Since-removed Alabama basketball player Darius Miles faces murder charges in the shooting death of Jamea Jonae Harris, the mother of a 5-year-old boy.

Police say a Crimson Tide star, Brandon Miller, brought the gun to the scene of the murder. Another Alabama player, Jaden Bradley, was also present during the crime.

Miles texted Miller requesting the gun. Miles retrieved it from Miller’s car and gave it to the shooter, his friend Michael Davis. Hence the charges against Miles.

Neither Miller nor Bradley faces criminal charges. Neither faced team punishment either, so they play on for Alabama -- which is bidding for the top seed in the NCAA Tournament.

After all, Alabama is still Alabama and the Southeastern Conference is still the Southeastern Conference. In the SEC, it just means more.

A win-at-all-costs school in a win-at-at-all-costs league is going to do what has to do to keep business humming.

Heaven forbid that opposing fans bring this topic up during a game. Somebody in the student section was ejected for doing that a Mizzou Arena when the Crimson Tide visited.

“They got him out of there,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “So for the most part look, coach (Dennis) Gates is great. The administration here is great. Sometimes college students don’t understand the severity of things.”

That was obvious before the Crimson Tide defeated Arkansas Saturday. During Miller’s pre-game introduction, an Alabama teammate patted him down in mock fashion, pretending to search for a weapon.

You know, like the gun that Miller brought to Jamea Jonae Harris’ murder. Funny stuff. These kids are so clever.

“I don't watch our introductions, I'm not involved with them, I'm drawing up plays during that time,” Oats said in his postgame news conference. “Regardless, it's not appropriate. It's been addressed and I can assure you it definitely will not happen again for the remainder of this year.”

Hopefully Oats can make the same promise about team-involved murders.

Saturday’s faux pat-down is just the latest example of how lightly Alabama is taking the murder its basketball program played a significant role in committing.

Athletic Director Greg Byrne had this remark on ESPN College GameDay podcast:

“I know Brandon (Miller), I like Brandon. I’ve been around him quite a bit. Obviously, this has been very tough on him and his teammates, everybody. Obviously, victim and her family.”

Yes, the murder was obviously tough on Jamea Jonae Harris, who is dead, and her son, who wonders why his mother is gone. But Miller plays on, looking to build his NBA Draft stock and while helping the Crimson Tide roll towards the NCAA tourney.

As for Miller’s involvement in the murder, Oats earlier said, “Can’t control everything everybody does outside of practice. Nobody knew that was going to happen. College kids are out, Brandon hasn’t been in any type of trouble nor is he in any type of trouble in this case. Wrong spot at the wrong time.”

Harris’ stepfather, Kelvin Heard, is outraged by the school’s reaction. “He brought a gun to where a person was murdered, and he did nothing wrong?” Heard told AL.com columnist Joseph Goodman. “Jamea could still be alive . . . Brandon Miller is knee-deep in this situation, no matter how they want to spin this.”

After getting roasted for his “wrong place, wrong time” remark, Oats offered this soft-of clarification: “Listen, to address it a little bit. I apologize for my previous comments this week. We understand the severity of it all, but I'm following the administration's lead on everything here, so we're going to talk about the game is what they would like for me to talk about.”

In other words, “Hey, we’ve got a chance to win the national title, so let’s move on, OK?”

Here is what folks have been writing about all of this fiasco:

Pat Forde, SI.com: “The next time someone at the University of Alabama pretends to care about the murder of Jamea Jonae Harris, the next time some leader insists that they’re ‘taking it very seriously,’ please tell them to stop. Just be quiet. Don’t even try anymore. Nobody believes it. The proof of the Crimson Tide men’s basketball program’s callous disregard for its own involvement in Harris’ death in a wild shootout on the morning Jan. 15 keeps rolling in. The latest came during the Tide’s pregame introductions before defeating Arkansas on Saturday afternoon. Ryan Hennessy of Birmingham TV station WTVM tweeted a video of star player Brandon Miller being introduced with his arms spread wide and a teammate patting him down. The obvious inference from this is that the teammate was checking Miller for a weapon. Those clever, clever kids. This apparently has been Miller’s pregame intro all season. Nobody involved with the program thought to end that routine in light of current events. Can anyone at this university realize that maybe—maybe—this is an extremely bad look for a player who allegedly transported the murder weapon in his car to the scene of the crime and was present during the killing? That former Alabama player Darius Miles is charged with a capital murder that was committed while he was on the team? That fellow starter Jaden Bradley was allegedly also at the scene of the shootout? Can anyone at Alabama show some class and accountability? It took a viral firestorm generated by Hennessy’s tweet to get the tone-deaf Tide’s attention.”

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “As desperately as the University of Alabama would prefer to distance itself from the Jan. 15 murder of Jamea Jonae Harris, that will not be happening. Ever. And the men's basketball team made matters worse for itself on Saturday. In a cringeworthy microcosm of the PR and common sense failures Alabama has bungled in recent days, pregame customs prior its home game against Arkansas made way for a gesture so callous, it had to be watched multiple times to be believed. After the standing ovation for Brandon Miller had come and gone during pregame warmups, it was time for player introductions. And, as he's reportedly done most (if not all of) the season, Miller was patted down by one of his teammates. What would be a cheeky, innocuous act for a player on a different team is instead, here, a tone-deaf bit of cosplay for any player on Alabama. And of all players to do it: Brandon Miller? Yikes. Miller, of course, is the Crimson Tide's star freshman, but much more consequentially than that: He's the person who, it was revealed this week, drove former teammate Darius Miles' gun to the scene of what quickly led to Harris' murder after Miles' friend, Michael Davis, allegedly grabbed the gun and shot up the car Harris, a mother to a 5-year-old boy, was sitting in. Miller and his teammate, Jaden Bradley, were on the scene but are not suspects and were not charged. Even with Miller and Bradley being cleared of criminal activity, questions surrounding the circumstances and actions on that tragic night are still remain. It's sparked a firestorm around Alabama's program and has made the school a lightning rod for criticism.”

Dan Wetzel, Yahoo! Sports: “Miller’s actions might not have risen to a criminal standard, but they were reckless, negligent and flat-out idiotic. He did drive a gun, at the request of someone he could reasonably suspect had been drinking, to the scene of a dispute. Maybe more than anything, that’s what makes Alabama’s decision to continue backing, let alone playing, Miller the story of the college basketball season. There is no length of suspension that could bring Harris back . . . Miller, Alabama's leading scorer and a potential lottery pick in the upcoming NBA draft, has been cleared by authorities, though, and that appears to be enough for Alabama. This sets the standard for team discipline at the lowest and weakest in the history of college athletics; that's the choice the Crimson Tide have made.”

Joseph Goodman, AL.com: “Was it the coaches call to play Miller after delivering a gun or was that decision on Byrne? Was it President Stuart Bell’s call to play Miller after Tuesday’s police testimony and the introduction of new information in the case? According to police, former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles sent a text to Miller requesting a gun. The gun apparently belonged to Miles and it was then used by Miles’ friend, Michael Davis, to shoot into the car where Harris was killed. Was that call to play Miller on the president of a university? These are the questions when accountability is traded for plausible deniability. Miles and Davis are facing charges of capital murder. Miller is playing games after Oats initially said that his star player did nothing wrong. For Alabama basketball, for the entire university, every win continues to make the school look worse. Fans cheering wildly during player introductions that included a pat down of Miller? All of this could have been avoided. The cognitive dissonance is incalculable.”

Dan Wolken, USA Today: “This goes beyond coach Nate Oats, who has apologized for his disastrous and callous comments Tuesday when he characterized Miller as being in the ‘wrong spot at the wrong time.’ It goes beyond Byrne. This is the entire university, including the school president, putting their full support behind a basketball player who made terrible decisions that helped set awful consequences in motion. And they’ve collectively made the decision that as long as Miller didn't break the law, there’s not much more they can to do. Or, to be specific, nothing more they want to do. Alabama would rather win a national championship than find out what it doesn’t know, which means that this story cannot fade away . . . If Miller knew he was bringing the gun to Miles — and, at this point, everything suggests he did — why is he playing? We’re not going to get an honest answer from Alabama anytime soon. Which means we have no choice but to keep asking.”

Patrick Stevens, Washington Post: “Alabama could view this as something it simply has to weather no longer than roughly April 3. That’s the day of the national title game, and no one expects the 6-foot-9 Miller (a potential top-five NBA draft pick who is averaging 19.5 points) to remain at the college level for a second season. That’s an incredibly crass way to view things, and here’s hoping it isn’t guiding the Crimson Tide’s decision-makers. But a star basketball player was responsible for transporting a weapon used in a shooting that left a person dead, police say, and it’s not difficult after this week’s events to conclude Alabama’s basketball program and athletic department doesn’t care to allow that to get in the way of winning. That’s not a conclusion any school or organization should want anyone making about it.”

MEGAPHONE

“I’m the mother that gets up in the morning and watches the news and I see stuff like this happen to other people’s kids and I send my prayers and condolences not thinking I’m going to be that mother the next morning. It’s just unreal.”

DeCarla Heard, mother of Jamea Jonae Harris, to AL.com on her daughter’s murder.