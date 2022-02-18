Tipsheet: Analysts praise power potential of Gorman, Walker for Cardinals

The Cardinals set out to add more offensive power to their organization and they succeeded with key selections at the top of their drafts.

They continued their search for pitching after parting with several key prospects in trades in recent years.

Their farm system stacks up as middling overall, due to its lack of quality depth, but the top of their prospect list looks very promising.

Baseball America ranked the prospect talent in the Cardinals organization 18th after ranking it 12th, 14th, 11th, 13th and 12th in previous five years. Here was its explanation:

Jordan Walker’s smashing pro debut and the continued ascent of Nolan Gorman and Matthew Liberatore combine to give the Cardinals three premium prospects. The depth of the system falls off quickly, but breakouts from older, Triple-A players like Lars Nootbaar and Juan Yepez help mitigate some of that.

Writing for Baseball Prospectus, Jeffrey Paternostro ranked the Cardinals organization 16th. He wrote:

The Cardinals have the beaucoup big boppers at the top with Jordan Walker and Nolan Gorman, and Joshua Baez could develop into a 30-home-run bat as well. Walker isn’t the only St. Louis 2020 draft pick that saw his stock rise, as both Alec Burleson and Masyn Wynn had strong pro debuts. The pitching doesn’t hit quite as loud. Matthew Liberatore had an uneven year but should settle in as a mid-rotation starter. You can foster similar hopes for Michael McGreevy, but Zack Thompson is looking more relieverish.

The player capable of making the most immediate impact is Gorman, who shifted from third base to second base after getting blocked by Arenado. The player will the greatest long-term potential is Walker, who arrived as a third baseman but who could gravitate to a corner outfield spot as he matures physically.

Here is what folks have been writing about Gorman:

Kiley McDaniel, ESPN.com: “Gorman was one of my favorite players on the summer showcase circuit before the 2018 draft because he had a track record of hitting in national events, flashed 70-grade lefty raw power that showed up in games with exit velos to support it, and the makeup reviews were universally positive. Eric Longenhagen and I ranked him No. 7 in the 2018 draft class for FanGraphs and were dumbfounded (still am) on how he lasted until the 19th pick. I mentioned the makeup reviews because it was a key part of the Austin Riley evaluation and again for the Gorman eval. Both had some issues with swing-and-miss at times and their size/lateral mobility led to questions of if they could stick at third base or would have to move to first base or a corner outfield. Plus makeup tends to solve those sorts of problems when you have an elite talent, and that's basically what has happened with both players. While Riley still had trouble making enough contact in the upper minors and early in his MLB career until an age-24 breakout last year, Gorman fared a bit better last year, posting a 19% strikeout rate in Triple-A as a 21-year-old. There were some subtle improvements in pitch selection and overall offensive approach, but his natural skill set is a 45-to-50-grade hit, solid approach and 25+ homers (the exact number he hit last year). Gorman is now basically average defensively at both third base and second base, giving him a chance to break into the lineup while Nolan Arenado is healthy.”

Mark Barry, Baseball Reference: “Gorman smashed 25 homers between Double-A and Triple-A last season, and he lowered his strikeout rate below 20 percent in 328 plate appearances as a 21-year-old in Triple-A Memphis. He doesn’t walk much, so most of Gorman’s fantasy value will be based on the context of the Cardinals lineup (and the aforementioned homers). Still, he’s on the doorstep of a call up, and all he’ll need to see some regular reps are stumbles from one of Tommy Edman, Paul DeJong or Edmundo Sosa— eminently doable.”

Jeffrey Paternostro, Baseball Reference: “The whole point of moving him to second is to get the bat in the lineup, and it’s progressing fine. Unlike Walker who has more of a traditional power hitter’s swing, Gorman can look like he’s taking a two-strike emergency hack at times. He creates big whip and separation, and while it doesn’t look pretty, he can also flick it 400 feet to dead center. Gorman doesn’t always create ideal contact doing this . . . That said, when he does lift the ball, it goes far. There might be a little less hit and power projection here than with Walker, but Gorman is just about ready to be an above-average regular.”

Eric Karabell, ESPN.com: “Three Cardinals players hit at least 30 home runs last season. Each bats right-handed. Gorman hits home runs from the left side and is certainly ready to do this season at the big league level. If the Cards give Gorman a full season in the majors, he might even lead the team in home runs.”

Here is what folks have been writing about Walker:

Kiley McDaniel, ESPN.com: “Walker hit a number of balls over 115 and the hardest I found was 116.2 mph. Along with that, Walker had almost as many walks as strikeouts and hit .374 with six homers in 27 games as an 18-to-19-year-old in low-A before getting promoted to high-A. He came back down to earth strikeout-to-walk wise there, but was still respectable considering his age. He belted eight more homers in 55 games, hitting the crud out of the ball and producing better than league average at the plate. The hitting ability is not a question here -- it looks like he'll be plus in the batter's box -- but in this area of the list, almost every player is playing an average third base or an up-the-middle position. Walker was below average at third last year, and the early spring look at his defense was a big reason he fell in the draft. He has some work to get it to playable. Since a plus offensive performer plays anywhere, the position alone isn't super important, but if it turns out he's corner outfield/first base only, it speaks to overall longevity and the amount of pressure evaluators put on the bat to perform. If Walker falls into that bucket, he'll need to keep mashing to stay up this high, but there's a bit of a tradition of scouts having a question about a big kid sticking at third and the good players tend to figure it out.”

Josh Norris, Baseball America: “Walker’s first season as a pro was tremendous. The Cardinals’ first-rounder hit the stuffing out of baseballs at both Class A stops on the way to one of the minor leagues’ most jaw-dropping campaigns. His average exit velocity of 91 mph tied him with a host of other Top 100 prospects in the race for second place behind Oneil Cruz, and his 14 home runs tied him with Boston’s Nick Yorke for seventh in home runs among teenagers in 2021. There are questions about whether Walker can stick at third base in the long run, but his bat has the chance to be special enough to vault him into consideration for the game’s top prospect.”

Jeffrey Paternostro, Baseball Reference: “So what exactly is the argument against Jordan Walker as one of the top prospects in baseball? I don’t know if we bump against the Sagan Standard (extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence) for a former first-round pick who hit .317/.388/.548 between two A-ball levels and won’t turn 20 until next May. But there is nothing ordinary about Jordan Walker anyway. He hits the ball as hard as anyone in the minors. His contact rates were perfectly fine given his age and experience level. Despite some long levers in his swing, he has above-average bat speed, an advanced approach, and doesn’t expand. Walker doesn’t sell out for dingers and is fine driving the ball the other way when the pitch calls for it. He’s not a mere corner slugger, there is a chance for a plus hit tool. And if Walker does hit .280, well, a lot of his prodigious raw power is going to get into games. He still has room to fill out and turn his plus-plus raw into true elite pop. It’s showing up more as doubles than true over-the-fence power right now, but 14 bombs in 82 games given the leagues and parks he was playing in is nothing to sneeze at. You want to see the approach and swing tested in the upper minors, of course, but the offensive upside here is as high as any hitter in the minors. His 2021 doesn’t look all that different from Julio Rodríguez’s 2019 as one example.”

