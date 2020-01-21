Tipsheet: Arenado miffed after Rockies shopped him around MLB

So you can stop dreaming about Nolan Arenado anchoring the Cardinals lineup to start this season.
The Colorado Rockies organization woke up and realized that trading a generational talent for no good reason is stupid.
"With the season coming up and spring training on the horizon, we are going to start focusing on that," general manager Jeff Bridich told the Denver Post. "We have listened to teams regarding Nolan, and really nothing has come of it. We are going to move forward pretty much as we expected: with Nolan in the purple and black and as our third baseman.
"So we can put this to bed and collectively look forward to the upcoming season and work toward that."
That the team even considered moving Arenado one year after he signed a $260 million contract was startling. That move told Arenado to go ahead and exercise his opt-out clause after the 2021 season because remaining loyal to the Rockies would be a chump move.
“There’s a lot of disrespect from people there that I don’t want to be a part of,” Arenado told MLB.com via text “You can quote that.
“You ask what I thought of Jeff’s quotes and I say I don’t care what people say around there. There is a lot of disrespect.”
See what we mean? Arenado committed to the Rockies and was more than a little disappointed to be shopped around the following winter.
He appears to be concerned about the overall direction of the franchise, which at the moment is aimless.
"I'm not mad at the trade rumors,” he said. “There's more to it."
Writing for CBSSports.com, Dayn Perry assessed the situation:
At this point, it's quite clear that Arenado wants out of Colorado, and after Bridich's comments, he may be looking to force the issue. All of this means the Rockies may be pressured into accepting a less than ideal return just to get the disgruntled superstar out of town and get out from under his remaining salary commitments.
Arenado's relationship with the team seemed to degrade during the 2019 season, as the Rockies slipped to fourth place after making the postseason in 2017 and 2018. Arenado expressed his frustrations in September, and shortly thereafter Bridich made a puzzling public comment about Arenado's discontent and his contract . . .
The implication is that Bridich isn't particularly worried about surrounding Arenado with a contention-worthy roster, which raises the question of why you invest so much in a performer like Arenado if you're not going to try your best to win while he's still in his prime. It's also unusual for a GM to reveal details about negotiations in such a manner. In that context, Arenado's frustration is understandable.
The Rockies taking Arenado off the market came as Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. was warning fans that his front office was not working on any major trades at this point.
So whiff-prone Harrison Bader is laying claim to center field, Tyler O’Neill vows to own left field and a sheepish Matt Carpenter is seeking redemption at third base.
TALKIN’ BASEBALL
Here is what folks are writing about Our National Pastime:
Elizabeth Swinton, SI.com: “Chicago Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts heard his share of boos at the Cubs Convention on Friday while the team remains quiet in free agency. Coming off a season in which the Cubs fell short of the playoffs, Chicago has yet to add significant pieces or sign its core players to extensions. Former NL MVP Kris Bryant has been on the trade market throughout the offseason, beloved former manager Joe Maddon is gone and the team is no longer the favorite in the NL Central. There's uncertainty in Wrigleyville for the first time since the Cubs returned to prominence in 2015, and the Convention's usually positive atmosphere has soured . . . To add to the tension, fans also brought heavy boos when Ricketts mentioned the 'Marquee Sports Network,' the Cubs' new television outlet set to launch in February. With the new season approaching, the network has yet to make a deal with Comcast's Xfinity—the area's largest carrier—keeping some fans without a method to watch the team.”
Buster Olney, ESPN.com: “You'd like to think that competing professionals would operate ethically, within the bounds of propriety as well as the written rules. But that's not true in the field of journalism, or politics, or professional sports; there always have been and always will be those willing to trade shards or whole slices of integrity for an advantage. In baseball, this is what happened with doctored baseballs, with corked bats, with teams taking liberties with domestic and international scouting and signings, and most notably, in the steroids era. Ignoring those lessons of history is the mistake that commissioner Rob Manfred made as the growing problem of electronics in sign stealing emerged. As one manager said recently, the first domino of this fell when MLB implemented instant replay. Rather than stationing a fifth umpire or some sort of independent arbiter to deal with each questionable decision, MLB decided to bestow challenges on each manager, and along with that came the installation of video replay systems close to each dugout. With the benefit of 20-20 hindsight, that was like handing a bag of fireworks to a teenager; we all probably should have anticipated the falling dominoes that followed.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “There’s no need for Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to sit at home all day Tuesday with TV cameras in their living rooms, waiting in suspense. They are the two greatest players on this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. Really, two of the best in the history of the game. But once again, their phones won’t ring. They won't be elected to the Hall of Fame alongside Derek Jeter and perhaps Larry Walker. They are inching closer, and for the first time should gather more than 60% of the votes, including this ballot once again, but they also are running out of time. Yet, 13 years after hitting their last home run and striking out their last batter, perhaps they finally caught the break they need to be elected into Cooperstown in two years before their eligibility expires. It’s quite possible that baseball’s latest cheating scandal could resuscitate their hopes. If Bonds and Clemens aren’t elected for the widespread belief they used performance-enhancing drugs, are we prepared to keep everyone involved in the Astros' illegal sign-stealing scandal out of the Hall of Fame, too?”
MEGAPHONE
"I remember wondering how these guys were laying off some of my nasty pitches. Relaying all my signs in live speed to the batter. Ruining the integrity of the game. These dudes were all about the camera and social media. Now, they’re all quiet!"
New York pitcher Marcus Stroman, on the Astros.