and Michigan vs. Georgia in the 2-3 matchup means that the SEC has once again cornered the market on ‘most favorable paths to a national title.’ The SEC has more teams in the Playoff than the rest of the Power 5 combined. Surely that won’t get brought up at the next meeting with The Alliance. Alabama and Georgia are both relatively significant favorites in a couple ways. FanDuel opened with the Tide as 14-point favorites while Georgia started at -7.5. Does that guarantee victories? Nope. But history also favors the more talented teams from the SEC.”
David M. Hale, ESPN.com: “Think of the nearly ceaseless carousel of surprises in 2021. Clemson slumped. Oklahoma swapped QBs, lost two games, then lost its coach. Both Michigan, which beat Iowa for the Big Ten title on Saturday, and Cincinnati, which thwarted Houston in the AAC championship game, are in line for playoff berths, while their hated neighbor, Ohio State, watches from home. (Or, you know, Pasadena. Not a bad consolation prize.) It was a year in which top-10 teams lost on a nearly weekly basis, when unranked foes knocked off heavy favorites so frequently the AP poll should've installed a revolving door. This season was so full of the ridiculously sublime that Kansas beating Texas wasn't even the funniest thing to happen to the Longhorns in 2021. And so, of course, we assumed things would be different for Alabama too. Fools. All of us. They say there are only two certainties in life: death and taxes. But a good accountant can get you out of a hefty tax bill, and there's at least a 5% chance Elon Musk will figure out a formula for immortality. Nick Saban in the College Football Playoff though? That's etched in stone. Oh, it's not as if we didn't have good reason to doubt him. Georgia had dominated all comers this year. The Bulldogs' defense surrendered just eight touchdowns in the regular season. The Bulldogs weren't just the No. 1 team in the country; they were the leader by a mile. Kirby Smart was just killing time until he could hoist a trophy. But Georgia fans have seen this movie before. Deep down, they must have known the ending. This Alabama team was so -- well, un-Bama. There was the loss to unranked Texas A&M. There were myriad close calls, the narrow escapes against the likes of Florida and LSU and Arkansas. Just a week ago, the Tide's O-line was devoured by Auburn, and only a miracle drive led by Young saved them from a second defeat. (Well, Young's drive and Bryan Harsin's indefensible decision not to go for two in overtime.) This Alabama team was more Harry Houdini than David Copperfield -- all escape acts and few grand spectacles. But Saban tried to warn us -- tried to tell the self-absorbed masses how dumb they sounded complaining about close wins. Deep down, we must have known the ending too.”
Blake Toppmeyer, USA Today Network: “Georgia entered Saturday with an average margin of victory of 33.8 points, but the question lingered whether it could vanquish its Alabama demons, secure the No. 1 seed and eliminate the Crimson Tide. Now, questions abound for Georgia. A sampling: Will Kirby Smart ever beat Nick Saban after falling to 0-4 all-time against his former boss, despite assembling the best team of his Georgia tenure? Can a team built with defense win a national championship in this quarterback-fueled era? Is this what Georgia’s pass coverage looks like when facing an elite quarterback? Was Georgia’s undefeated record a byproduct of not playing an opponent ranked in the top 15 of the latest CFP rankings?”
Tom Fornelli, CBSSports.com: “There had been plenty of concern about the Wolverines coming off a 42-27 win over Ohio State last week. The thought process was that Michigan had been building all season long for the Ohio State game, and now that it had won it, the Wolverines might relax thinking they had accomplished their mission. That did not happen. While the Wolverines went three-and-out on their first possession, they struck quickly with two big-play touchdowns in the first quarter to take a 14-0 lead and set the tone. You have to give the Michigan coaching staff and the players a lot of credit for not falling into the trap and realizing there was still work left to do.”
Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “Well, Cincinnati, you big-dreaming, gate-crashing, perfect regular season after perfect regular season Group of 5 underdog, congratulations on doing the seemingly impossible and actually making the College Football Playoff. Now guess what? You got Bama. On Sunday, the playoff committee laid it out: No. 1 Alabama, the once-again reigning national champions, powered by another Heisman favorite and coming off another SEC championship, with the greatest coach of all time and a roster full of five-stars against … the fourth-seeded University of Cincinnati Bearcats in Arlington, Texas, on Dec. 31.”
MEGAPHONE
"We're going to hire an army of people here. We're going to create an infrastructure not only in the personnel department but also from an on-campus recruiting, creative media, name, image and likeness. We've got a great vision for the organization that we're going to create here."
New Florida coach Billy Napier, on building his organization.