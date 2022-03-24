Tipsheet: Arkansas aims to upset Gonzaga, defend SEC's honor

It’s up to frenetic Arkansas coach Eric Musselman to salvage some respect for SEC basketball this spring.

Kentucky and John Calipari went home early from the NCAA Tournament. Bruce Pearl and Auburn didn’t last either. Nor did Rick Barnes and Tennessee or Nate Oats and Alabama.

All of those teams had big aspirations earlier this season. Each encountered turbulence and none of those coaches could get their team on track.

An excellent season of SEC basketball took a turn for the worst once postseason play started.

But Musselman’s Razorbacks reached the Sweet 16 with a chance to take down powerhouse Gonzaga. Experts doubt that Arkansas can pull it off, so Musselman is playing the underdog angle to the hilt.

“When we do a film session, there's stuff spliced in on what people have said, 1,000 percent. I don't mind conveying that,” said Musselman. “We understand the respect factor for us in this particular game is kind of nonexistent from a national perspective. Yeah, our guys are going to see it, hear it, all the way up until tip-off. Again, the respect that we have for Gonzaga is through the roof, but we have a 40-minute game that we've got to try to figure out how we can play with them and give ourselves an opportunity.”

Arkansas played top teams tough during the latter stages of the season and the Razorbacks had a knack for scoring at key moments.

“We have made shots when we've had to," said Musselman. "It's been a really unique team in that aspect that when we need to go on a 6-0 scoring spurt and make two deep threes, we kind of found a way to do that. Obviously, being 17-3 in our last 20 games, and you look at the competition that we've played against, when you play against Kentucky and Auburn and at Tennessee and at Alabama and two of the three losses have come by a combined five points.

“We've talked all year to our team about how do you win the race from November to March, meaning how do you win the race of being an improved basketball team? I think we've improved and won that race as much as anybody based on who we've played down the stretch of the season. Now it's a 40-minute game, and certainly making shots becomes extremely important. Not just for us, but every team in the tournament that's left. You have to have shot-making ability in order to advance when you are down to 16 teams.”

Writing for USA Today, Dan Wolken had this take on Musselman:

Some folks get rubbed the wrong way by Musselman’s shirtless celebrations and other colorful antics, but there aren’t many coaches out there who can match him X for O. He runs great stuff out of timeouts, emphasizes getting to the foul line (Arkansas leads the nation with 808 free-throw attempts), having good floor balance and running at a high tempo without turning it over much. Musselman’s depth of experience in the NBA, where he was a head coach for 246 games, has translated very well to the college level, where he’s made the second weekend three times in just seven years as a head coach, including once at Nevada.

THE BASKETBALL DIARIES

Here is what folks have been writing about March Madness:

John Gasaway, ESPN.com: “Top seed Baylor and No. 2 seeds Kentucky and Auburn are already back at their respective campuses. The early exit recorded by the Bears, for example, marks the fourth time in the past four tournaments that a top seed has failed to reach the Sweet 16. Virginia and Xavier both met this same fate in the 2018 bracket, as did Illinois last year. At least Baylor forced overtime in the round of 32 before falling to North Carolina. Conversely, Kentucky didn't even make it out of the round of 64. The Wildcats had the misfortune of being bracketed with a team of destiny in the form of No. 15 seed Saint Peter’s. The Peacocks then defeated Murray State and will face Purdue in an East Regional semifinal in Philadelphia. Shaheen Holloway's team has company as a surviving double-digit seed. No. 10 seed Miami and No. 11s Michigan and Iowa State make the average seed in this Sweet 16 the lowest it's been since, well, last year. Do keep in mind, however, that the 2021 bracket set a record in that regard. In fact, three of the past four men's Sweet 16s have weighed in with an average seed weaker than 5.0.”

Chip Patterson, CBSSports.com: “Ever since the second-round matchup with Tom Izzo and Michigan State was set, it was clear that every time Duke takes the floor in this NCAA Tournament there was going to be a potential for it to be the final game for Krzyzewski as a head coach. Facing an old friend in Izzo and a common foe in Michigan State brought even more attention to the Coach K retirement tour side of things, but what Texas Tech lacks in narrative it makes up for in being an even tougher challenge for the No. 2 seed Blue Devils. Texas Tech brings a level of defensive efficiency and intensity, particularly on the perimeter, that Duke has not had to face often this season. There are currently no ACC teams who rank in the top 40 in adjusted defensive efficiency, according to KenPom, and the only teams in the top 50 are North Carolina (No. 42) and Duke (No. 43), teams whose numbers have benefited from the boost of two tournament wins. How Duke's guards handle the on-ball pressure will determine what kind of game unfolds and whether or not the Blue Devils' talent advantage will be enough to win what the oddsmakers think will be a close game. Speaking of the odds, Duke opened as an underdog for just the fourth time in 26 Sweet 16 games under Coach K. Each of those previous three times, according to ESPN's Chris Fallica, the Blue Devils were bounced from the tournament before reaching the Elite Eight.”

Jeff Borzello, ESPN.com: “Back in the preseason, the notion of eventual Sweet 16 appearances for North Carolina and Michigan wouldn't have been considered a surprise. A month ago? That's a different story. The Tar Heels turned things around after a home loss to Pittsburgh in mid-February, but they still lost by 13 to Virginia Tech in the ACC tournament. Michigan backed into the NCAA tournament with a 17-14 record and no sign of consistency. Now, both teams are 80 minutes from the Final Four. So what happened? While all three losses looked bad on paper, due to either margin or opponent, North Carolina was actually 12-3 in its last 15 games entering the NCAA tournament. So the Tar Heels had been playing better over the past two months -- but the defense turned up a level over their past two games, holding Marquette to 0.84 points per possession and Baylor below 1.00 point per possession.”

David Cobb, CBSSports.com: “Mark Few and Eric Musselman are just two years apart in age and look like they could be brothers. But they are quite different. Few has spent his entire career in one place and is reserved for a college basketball coach, allowing his players — looking at you Drew Timme — to bring the antics. Musselman is a Twitter junkie and sideline firework whose resume reads like a concert tour schedule. Gonzaga is clearly the more talented team, but you could have said the same thing last season about Baylor when Arkansas took eventual national champions down to the wire in an Elite Eight game.”

Andy Wittry, NCAA.com: “Despite No. 9 seed Creighton being down two starters — point guard Ryan Nembhard and center Ryan Kalkbrenner — for its second-round game against No. 1 seed Kansas, it was a back-and-forth game in the first half, Kansas led by just one at the break and it was a one-point game in the final two minutes. Providence, wizards of one-possession wins, has a knack for playing close games and typically winning them. (Of course, the Friars' second-round win over No. 12 seed Richmond came by 28 points as the Spiders had an atrocious 1-for-22 3-point shooting performance.) Kansas' starting big man David McCormack managed just seven points on eight shots, along with six rebounds, against a Creighton team that was without its starting center, so there's reason to believe Providence's fifth-year senior Nate Watson could have the upper hand in the low post. Another Providence fifth-year senior, the 6-foot-7 Justin Minaya, is a standout defender who could help neutralize Ochai Agbaji and Christian Braun, while the Friars have enough veterans and steady guard play to potentially go basket for basket late in the game. Providence has played in 12 games this season decided by two possessions or fewer (six points or less), and this will be another.”

MEGAPHONE

“I always laugh, sometimes people say they want to be a pro and then they'll go to a school where they walk the ball up the court and try to win games 48-46. That's not very conducive to the NBA.”

New LSU coach Matt McMahon, on the need to play with pace.

