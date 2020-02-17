Tipsheet: Arenado's rift with Rockies management remains problematic

Bob Nightengale , USA Today: “It’s not going away. Not now. Not by the end of spring training. Perhaps not the entire season. It was Day 3 of spring training Friday, and a day after the Houston Astros apologies Houston Astros, there were two players in the New York Mets’ camp, Jake Marisnick and J.D. Davis , having press conferences to express remorse for their actions. In Phoenix, Arizona, MVP Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers was blasting away at the Astros, saying they were cheated out of a World Series title. In West Palm, Beach, Florida, Washington Nationals GM Mike Rizzo lashed at the Astros, saying he wants them to actually say they cheated. In Tampa, Florida, New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman says the Astros’ sign-stealing definitely impacted the game.”

Jeff Passan, Yahoo! Sports: “Baseball is burning. Opposing players are pummeling the Houston Astros as the fallout from their cheating scandal refuses to dissipate, and fans are frothing for vengeance after the players involved were spared from discipline by the league. Commissioner Rob Manfred is trying to wrap his arms around it all only for the anarchy to keep expanding. Every day is something new. Saturday, it was bad tattoos. Sunday, the commissioner will talk and try to explain how this all unfolded on his watch. Monday, if it came out that the Astros used furtive earpieces or Bluetooth buzzers or a robust artificial-intelligence operation to gain an advantage, it would surprise absolutely nobody. There is no order. Just pure, distilled chaos. It's not going away any time soon. This is a reality every person involved should learn to understand sooner than later. Not because this is some media creation that thirsts for the mother's milk of controversy and giddily gawks at the overnight transformation of Major League Baseball from the league of Charlie Chaplins into a full-flavored copy of the NBA, where no sacred cows exist. No, this is now about something much more primal: survival.”