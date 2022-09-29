Tipsheet: Another Philly fade could open playoff door for Brewers

The Philadelphia Phillies have been in “win now” mode for some time now, yet they keep missing the playoffs.

Team ownership has bankrolled the addition of one pricey veteran after another, yet the team keeps missing the playoffs. They last appeared in postseason play back in 2011.

Bad things keep happening to them late in the season:

In 2018, the Phillies faded late while losing nine of their last 11 games.

In 2019, they lost nine of their final 12.

In 2020, they lost seven of their final eight.

Last season, they lost six of their final seven while missing the postseason yet again.

Are they about to fade away yet again? The Phillies have lost four straight games and nine of their last 12.

Their grip on the final wild card slot is slipping.

They are just a half-game ahead of Milwaukee now – and the Brewers have generated some late-season momentum. The pressure of ending the franchise’s postseason drought appears to be getting to the Phillies.

“Obviously, we're not happy with what's going on. We want to score runs,” slugger Kyle Schwarber told NBC Sports Philadelphia. “The biggest thing is we have to stay positive. Just because we're down to the last road trip and pushing for a wild-card spot, we can't let those thoughts creep into our head.

"We have to have the same thought process we've had all year. Fight, scratch and claw to win a baseball game. Don't look too far ahead. This is a hard game and if you don't enjoy these times, it makes it a lot harder. Just go out there and try to have fun like it's opening day or the middle of July.”

The Phillies fell to the Chicago Cubs 4-2 Tuesday night at Wrigley Field while going 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position.

“I think they're trying to do too much at times,” manager Rob Thomson said. “I'm not sure if that's pressure, but I think there's other times during the season when they try to do too much. We're getting a lot of baserunners. We just didn't come through with the big hit. We've had stretches like that before. We'll come out of it.

“We have to fight through this and keep moving forward and that's what this group usually does. We'll just stay positive, keep it simple and get back to basics. When we're at the plate, get good pitches to hit and use the whole field. Hitting with runners in scoring position, we are the best in the league over the course of the year. We're just not doing it right now, but my sense is we will.”

Well, they better.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks have been writing about Our National Pastime:

Michael Baumann, FanGraphs: “In 2018, a Philadelphia Phillies team made up mostly of homegrown players ran out of gas down the stretch. Rookie manager Gabe Kapler’s club held first place into the second week of August, then (to use the scientific term) crapped the bed. After an 8-20 September, Philadelphia ended the season in third place, two games under .500 and 10 games adrift of the first-place Braves. So they went out that offseason and got some reinforcements: Bryce Harper, obviously, but also one Jacob Tyler ‘J.T.’ Realmuto, one of the best catchers in baseball. The same thing happened in 2019, so the Phillies cashiered Kapler and replaced him with Joe Girardi, and lavished a nine-figure contract on Zack Wheeler. In 2020, they once again fumbled an easy path to the playoffs, so ownership cleared out the front office. In 2021 it happened once more: Hot start, followed by months of stepping on banana peels, and wobbling to a record in the neighborhood of .500. The Phillies, despite not having made the playoffs in a decade, have been in win-now mode for four or five years, and with each brigade of reinforcements (most recently Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos), Realmuto gets taken more and more for granted. He’s now one of six Phillies on a contract worth $70 million or more, and just another foot soldier in a lineup that features the reigning National League MVP, this year’s NL home run leader, and two recent first-round picks.”

Russell A. Carleton, Baseball Prospectus: “[Yadier] Molina has a strong case—one that we can’t conclusively prove, but strong nonetheless—as the finest defensive catcher in MLB history. Even if we can’t fully prove it, once you’re in the discussion, that’s the entire point. It’s fortunate that Molina played at a time when some of the invisible work that a catcher has always done has come into focus. Since 2005, we’ve been able to measure concepts like pitch framing and blocking, and to realize how important they were… and how good Yadi was at them. And that’s before we’ve gotten into some of the other things that a catcher does in terms of calling a game and acting as an emotional support giraffe to a pitching staff that we have no idea how to quantify, but that Molina gets rave reviews about as well. But my, that caught stealing rate is a beauty to behold. There’s a case to be made that Yadier Molina actually changed the way in which teams played against the Cardinals . . . Teams were so concerned about Molina’s arm that they didn’t even think about running, and looking up at the success rate chart, it’s pretty obvious why. Why run on someone who is that good at throwing runners out?”

Dayn Perry, CBSSports.com: “The Los Angeles Dodgers recently tied the franchise record for wins in a season with 106, and they'll soon break that record. They also may soon become just the seventh team in Major League Baseball history to win at least 110 games in a season. What makes this doubly impressive is that the Dodgers have authored such greatness despite being one of the most injured teams in all of baseball this season. To date, the 2022 Dodgers placed 23 players on the injured list – many of them core contributors – for a combined total of 1,912 days lost to injury. That tally of days is the fourth-highest in MLB this season. All of this of course comes on the golden heels of a 2021 campaign that saw Dave Roberts' squadron win 106 games. Speaking of 2021, the Dodgers last season failed to win the World Series, as the Atlanta Braves upset them in the National League Championship Series. Because the sport of baseball has so much built-in structural parity and you should always take the field against any single team when it comes to prevailing in the postseason, and the likelihood is that the Dodgers in 2022 will also fail to win the World Series. Nodding in collegial misery are the 2001 Mariner (owners of the most wins in a season) and the 1906 Cubs (owners of the highest winning percentage in a season). Neither of those teams wound up winning it all. That's just how baseball works across the tiny sample that is playoff baseball. Indeed, since the American and National League first teamed up to play the World Series in 1903, just 44.4 percent of the time (52 times out of 117 World Series through 2021) has the team with the best record in the regular season gone on to win the belt and the title.”

David Schoenfield, ESPN.com: “I'll be curious to see how Dodgers manager Dave Roberts works his bullpen after he announced the other day that Craig Kimbrel will no longer be the closer. He said it will be closer by committee, but this final stretch will be an indicator as to exactly what that means and who might be in line to get those final three outs. Evan Phillips has been the team's best reliever, but he's also been so valuable in a setup role and has little ninth-inning experience with just three career saves. The Dodgers are the best team in the majors, but with one glaring weakness that will remain a question heading into the postseason.”

MEGAPHONE

“Obviously, we haven’t lost confidence in this clubhouse, and looking at our schedule and their schedule, we knew it was going to come down to the very end. We’ve got two more big series against two young teams that are going to come in ready to battle, so we’ve just got to make sure we’re ready to go.”

Brewers second baseman Kolten Wong, on his team’s late bid for a playoff berth.