Tipsheet: Another high-stakes night looms for Illinois, SLU, Mizzou

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “When Duke lost at home to North Carolina at the beginning of February, conventional wisdom held that the Blue Devils were finished. Any true believers who thought otherwise were then further tested when Mike Krzyzewski's team proceeded to lose its next game, at Notre Dame. Duke hasn't lost since. The Blue Devils have posted victories at NC State, at Wake Forest and, most crucially, at home against Virginia and now Syracuse. This sudden turn of fortune for what was previously a 7-8 team has brought Coach K's program at least within shouting distance of a 25th consecutive NCAA tournament bid. To be sure, Duke is by no means there yet, at least not if Joe Lunardi is correct. (Joe Lunardi is very often correct.) Still, the 11-8 Blue Devils have clearly improved their position with the victories over the Cavaliers and the Orange. Where once Duke's name was entirely absent from the discussion, now the team graces a good many ‘next four out’ and even ‘first four out’ lists. During this four-game streak of winning basketball, the Blue Devils have played 152 of their 160 minutes without Jalen Johnson on the floor. A projected 2021 lottery pick, Johnson announced his decision to opt out of the rest of the season after playing eight minutes against the Wolfpack. This coincidence in timing between Johnson's change in status and Duke's even more dramatic change in status moved Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim to state that the Blue Devils were playing better without the freshman. We can never know what Duke would have looked like with Johnson these past three games, but what we do know is that the 7-8 version of Duke was significantly better on a per-possession basis than its record implied.”