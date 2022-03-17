Tipsheet: Also-ran Rockies join spending spree, inexplicably sign Bryant

Baseball executives came out of the lockout ready to wheel and deal. In the frantic week following settlement, the overheated market for corner infielder/outfielder sluggers delivered constant activity.

Most of the dust has settled. And most of the moves made sense – except for Colorado’s decision to sign free agent Kris Bryant to a seven-year, $182 million contract.

This is the same team that paid Nolan Arenado to go away. The Rockies ate $51 million of Arenado’s contract over time to deal him to the Cardinals.

And then the Rockies signed Bryant to giant coin? It looks like agent Scott Boras worked his magic again. Time after time he finds some moron to make a truly regrettable deal that nobody saw coming.

In this case that moron is Rockies owner Dick Monfort. The Rockies were destined to be a distant also-ran before this signing . . . and they’re still destined to finish back in the pack with Bryant in the middle of their batting order.

Here is a rundown of the other big moves:

Free agent Freddie Freeman landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers on a six-year, $162 million contract. This makes the Dodgers heavy favorites to win it all, just like last year when they didn’t win it all.

The defending champion Atlanta Braves replaced Freeman by acquiring Matt Olson from the Oakland A’s for a package of prospects and locking him in with an eight-year, $168 million deal.

The tanking A’s traded third baseman Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays for a package of prospects.

After trading for Josh Donaldson to play third base, the New York Yankees brought back first baseman Anthony Rizzo on a two-year, $32 million contract. That will move Our Town’s Luke Voit onto the trade block.

The Philadelphia Phillies landed free agent Kyle Schwarber on a four-year, $79 million contract.

Schwarber was a Person of Interest for Cardinals fans, since he could have filled the designated hitter role while adding real clout to the batting order. But the Cardinals have been shopping for stopgap offensive depth while leaving a clear long-term lineup path for hitting prospects Juan Yepez, Nolan Gorman and Jordan Walker.

So committing four years and real money to Schwarber would not have made much sense. Also, adding a notoriously poor fielder to a team built on pitching and defense would not have fit.

And like a lot of teams, the Cardinals seem poised to split up the DH work while trying to week optimal matchups from game to game and even inning to inning. Employing hitters with multi-positional fielding ability would give manager Oli Marmol the best opportunity to play this chess game.

The Phillies were less concerned about fielding flexibility, so Schwarber should be a nice addition to their batting order.

“It's huge for us,” Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper told reporters. “It gives us another bat in the lineup. He's a proven winner everywhere he's gone. He's done a really good job. He gives us a huge opportunity to fill that void out in left field.”

Here is what folks have been writing about all of this:

Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “Go ahead, you try to make sense of it. It was just seven months ago when the Chicago Cubs dumped Kris Bryant at the July trade deadline, knowing they weren’t going to sign him as a free agent. The San Francisco Giants had him for their playoff run, but three months after his arrival, let it be known they were not going to aggressively attempt to keep him. The 99-day lockout came and went without a sound. And then, on Wednesday afternoon, came the sonic boom. The Colorado Rockies, the same team that unloaded All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado 11 months ago, cast aside veteran starter Jon Gray without giving him a qualifying offer in November, and have shown no inclination they even have a desire to bring back homegrown free-agent shortstop Trevor Story, suddenly invests $182 million over seven years to sign Bryant. They even gave the guy a complete no-trade clause in return for no opt-out clauses. Strange times, baby. There has been more than $1 billion spent in free-agent contracts this winter, including $433 million alone on ex-Cubs, but no free-agent signing was more stunning than this one. On the one-to-10 shock scale, this would be the equivalent of the Pittsburgh Pirates announcing they’re bringing back Barry Bonds to play another season, the San Francisco Giants and Oakland A’s trading ballparks, or Rob Manfred and Tony Clark going on a 30-day family cruise together.”

Ginny Searle, Baseball Prospectus: “Prior to the addition of Bryant to their roster, the Rockies projected for 67.2 wins in our PECOTA standings. Now, they’re up to 67.9. You may remember it took 107 wins—every single one of them—to take the NL West last season. The Rockies had two pitchers surpass 1.1 WARP, and one of them, Jon Gray, departed via free agency. If you’re wondering about help coming, our organizational prospect rankings, in which the Rockies placed 27th, noted they have ‘little in the way of meaningful pitching prospects.’ In terms of how this signing affects the club’s future chances at contention, the most optimistic thing that can be said is this: As long as the Rockies are owned (or at least directed) by Dick Monfort, they will not be a competently run organization, and any good Colorado teams in the near future are likely to be in spite of roster building and personnel relations failures. Bryant is unlikely to be one of those blunders. Even if his recent decline hastens, there’s no reason to believe the Rockies would have allocated his contract’s financial outlay elsewhere. As he’s shown, Monfort would prefer to not even pay contracts tendered in the past—any future spending he commits to is a minor victory.”

Bradford Doolittle, ESPN.com: “Seriously though, the 2020 National League MVP is heading to a team that was already the World Series favorites. Where do we begin? How about here: For the past few months, sporadic reports about negotiations between Freeman's representatives and the Braves suggested that the obstacle in the talks was the length of the deal. Freeman wanted six years; the Braves did not want to give him six years. That was the scuttlebutt, anyway. Well, surely if the Braves, the only organization for whom Freeman has played and with whom he had become entrenched as the face of a championship team, didn't want to go six years, then no one wanted to go six years. Except -- the Dodgers went six years. More than a few Braves fans will read that news and find it more than a little bitter. Make no mistake: Any rational model of surplus value : : will tell you that the Braves did just fine by trading four prospects to Oakland for Olson then almost immediately signing their new first baseman to an eight-year, $168 million extension. Olson is coming off his age-27 season, while Freeman just completed his age-31 season. In other words, the Braves are getting Olson for more prime seasons than the theoretically post-prime Freeman and at a lower average annual value. Those are the cold, hard numbers.”

R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “The Blue Jays had been connected recently to free-agent hitters like Freddie Freeman and Kyle Schwarber. Freeman hasn't yet signed, but Schwarber reportedly reached an agreement on Wednesday morning with the Philadelphia Phillies. Chapman, then, may end up being Toronto's big offseason addition to its lineup. He has the potential to be an impactful one, though he comes with significant risk. From Oakland's perspective, Chapman is the second Matt the Athletics have traded this week, joining new Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson. Factor in right-handed starter Chris Bassitt, who was dealt to the New York Mets last weekend, and the Athletics' rebuild is well underway . . . There's no denying that Chapman is a phenomenal talent. He's one of the best defensive third basemen in the league, and after more than 2,000 trips to the plate he boasts a career 120 OPS+. He's a three-time Gold Glove Award winner already, and he's twice received votes for the Most Valuable Player Award. He'll turn 29 in April, but he has two more years of team control remaining, meaning the Blue Jays will likely have him under employment for the duration of his statistical prime. Still, it must be written that there's more risk to Chapman's game than you might think. Over the past two seasons, Chapman's strikeout rate has ballooned to an uncomfortable degree. Whereas he entered the pandemic era with a career 23.9 percent strikeout rate, he's fanned in more than 33 percent of his plate appearances the past two seasons. Chapman has always been prone to popping the ball up, running a career infield fly rate of 17 percent, or five percentage points higher than average.”

Ben Clemens, FanGraphs: “While the strikeout concerns are legitimate, Toronto still made a huge upgrade for the next two years, and potentially for more if Chapman signs an extension. Getting above-average on-base production and 30 homers out of your third baseman is a bargain most teams would accept even if you pay a cost in strikeouts, and Chapman adds the best defense in baseball to the package. With him in tow, we project Toronto for the third-most WAR from position players, up from fifth before they made the trade. Crucially, Chapman also gives a boost to their chances in an extremely tight division race. With the their acquisition of Anthony Rizzo, the Yankees vaulted into a tie at the top of the AL East – before adding Chapman, we gave both teams a roughly 40% chance of winning the division. That division title is crucially important – in the new playoff format, the winner of the East is likely to receive a first-round bye, while the second place team braves a three-game Wild Card series. It’s also important to stay ahead of at least one of the other two division winners as well, and that too looked like a tight race, with the Astros and White Sox both projected within three wins of Toronto.”

MEGAPHONE

“The fact is I can't control what resources the other owners have and what they're going to do with those resources. I make the same commitment every year, my family does, which is to do everything we're able to do to field a championship-caliber team and win a World Series. I will continue to try and accomplish that.”

Yankees managing partner Hal Steinbrenner, on refusing to engage New York Mets owner Steve Cohen in a spending war.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.