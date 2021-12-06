Tipsheet: Alabama restores order, keeps SEC atop college football

David M. Hale, ESPN.com: “Think of the nearly ceaseless carousel of surprises in 2021. Clemson slumped. Oklahoma swapped QBs, lost two games, then lost its coach. Both Michigan, which beat Iowa for the Big Ten title on Saturday, and Cincinnati, which thwarted Houston in the AAC championship game, are in line for playoff berths, while their hated neighbor, Ohio State, watches from home. (Or, you know, Pasadena. Not a bad consolation prize.) It was a year in which top-10 teams lost on a nearly weekly basis, when unranked foes knocked off heavy favorites so frequently the AP poll should've installed a revolving door. This season was so full of the ridiculously sublime that Kansas beating Texas wasn't even the funniest thing to happen to the Longhorns in 2021. And so, of course, we assumed things would be different for Alabama too. Fools. All of us. They say there are only two certainties in life: death and taxes. But a good accountant can get you out of a hefty tax bill, and there's at least a 5% chance Elon Musk will figure out a formula for immortality. Nick Saban in the College Football Playoff though? That's etched in stone. Oh, it's not as if we didn't have good reason to doubt him. Georgia had dominated all comers this year. The Bulldogs' defense surrendered just eight touchdowns in the regular season. The Bulldogs weren't just the No. 1 team in the country; they were the leader by a mile. Kirby Smart was just killing time until he could hoist a trophy. But Georgia fans have seen this movie before. Deep down, they must have known the ending. This Alabama team was so -- well, un-Bama. There was the loss to unranked Texas A&M. There were myriad close calls, the narrow escapes against the likes of Florida and LSU and Arkansas. Just a week ago, the Tide's O-line was devoured by Auburn, and only a miracle drive led by Young saved them from a second defeat. (Well, Young's drive and Bryan Harsin's indefensible decision not to go for two in overtime.) This Alabama team was more Harry Houdini than David Copperfield -- all escape acts and few grand spectacles. But Saban tried to warn us -- tried to tell the self-absorbed masses how dumb they sounded complaining about close wins. Deep down, we must have known the ending too.”