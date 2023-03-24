Back in 2018, Cardinals fans rightfully complained about their team’s lack of star power.

Miles Mikolas (18-4, 2.83 ERA) and Matt Carpenter (36 homers, 81 RBIs) had massive seasons and Yadier Molina was, well, Yadier Molina – a force behind the plate and a solid offensive contributor.

But the Cardinals missed the playoffs for the third straight year and fans yearned for the glory days of the “MV3” of Albert Pujols, Scott Rolen and Jim Edmonds.

Last season the Cardinals approximated that standard with Paul Goldschmidt winning the National League MVP award, Nolan Arenado finishing third in the voting and Pujols hitting at a MVP-level during the latter half of his reunion/farewell season.

And what is expected this year? ESPN.com ranks three Cardinals in its Top 100 players in the majors: Arenado at No. 10, Goldschmidt No. 12 and newcomer Willson Contreras at No. 94.

It remains to be seen if this star power will end the franchise’s recent stretch of postseason futility, but once again the team will enter the season with marketable talent.

ESPN.com’s Jesse Rogers had this assessment of Arenado:

Pitchers fear Arenado as much as anyone in the game: He's hit at least 30 home runs in seven consecutive seasons (not including 2020). He also only struck out 72 times in 2022 while drawing 52 walks. In this era of baseball, that's a great ratio for a power hitter.

There are some pitchers that like him: His own. It's because he's a vacuum at third base, winning the gold glove there in every year he's been in the league. He also has five silver slugger awards, including last season when he finished third in MVP voting.

Arenado is arguably the best combination of offense and defense in the entire game -- easily placing him in the top 20 players in MLB.

ESPN.com’s Bradford Doolittle had this take on Goldschmidt:

At 34, baseball's perennial MVP bridesmaid finally broke through with a season that really was another representative campaign for a player who posts nothing but terrific stat lines. Now a first-time reigning MVP, Goldschmidt will have his own tough act to follow after landing in the top three of the NL in all the slash categories and leading in slugging, OPS and OPS+ (a career-best 180). He also finished the season with an MVP-esque 7.8 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. While that 180 OPS+ is a high bar, don't expect a collapse: Goldschmidt has posted 140 or better nine of his 11 full seasons. He'll spend the next few years burnishing what is shaping up as a Hall-worthy resume . . .

Goldschmidt turned 35 late last season and eventually, his game will start to fray. There was no sign of that last season but expecting a repeat of those numbers is probably unrealistic. Expect more of an "average" Goldschmidt season -- 140-145 OPS+ -- which is still awfully good.

Doolittle assessed Contreras thusly:

The project of Contreras stepping into the proverbial shoes of retired Redbirds legend Yadier Molina has many levels. He's replacing the best catcher in franchise history. He's replacing a nine-time Gold Glover. He's replacing one of St. Louis' most beloved athletes and the leader of the clubhouse. And, in Contreras' new partnership with Adam Wainwright, he's taking Molina's place in baseball's most prolific battery. On top of all that, Contreras has to live up to a five-year, $87.5 million contract in an intense baseball city. It's a lot. But if any player has the make-up to fill all of those shoes, it's the hyper-competitive Contreras. It won't take long for Cardinals fans to realize they now have their best everyday offensive catcher since Ted Simmons . . .

From a numbers standpoint, it is all but certain that Contreras will be a sizable offensive upgrade from Molina because of his combination of power and patience. But initially, the focus will be on Contreras' defense and ability to work with the St. Louis pitching staff. Don't expect him to fail.

Additionally, ESPN.com’s Jeff Passan argued that Tommy Edman has the biggest snub from the Top 100. He wrote:

Tommy Edman should be used to this by now. At the All-Star break last season, Edman's 3.2 fWAR ranked 16th among everyday players in MLB, squarely between Mookie Betts and Julio Rodriguez, and he was not selected to the National League All-Star team. At the end of the year, he dropped all the way to ... 17th among all position players -- with 5.6 WAR. While playing an excellent shortstop, where he was a Gold Glove finalist in addition to a nominee for the utility role. And that was a year after winning the Gold Glove at second base.

TALKIN’ BASEBALL

Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:

Craig Goldstein, Baseball Prospectus: “The Dodgers front office has long prided itself on its ability to simultaneously think and operate on multiple levels. They could view, plan, and act for the short-, medium-, and long-term as a cohesive unit, occasionally borrowing from one of those pots to refill another, but usually maintaining all of them in a fruitful way. We’ve seen them win the NL West nine of the last 10 years. They’ve routinely traded for impact players at the deadline, shipping off notable prospects to improve their odds, less for the regular season but specifically for the postseason. We’ve seen them replenish those prospects despite picking lower in the draft, both due to their success and repeated luxury tax infractions—infractions imposed because they continually courted (or extended) players at the top of the market. They also mixed in a World Series victory. Long story short, it’s been a golden era for Dodgers fans. It doesn’t seem likely that era is over, exactly, but this offseason was markedly different from the few that preceded it. It harkened back to the winter of 2018-19, where the club bypassed (okay, they made offers, but ones unlikely to be accepted) the Machados and Harpers, opting instead to reset their luxury tax penalties. But this time around, their plan didn’t work out, and fans saw a new look from the Dodgers front office—paralysis. The last time the Dodgers mostly sat out the winter—their biggest moves were signing a former Diamondbacks outfielder and letting their superstar shortstop leave in free agency—they went on to win the division the following season by 21 games. They won 106 games, nine more than anyone else in the National League. Sound familiar? Back in 2018-19, the Dodgers inked AJ Pollock to a multi-year deal and let Manny Machado walk in free agency. This year, they signed David Peralta to a one-year deal and let Trea Turner walk in free agency.”

Mike Axisa, CBSSports.com: “The Angels have had a losing record every year with (Shohei) Ohtani and they are the only team in baseball to go under on their over/under win total each of the last five seasons. Their over/under is 81.5 this year. Needless to say, the Angels must buck that trend not only to get to the postseason, but to convince Ohtani to stick around after he reaches free agency at the close of the 2023 season . . . Are the Angels good enough to reach the postseason with their current roster? There are six postseason spots per league now, and the American League is a bit more wide open than the top heavy National League, though the Angels haven't earned the benefit of the doubt. They've failed to make the postseason with peak Trout and Ohtani the last five years. It's been a masterclass in squandering elite talent. Tuesday night's WBC championship game should not be the last meaningful game of Ohtani's season. Either he'll help the Angels return to the postseason, or the front office will have to make the difficult decision to trade him at the deadline. Ohtani has made it clear he wants to win. Staying with the Halos after another postseason-less season is so very unlikely.”

Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs: “However you feel about the World Baseball Classic, there’s no getting around the fact that the Mets were dealt a stunning blow when Edwin Díaz sustained a freak right knee injury on Wednesday night while celebrating Puerto Rico’s victory over the Dominican Republic. . . . That’s a gut punch, particularly as the Mets and anyone who roots for them no doubt harbored dreams of the soon-to-be-29-year-old closer nailing down the final outs of the World Series. The injury comes just three days after the team confirmed that lefty starter José Quintana will be out until at least July as he recovers from bone graft surgery to repair a stress fracture and remove a benign lesion from the fifth rib on his left side. Three other relievers on the depth chart sustained significant injuries this week as well, with Brooks Raley straining his left hamstring while working out with Team USA in the WBC, Bryce Montes de Oca diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right elbow, and Sam Coonrod suffering a high-grade lat strain. The Mets have had better weeks, to say the least.”

Hannah Keyser, Yahoo! Sports: “Edwin Díaz just underwent surgery to repair the patellar tendon in his right knee. The general timeline for his recovery is around eight months, though in certain cases, it is possible to return closer to six months. Somewhere between six months and eight months would put him right in time for a triumphant return for the World Series — and the trumpets play for the first time in more than a year. Now, this piece of speculative fiction presupposes that the Mets make the World Series, that they go deep into October without Díaz. And I think they can. They're still a very good baseball team.”

MEGAPHONE

“My style — the way I approach being a manager — is leadership and direction, but I’m also still a player at heart. I understand what these guys are going through, competing for jobs and different roles. Communicating through that as a former player, someone who experienced it, I can relate to them. I try to keep a player’s mindset as part of my decision-making.”

Chicago Cubs manager David Ross, to FanGraphs.