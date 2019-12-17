The Cincinnati Reds continued their push toward National League Central contention by adding veteran left-handed starter Wade Miley to their pitching staff.
Miley posted a 14-6 record with a 3.98 ERA for the mighty Houston Astros last season. He will slot into the rotation behind Luis Castillo, Trevor Bauer, Sonny Gray and Anthony DeSclafani.
So why was he available for a modest two-year, $15 million free-agent contract that also carries a friendly club option for a third season?
Miley is 33. He faded during the second half of last season (5.07 ERA in 15 games) and he didn't make Houston's postseason rotation. In a sport that favors power pitching these days, Wiley throws lots of cutters and changeups.
He will need to be razor sharp pitching in the hitter-friendly Great American Bandbox. But he beat the odds as a visitor, posting a 2.66 ERA in seven career starts there.
Miley is reuniting with pitching coach Derek Johnson, who worked with him with the Milwaukee Brewers. So that should put him in a comfort zone.
He was 5-2 with a 2.57 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 16 starts with the Brewers in 2018, then he allowed just two earned runs in 14 2/3 postseason innings.
The Reds signed him after taking a run at Zack Wheeler, who landed with the Philadelphia Phillies with a five-year, $118 million free-agent contract.
The ambitious Reds signed infielder Mike Moustaskas to a four-year, $64 free-agent million deal earlier in the marketplace and the team bid on shortstop Didi Gregorius, who went to the Phillies on a one-year, $14 million contract.
TALKIN' BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: "Stupidly, Cubs ownership appears to be forcing the team to freeze or cut payroll despite designs on the World Series and a third-place finish in 2019. That's why the Cubs by all accounts are considering trading a core contributor like third baseman Kris Bryant or catcher Willson Contreras in order to address roster needs elsewhere. Speaking of the Cubs' roster, one can argue it's the strongest in the NL Central, but -- to repeat -- they finished behind the Cardinals and Brewers last season. As well, the Reds figure to be improved. What the Cubs should be doing as they attempt add a second title to their current run is adding pieces via free agency. That, however, requires payroll investments, and the Ricketts family isn't willing to do that. The Cubs need another known quantity in the rotation, and they also need some bullpen help. One could also argue that the outfield isn't what it needs to be for a team with World Series aspirations. Again, though, because the Cubs don't want to get deeper into (Competitive Balance Tax) territory, trades that likely involve some level of salary offset are the only real paths toward change."
Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic: "The Dodgers could accommodate (Francisco) Lindor by either trading shortstop Corey Seager or moving him to third base, with Justin Turner shifting to first. In their talks with the Indians, the Dodgers discussed acquiring Lindor and (Corey) Kluber in the same deal, but their interest in Kluber was secondary, sources said. It is not clear whether the Indians will even trade Lindor, but the Dodgers do not intend to give up six years of control over infielder Gavin Lux, the game’s No. 2 prospect according to MLBPipeline.com, for two years of the Indians’ shortstop. Lux, Dodgers officials believe, eventually might be as good as Lindor, a two-time Gold Glove winner and four-time All-Star. The Dodgers’ farm system, ranked fifth in the majors, probably is good enough for the team to pull off a deal for Lindor without including Lux."
Emma Baccellieri, SI.com: "The Diamondbacks are a modern baseball Rorschach test: Whatever pattern you see in their last year could say more about you than it does about them. (This is not a statement on their uniforms.) Maybe you saw the Diamondbacks in a clear reload—headlined by deals to move their biggest names. Arizona had traded away Paul Goldschmidt, and seven months later, Zack Greinke. In the winter between, there were no flashy additions, and at the start of this offseason, there were few rumors of one to come. (Yet there were rumors of a trade for staff backbone Robbie Ray, which, naturally, only felt more like a rebuild.) But you could just as easily have seen this as a savvy foundation for contention. After all, in return for Goldschmidt, and, to a lesser extent, Greinke, they’d gone for players who’d have an immediate presence instead of young prospects with far-flung futures. They’d made the smart swap of Jazz Chisholm for Zac Gallen, and added Mike Leake, and, of course, actually been in contention for the wild-card. (Almost to the end of the season, at that!) Maybe you saw the team pulling off the delicate balance of contending-while-rebuilding, or maybe you saw them trying both while excelling at neither, or maybe you just found them weird. Now Arizona’s made a move to shake up the entire picture: signing Madison Bumgarner to a five-year deal for $85 million. It takes one of the top remaining pitchers off the market—to a team that didn’t need a starter and therefore wasn’t considered a front-runner—and sets some expectations in the NL. So, then, what should you see here?"
Keith Law, ESPN.com: "With the three best free-agent starters already signed, Madison Bumgarner had risen to the top of the remaining crop, as he and Hyin-Jin Ryu were clearly better than the other starting pitchers still on the market. Bumgarner seemed like an ideal fit for a number of contenders, including the Los Angeles Angels. So it was a mild surprise to see the Arizona Diamondbacks, who had just moved Zack Greinke's massive contract in July and had supposedly shopped Robbie Ray, jump in with a five-year, $85 million deal to make Bumgarner their nominal ace. Greinke was the only Arizona starter to be worth more than 2.4 WAR in either the Baseball-Reference or FanGraphs version of the metric, and he's gone; so if the Diamondbacks wished to contend again off an 88-win season, a rotation upgrade was probably the most valuable move they could make. They had only three returning starters who pitched a full season in 2019, counting Alex Young and his eight minor league starts (and 6+ ERA in Reno), with their remaining rotation options either coming off injury-plagued campaigns (Luke Weaver, Jon Duplantier) or ineffective ones (Taylor Clarke, Mike Leake)."
MEGAPHONE
"If you look at our teams over the course of the last seven seasons and the success we've had has been, in a large degree, attributed to guys who we've acquired in similar-type trades. So, they're painful trades to make oftentimes, but they're trades that make sense and help us be a better team moving forward."
Indians president Chris Antonetti, after dealing Kluber to the Texas Rangers.