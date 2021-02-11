Tipsheet: Another stunning collapse raises concerns for Mizzou

Scott Gleeson , USA Today: “ Nate Oats is in the running for national coach of the year for the job he's done with the Crimson Tide (16-5) this season. Alabama was ranked No. 25 in the preseason poll, but the program has exceeded expectations in the SEC with an 11-1 league record and is in line to earn a No. 2 seed in the tournament. One thing this squad does well is shoot well from beyond the arc, ranking 10th nationally with 10.6 made three-pointers per game.”

Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “If you're down on Tennessee's title chances -- and I get the sense that even some Tennessee fans fall in this category -- then it likely stems from a slow and sometimes ineffective offense. In games it has lost this season, it scored 63, 49 (!), 64 and 50 points. There's just some nights where generating offense for this team has been a real challenge. But the Vols are much more capable offensively than they've showed to date. They may just be scratching the surface, in fact, thanks to recent breakout performances from five-star freshman Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer, who combined for 50 points Saturday in a win over Kentucky. Johnson and Springer's shot-making and athleticism have been hit or miss this season, but Rick Barnes may finally be freeing his frosh studs for good as his team nears the home stretch, knowing UT's best chance to win it all centers around both peaking in the postseason. Their talents completely unlock a new level for this team offensively. If the Kentucky game proves to be an inflection point on that end of the floor, Tennessee should be taken seriously as a sub-top-10 threat this postseason. It boasts the No. 1 offense in the country, a proven tactical savant in [Rick] Barnes and just the right combination of young NBA talent and experienced college players to make a run. Yes, it has at times looked fallible in SEC play in part because of struggles on offense, but the dynamic of this team is slowly shifting. I'd be happy to bet on this club's talent knowing the potential if things really start clicking down the stretch is enormously high.”