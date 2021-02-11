Tipsheet: Another stunning collapse raises concerns for Mizzou

The Missouri Tigers folded in the second half against Alabama and were fortunate to win. Then they folded in the second half at Ole Miss and lost big.
Earlier this season they folded at Mississippi State and lost big.
So what’s wrong with the Tigers? The short answer is they’re simply not that good, something the analytics have suggested all along.
They can’t get by on talent or their much-touted experience. The Tigers must play really hard and really smart to win, unless their opponent is having a bad day.
Their margin of error is thin. They are 5-0 in games decided by five points or fewer.
If they lost those games, they would be a sub-.500 team like they were the past two seasons with mostly the same guys.
Dru Smith is locked in these days, taking charge at the offensive end while limiting silly fouls. But earlier this season he drifted for several games.
Jeremiah Tilmon was locked in for a while, but he’s adrift again. Coach Cuonzo Martin worries that his free-throw struggles are making him more tentative on the low post.
Xavier Pinson comes and goes. He dreams of playing pro basketball next season, but hasn’t learned to match the focus and intensity of the top guards at this level. His maturation is incomplete.
Poor Mark Smith has lost his shooting confidence. He’s out there battling, but he lacks belief in his jump shot and even his free throws.
So Martin has work to do.
Next up on the Mizzou’ schedule is Arkansas, which is riding high after its 81-80 victory at Kentucky. The Razorbacks have won five consecutive Southeastern Conference games to build their case for the NCAA Tournament.
Then the Tigers play at Georgia, which just took a good run at Tennessee on the road. Prior to that the Bulldogs defeated Ole Miss, won at Auburn and dispatched Vanderbilt. They are coming on.
After that, Mizzou plays at South Carolina – which upset Florida and took a good run at Alabama. The Gamecocks are coming on.
After that, Ole Miss comes to Boone County. The Rebels are moving toward the NCAA Tournament bubble with victories over Tennessee and Missouri plus home-and-home wins over Auburn.
Texas A&M looks like an easy home game, on paper, because the undermanned Aggies have been beset by COVID-19 issues. But Buzz Williams coaches like his pants are on fire and the Tigers better come prepared to hustle.
The Tigers must close their schedule by playing at Big Dance-bound Florida. The well-coached Gators have beaten Tennessee this season, plus West Virginia when it was ranked 11th.
Oh, there's a chance the Tigers will have to make up a home game highly talented LSU, another team with NCAA Tournament aspirations.
So there are many potential losses for the Tigers down the stretch if they don't regain their edge.
THE BASKETBALL DIARIES
Here’s what folks have been writing about college basketball:
Matt Norlander, CBSSports.com: “The No. 4 team in the NET, Illinois has a 7-4 mark in Quad 1 games. Those seven Ws are more than every other team except Ohio State. The Illini have won four in a row and might have the best batch of five losses through 18 games of any team in recent memory: Baylor on a neutral; at Missouri; at Rutgers; vs. Maryland; vs. Ohio State.”
Jay Bilas, ESPN.com: “Any team that can shoot it like Alabama is never counted out -- and can always beat almost anyone. Alabama was outplayed at Missouri yet still had a chance to win the game at the end. Almost half of the Crimson Tide's field goals are 3s, and they can bury you with them in a hurry. Alabama also plays ridiculously fast, as if the ball is a hand grenade with the pin pulled out. But the game needs good teams like Alabama that remind us that scoring is more fun than not. There are several different styles to play that are valid and that win. The issue is whether Alabama can figure out how to seize back the tempo when opponents try to slow it down. Both Oklahoma and Missouri were able to slow the tempo of the game and disrupt the Tide's offensive rhythm. Can Alabama play slower and still score with abandon? Alabama is going to win the SEC, and Hebert Jones should be SEC player of the year. No player in the league, and maybe the country, is as valuable in so many areas as Herb Jones. He is a star.”
Scott Gleeson, USA Today: “Nate Oats is in the running for national coach of the year for the job he's done with the Crimson Tide (16-5) this season. Alabama was ranked No. 25 in the preseason poll, but the program has exceeded expectations in the SEC with an 11-1 league record and is in line to earn a No. 2 seed in the tournament. One thing this squad does well is shoot well from beyond the arc, ranking 10th nationally with 10.6 made three-pointers per game.”
Kyle Boone, CBSSports.com: “If you're down on Tennessee's title chances -- and I get the sense that even some Tennessee fans fall in this category -- then it likely stems from a slow and sometimes ineffective offense. In games it has lost this season, it scored 63, 49 (!), 64 and 50 points. There's just some nights where generating offense for this team has been a real challenge. But the Vols are much more capable offensively than they've showed to date. They may just be scratching the surface, in fact, thanks to recent breakout performances from five-star freshman Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer, who combined for 50 points Saturday in a win over Kentucky. Johnson and Springer's shot-making and athleticism have been hit or miss this season, but Rick Barnes may finally be freeing his frosh studs for good as his team nears the home stretch, knowing UT's best chance to win it all centers around both peaking in the postseason. Their talents completely unlock a new level for this team offensively. If the Kentucky game proves to be an inflection point on that end of the floor, Tennessee should be taken seriously as a sub-top-10 threat this postseason. It boasts the No. 1 offense in the country, a proven tactical savant in [Rick] Barnes and just the right combination of young NBA talent and experienced college players to make a run. Yes, it has at times looked fallible in SEC play in part because of struggles on offense, but the dynamic of this team is slowly shifting. I'd be happy to bet on this club's talent knowing the potential if things really start clicking down the stretch is enormously high.”
Adam Spencer, Saturday Down South: “After climbing to No. 22 in the rankings with a 4-game winning streak, the Gators lost against South Carolina inexplicably. Now, they’re dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that forced Saturday’s game against LSU to be postponed. They won’t play in the middle of this week, so their next scheduled game is against Texas A&M on Saturday. The Gators need to win that one to stay firmly in the NCAA Tournament picture.”
John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “With Yves Pons blocking shots in the paint and the Volunteers collectively recording a high number of takeaways, Tennessee has what is pretty clearly the SEC's best defense outside of Tuscaloosa. Non-turnover possessions is one area where the Vols have room for improvement. In an imaginary SEC in which every trip down the floor ended with a shot attempt, Tennessee would be outscored by its opponents. If this group earns something close to a No. 4 seed, as expected, a No. 5 opponent that takes care of the ball could give the Volunteers a game.”
MEGAPHONE
“If we can just make a few threes, and made eight to them tonight, and we’ve always been a team that’s tried to guard, and we haven’t perfect in that area either at times. But you keep going and keep scoring. It was a high-scoring first half. When we can do that, our team, we think, can play with anybody. We’re playing well at the right time. A lot of basketball ahead, but it’s starting to look like the team we envisioned.”