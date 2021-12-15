Tipsheet: Analysts praise Nolan Gorman's progress in Cardinals system

Will Laws, SI.com: “(Freddie Freeman) and the Braves could not come to terms on a new contract before the lockout, extending a negotiating process that’s spanned several offseasons. MLB Network’s Jon Heyman has reported the five-time All-Star wants a deal in the neighborhood of six years and $180 million. That's reportedly one more year than Atlanta was hoping to guarantee Freeman, who would be tied to the team through his age-37 season on such a pact. Yet one extra year for a franchise icon seems to be more than worth it to maintain the status quo of a title-winning team and the post-championship bliss permeating the fan base. There’s also the notion that the first baseman seems uncommonly primed for his position to age well into his late 30s as a slugger with a keen batting eye who can spray the ball to all fields. Regardless, keeping your face of the franchise in limbo coming off back-to-back seasons in which he won an MVP award and a World Series title is a strange way to do business, especially when there seems to be enough room on the books to end this staredown. Atlanta’s current projected 2022 payroll ranks 12th at around $125 million, according to Spotrac. That figure was around $153 million last season, and the team’s corporate owners, Liberty Media, raked in record profits this year as attendance returned to prepandemic levels. Through the end of September, the team’s '21 revenue had reached $466 million. And that was before the Braves reaped any benefits from the playoff run, during which fans packed Truist Park and the surrounding team-owned entertainment complex. Anthopoulos has indeed indicated payroll will increase. It stands to reason Freeman would already be secured if the Braves didn’t have so many other areas to worry about shoring up from last year’s 88-win outfit.”