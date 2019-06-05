Bruins captain Zdeno Chara is on the ice after getting hit in the face with a puck during the second period of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Blues and the Boston Bruins at Enterprise Center. (Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com)
The Boston Bruins have two days to recover from Monday night's 4-2 loss to the Blues, and they need it.
They were already missing key puck-moving defenseman Matt Grzelcyk due to his Oskar Sundqvist-inflicted concussion. Then they lost defensive bulwark Zdeno Chara to a broken jaw.
Blues defenseman Vince Dunn missed six games after suffering a similar injury, but nobody would be surprised if Chara tries to make a quick comeback in the Stanley Cup Final. After all, Chara returned to the Bruins bench with full protective headgear for the third period Tuesday night.
"He's an absolute warrior," Bruins winger Brad Marchand told reporters Tuesday. "I think if it wasn't for the doctor, he would have played in that game. He's that kind of guy. You're gonna have to kill him to keep him off. He's an absolute leader and those things you just gain respect for him every single day with what he's willing to go through to lead this team. Incredible person."
If Chara plays, how effective will he be coming back from that injury? And if he doesn't play, how will Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy align his defense to face that heavy Blues forecheck?
"We know we can win with guys out of the lineup, it's just the magnitude of the time of the year," Cassidy said at his Tuesday news conference. "This matchup is not good with Zee out, let's face it. They're a big, heavy team so you lose that element . . .
"Zee's great on the penalty kill. They've been ineffective and a lot of that has to do with the goaltender and Zee. He's a shutdown defender, he forces guys to really go outside and not get inside . . .
"Now you're talking about your captain and one of your leaders, so you lose the intangibles as well."
Steven Kampfer could draw in for the Bruins for Game 5. Cassidy is wondering if he could use seven defensemen and throw Urho Vaakanainen, Jakub Zboril or Jeremy Lauzon into the fire.
"The back end could have a domino effect," Cassidy said. "If we're out two D, Grizz and Zee, you might have to play seven defensemen. You're putting guys in there that haven't played a ton, so maybe we've got to look at how this best works out for us, use a guy situationally to take Zee's PK minutes if need be, another guy could match up. We could be reaching into an area where a young kid has played in the playoffs, so we have to be careful there."
Here is what folks are writing about all of this:
Emily Kaplan, ESPN.com: "The Bruins have already been without starting defensemanMatt Grzelyck (concussion protocol), which has thrust John Moore into the lineup. Now they might be primed for an even bigger blow: losing Zdeno Chara for the rest of the series. The Athletic reported that Chara suffered a broken jaw after taking a puck to the face in Game 4 -- in which he was not cleared to return for the third period -- and the Bruins should provide a more thorough update after the captain meets with doctors in Boston. Chara had been averaging nearly 22 minutes per night in the postseason and was a big factor on Boston's penalty kill, which has been excellent (the Bruins recently had a string in which they killed off 19 consecutive power plays, spanning the Eastern Conference finals and Stanley Cup Final.) There's a chance Grzelcyk can return in this series. Meanwhile, Cassidy floated the idea of dressing seven defensemen because there is no obvious singular replacement for Chara. Steven Kampfer is the most experienced reserve the Bruins have available, and he's played in two playoff games so far, but he's a right-shot defenseman, not left like Chara, so that messes up some pairings."
Ken Campbell, The Hockey News: "Going into the Stanley Cup final, the St. Louis Blues were seen by many as having a slight edge over the Boston Bruins on the blueline. Facing the prospect of having a 6-foot-9, 250-pound hole in their lineup, the Bruins could be looking at a chasm between the two teams in that department that might be too difficult to overcome. The long and the short of it is that there’s a real chance that Zdeno Chara could be done for the series and Matt Grzelcyk, who is a full foot shorter than Chara, could remain out with a probable concussion. With human pincushion Kevan Miller already out of the lineup, that’s basically half the Bruins’ top-six that might be unavailable for the rest of the Stanley Cup final. Much of this will become clearer prior to puck drop Thursday night, but at the moment, the Bruins have to prepare for the possibility they won’t have either Chara or Grzelcyk back. If that’s the case, Steven Kampfer is the next man up, but Cassidy acknowledged that the Bruins might go with seven defensemen for Game 5. And that might make sense. Both the games in the series they’ve lost, they’ve had to play with only five defensemen for more than half the game. If Cassidy goes that route, the most likely candidate to come out would be veteran David Backes. The seventh defenseman would likely be one of 22-year-old Jeremy Lauzon, who played 16 games for the Bruins when injuries hit earlier in the season, or 20-year-old Urho Vaakanainen."
Chris Johnston, Sportsnet: "The morning after Derek Stepan’s jaw was fractured into pieces late in the 2014 playoffs, the oral surgeon was optimistic he’d be able to get him back on the ice in time to resume his pursuit of the Stanley Cup. But it was no slam dunk, not even when the surgery started . . . It’s the same no-man’s land of recovery where Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara finds himself today, having suffered what is believed to be a broken jaw when a puck rode up his stick and struck him on the right side of the face during Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final. Chara met with doctors upon the team’s return to Boston on Tuesday, but the exact nature of his injury remains unknown. We may not find out until after this series is over. However, you can be sure that he and the medical staff are doing everything possible to try and get him ready for Thursday’s Game 5, or at worst Sunday’s Game 6. Stepan’s broken jaw cost him one game in the 2014 Eastern Conference Final and included a four-day layoff. The biggest challenge he faced after surgery was getting enough fuel into his body to withstand the rigors of playoff hockey."
MEGAPHONE
“He’s a hell of a player, and he’s an annoying guy. Draymond is a hell of a player, and he’s an annoying guy. There’s a bunch of really good players who are really annoying to play against, and you would want to play with them. So, I look at Draymond and Marchand as the same type of players. Just terrific players who would be really annoying to play against, and you really want to punch them in the face.”
• Former NBA star Charles Barkley, comparing the Bruins' Brad Marchand to Golden State Warriors agitator Draymond Green.
