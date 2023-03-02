There’s much pushing and shoving around the NCAA Tournament bubble as the regular season winds down in the major conferences.

So Missouri’s spirited comeback at LSU Wednesday had real value. They have earned enough quality victories to earn their ticket to the Big Dance and they have suffered zero disqualifying losses.

If they can hold their home court against Ole Miss Saturday, they will reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament with a perfect record in Quad 2, 3, and 4 games.

The Tigers’ actual won-loss ledger is more impressive than their predictive metrics. The various statistical models that influence the selection committee suggest Missouri has won more games than it should have this season.

Think about all the close calls: the overtime escape at Wichita State, De’Andre Gholston’s desperate heaves for wins at UCF and Tennessee, the harrowing overtime victory at home over Mississippi State, then this latest game theft at Baton Rouge.

So far the Tigers have given the selection no reason to stiff them. And at this time of year, the committee is looking for any reason to exclude a Missouri to protect, say, a North Carolina.

While Missouri still sits comfortably within the bracket, Auburn is on edge after its wild overtime loss at Alabama. Auburn blew a 17-point lead and had three players foul out in that hostile environment.

Vanderbilt, an impressive 10-7 in SEC play, still sees a path to the bubble after winning at Kentucky Wednesday. They will have another big opportunity against Mississippi State Saturday, then Jerry Stackhouse’s team will go to the SEC Tournament looking to cause havoc.

But . . . the Commodores will have to play without center Liam Robbins, who suffered a leg injury at Kentucky.

“(Stackouse’s) got ’em playing physical, he’s got ’em playing in a way they have to play, but he’ll have to adjust again,” Kentucky coach John Calipari said in his post-loss news conference. “They told me about the big guy, Robbins. I feel sick to my stomach when they said it because the kid’s been through so much. But he’ll have to adjust again and he will. I mean, they have won some good games and they have beaten some good teams, and we’re one of ’em.”

Arkansas fell below .500 in SEC play this season with their disappointing 75-57 loss Tuesday at Tennessee.

“I thought Tennessee was much more physical than us,” Arkansas coach Eric Musselman told reporters after the loss. “We didn’t play up to the standards that we set the last three years. Disappointing loss for sure. Sixteen turnovers to eight assists, not a good assists to turnover ratio at all. Add in the fact in the first half, the rebounds, especially at the offensive end on the first half for Tennessee. Not enough physicality for sure.”

So the Razorbacks still have work to do. They have lost four of their last six games and they finish up against Kentucky and monstrous postman Oscar Tshiebwe.

Texas A&M rebounded from its loss at Mississippi State by winning 69-61 Tuesday at Ole Miss, which is playing out the string under interim coach Win Case after Kermit Davis’ dismissal.

The Aggies have shot below 40 percent from the floor in their last three games and valuable wing player Dexter Dennis has been on the shelf with a knee sprain. And now they have to close out the regular season against Alabama.

Writing for CBSSports.com, Matt Norlander answered the question “Why aren’t the Aggies faring betting in bracket projections?”

He wrote:

The highest-rated team (by far; Clemson at 62 is next) with two Q4 losses. Making matters steeper: Buzz Williams scheduled the 256th-toughest nonconference slate in the land, which is why you see a 22-8 high-major not so far off the bubble. Seed variance for the Aggies, who are two games clear and have clinched second in the SEC, is significant. This team's best noncon win is . . . *checks notes* . . . at DePaul?

It wasn’t easy, but Mississippi State kept itself in the bracket projections by handling SEC doormat South Carolina 74-68 at home Tuesday. While Bulldogs coach Chris Jans had plenty of nit to pick after that game, he noted that his players are fired about their opportunity to reach the Big Dance.

“Our locker room is off the chart,” said Jans. “There's a lot of basketball left to be played. But we've talked about it enough that they are hungry for it. That is a big deal and they are fighting for it every day.”

John Fanta, FoxSports.com: “The Missouri Valley Conference . . . continually delivers the goods in this tournament. This year should be no different, with regular-season champion Bradley entering the league tournament on a 10-game winning streak. Sometimes, that can carry a certain type of pressure entering a stage like this, so it will be interesting to see how a team rooted in defense does. Drake had won 10 straight games before falling to the Braves on Sunday in the battle for the regular-season crown, meaning a rematch for the tournament title would be spicy. March is a time for family stories, and the Bulldogs have it with head coach Darian DeVries coaching his son and leading scorer, Tucker (18.9 PPG). Belmont can light it up from downtown, averaging 10 3s per game behind senior guard Ben Sheppard, while Southern Illinois is solid defensively and has a terrific duo in Marcus Domask and Lance Jones. Don’t count out Indiana State, Missouri State or Murray State either in this bracket. We could see some theatrics this weekend from the MVC, and don’t be surprised if the champion makes noise on the Big Dance floor. Two years ago, when Loyola Chicago and Drake made the tournament, they combined for three wins — and as many financial units — for the league.”

Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “Calling Nick Smith Jr. a potential breakout candidate is a bit like pointing out the sky is blue -- Smith Jr. was the No. 1 prospect in the 2022 class and is a lock to be a lottery pick -- but to a large swath of college basketball fans he may still be a relative unknown. A knee injury derailed most of his season and kept him off the court and largely out of the public's eye as the season played out. However, he has returned with a vengeance down the stretch for an Arkansas team that, if Smith is healthy, is likely going to be dramatically underseeded come March. Coach Eric Musselman thrives when running his actions through guards, and that's been evident during Smith Jr's late-season surge with a combined 50 points vs. Georiga and Alabama in recent weeks. The Razorbacks have a ton of guard depth and NBA talent, but Smith Jr. is the clear headliner who can change their fortunes for the better. If Arkansas makes a run it'll be because Smith Jr. propels it there.”

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Say a fond farewell to the small and incredibly strong Big 12. Next year the conference will likely be less strong, only because it will be less small. Houston, Cincinnati, BYU and UCF will join the conference for 2023-24. Kelvin Sampson's Cougars are ranked No. 1 in the nation, of course, and adding UH will only enhance the league's might. Even so, conference expansions by their nature increase the chances one of your members will have a season closer to the median level of Division I performance. It's conceivable that next season there could be an occasional ‘night off,’ relatively speaking, on the Big 12 schedule. That's not the case this season. Even last place Oklahoma has played its way into the top 75 of the NET rankings. As a result, every road game in the Big 12 is a Quadrant 1 contest. More importantly, the small 10-member league is easily putting seven teams into the top 50 of the NET. Depending on the day, there can be eight or even nine such teams. This means the majority of neutral-floor contests at the Big 12 tournament will carry the Quadrant 1 label. All of these high-level opportunities bake in the potential for volatility on the bubble. Oklahoma State has seen the downside of that dynamic. The Cowboys have dropped in mock brackets from a near-middle seed to the edge of the field. Conversely, a team like Texas Tech has benefited from the opportunity to face quality opponents. The Red Raiders rose from a bubble afterthought to the heart of the action thanks to four consecutive Quadrant 1 wins against Kansas State, Texas, West Virginia and Oklahoma.”

Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “Keith Urgo inherited this job after Kyle Neptune left after one year for Villanova. Fordham has been a doormat for most of its existence in the Atlantic 10, having never made the NCAA Tournament since joining the league in the early '90s. All Urgo's done this season is tie the program record for league wins (11) and is now in striking distance of matching the all-time single-season mark of 26. A huge story in the Bronx. Might this team take the A-10's automatic bid?”

“Obviously we had a hard time staying in front of them, but at the end of the day I am just sick and tired of our guys getting smashed down there. Smashed.”

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, livid at the foul disparity around the basket during the Tigers’ loss at Alabama.