Tipsheet: Arozarena batters Yankees while Cards fans squirm

Back in 2018, outfielder Randy Arozarena hit just .232 in 89 games at Triple-A Memphis. He needed more time at Double-A Springfield to develop.
He was overshadowed in the Cardinals farm system by the likes of Luke Voit, Tyler O’Neill, Oscar Mercado, Carson Kelly and Lane Thomas.
It’s funny how things work out, although Cardinal fans aren’t laughing.
The Cardinals appeared to have a glut of hitting prospects so they started trading them away. Voit went to the New York Yankees in the deal for reliever Giovanny Gallegos and become a homer-bashing MVP candidate.
Mercado went to the Cleveland Indians for outfielder Jhon Torres (big upside) and Conner Capel (limited upside) and hit .269 last season with 15 homers and 15 stolen bases.
Kelly went to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the Paul Goldschmidt trade and smacked 18 homers last season. Arozarena and Jose Martinez went to the Tampa Bay Rays in the deal for elite pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore and Randy became a postseason star this year.
Tipsheet liked that trade at the time because Liberatore could be special. He reaffirmed that at the alternate training site in Springfield this year.
But in four playoff games Arozarena is 9-for-16 with two doubles, a triple, two homers, six runs scored and three RBIs. “It’s unbelievable what he’s doing right now,” Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters.
“We were joking in the clubhouse that we have to start following Randy around, do what he does, to get some love,” Rays outfielder Austin Meadows said.
“He has to be the best baseball player on earth right now,” Rays pitcherTyler Glasnow said. “What he’s doing is phenomenal.”
Nothing has come easily for Arozarena, who fled Cuba and restarted his baseball career in Mexico before signing with the Cardinals at 21. He finally broke through in 2019, hitting .344 for Springfield and Memphis to earn his first big league promotion.
But with outfielders O’Neill, Thomas, Harrison Bader and Dylan Carlson also showing well, he became the odd man out in St. Louis. Then the pandemic helped derail his progress for the Rays.
“We don’t gauge a ton on spring training performances, but you’ve got to be excited about a guy you haven’t seen at all,” Cash said. "We gave up a good pitcher in Matt Liberatore and (had) to know and be confident that we got a good player back.
“Randy, to his credit, picked up right where he left off from Port Charlotte. He missed the summer camp because he got sick, but after that he had about two, three weeks at the alternate site and (field coordinator) Michael Johns and that staff said, ‘He’s ready, he can really hit, he’s ready to go whenever you guys need him.’”
And here he is, raking against the Yankees after hitting .281 in 23 regular season games.
“I’ve always considered myself a pretty good player, a pretty good hitter,” Arozarena said through team interpreter Manny Navarro. “I’ve worked hard and trained hard in doing so. Ever since the minor leagues and my time in Cuba, I’ve always hit and I’ve always carried those results over to whatever league or level I’m in.”
Here is what folks are writing about postseason play:
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “Here's a statement that's sure to enrage, oh, 99 percent of America: The Astros are one win from the American League Championship Series. Now here's something that should scare what remains of the postseason field: The Astros' offense looks locked in, and in Framber Valdez, who provided seven innings of two-run ball on another homer-happy afternoon from Dodger Stadium, they have what appears to be the equivalent of a top-of-the-rotation starter. George Springer homered twice and has six hits in nine at-bats in this series, igniting an offense that is more closely resembling recent history. But it's the Astros' pitching that has been particularly impressive. One of the major keys to this series for the A's is to make Dusty Baker deploy relievers not named Ryan Pressly as often as possible. But in Game 1, Blake Taylor, Enoli Paredes and Cristian Javier stepped up. In Game 2, Valdez made the approach irrelevant. The A's are 1-for-24 in the sixth inning or later in this series.”
Tim Brown, Yahoo! Sports: “One more win here means they reach the American League Championship Series for a fourth consecutive year. One more win answers for some — not for others — what happens when their hitters have to guess, like everyone else. One more win and does George Springer look to you like George Springer again? He hit two more homers Tuesday, the day after he had four hits. How about Alex Bregman? And Jose Altuve? Carlos Correa? One more win and here come the introductions. To Framber Valdez, the 26-year-old lefty who in the absence of Zack Greinke becomes the ace, and who on Tuesday afternoon tamped down the A’s for seven innings in a very comfortable 5-2 win. To a handful of rookies in a bullpen that has allowed two baserunners over seven innings to the A’s. And the reintroductions. To Dusty Baker, who cooly asked them to breathe, who snuck them through the postseason’s back door and then counted on something like the last four games, all of them wins, perhaps none of those expected outside of his own dugout.”
Tom Verducci, SI.com: “These hacktastic Braves once hung 29 runs on the Marlins. They once beat the Rays by taking only two fastballs for strikes. They conceded fewer strikes than any team in the National League. The rolled up more total bases than any team in baseball. They were second in the majors in OPS in innings seven through nine, when all the homework is due. In short, these guys rake. And they swing early and often. The Marlins knew all of this already, of course, but Game 1 of the National League Division Series here Tuesday provided a refresher. Miami led 4-3 heading into the seventh inning with their ace, Sandy Alcantara, on the mound. Seven batters later the game essentially was over. Atlanta scored six times off Alcantara, Yimi García and James Hoyt. It happened that quickly, which is how the Braves do offense. They won, 9–5, with a three-homer, 12-hit pounding that came right out of the Atlanta offensive operations manual. Five of their 12 hits, including homers by Ronald Acuña Jr. and Dansby Swanson, came on the first or second pitch.”
Bob Nightengale, USA Today: “The New York Yankees tried to out-Ray the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night, beating them at their own strategic game. It backfired. The Yankees, trying to surprise the Rays by using rookie Deivi Garcia as an opener in his start, watched the decision blow up, resulting in a 7-5 loss to the Rays, evening the AL Division Series at 1-game apiece. The Yankees’ loss spoiled the heroics of slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who hit two more homers, putting him in the same company as Yankee greats Lou Gehrig and Reggie Jackson. Yet, not even his jaw-dropping power could make up for the strategic misfire. The Yankees, who have watched the Rays’ employ the opener to perfection over the years, decided to try it themselves. They started the 21-year-old right-hander, the youngest pitcher to start a postseason game in Yankees’ history.”
Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “It was an elegant plan, both in the sense that the opener in general uses the opposing manager’s own lineup against him, and in the sense that the Yankees were trying to beat the Rays with something they themselves had popularized. But it didn’t work. Like, it didn’t work to the point that it’d be a genuine surprise if the back-page headline of Wednesday’s New York Post wasn’t some variation on ‘BOONE-DOGGLE!’ García allowed a first-inning home run to Randy Arozarena, while JA Happ lasted just 2 2/3 innings, in which he walked three and allowed five hits and four runs. The Yankees trailed or were tied from Arozarena’s home run through the end of the game, and only kept it close because of Stanton’s two dingers, the latter of which went 458 feet and sounded off the bat like someone had set off an M-80 inside a destrung piano. The Rays, expecting to face the right-handed García for five innings or more, stacked the lineup with six lefties. On paper, that would favor an unexpected swap to a left-handed bulk reliever. But three of the Rays’ five lefties batted in the first four spots in the order, which meant that they all came up in the first inning against García, not Happ. Another flaw in Boone’s plan: Happ isn’t particularly good against lefties or particularly bad against righties. In nine starts this year, right-handed hitters posted a .685 OPS against him, compared to .577 from lefties. For his career, the difference in his platoon split is 73 points of OPS, which is noticeable but not egregious. Most importantly, though, Happ just plain didn’t pitch well. He allowed three walks and two hits to lefties, committed a throwing error, and allowed two home runs to right-handed opposition. Not even Stanton’s one-man ballistics experiment could put the Yankees ahead while they were allowing runs at such a pace.”
Jeff Passan, ESPN.com: “On the 115th pitch they saw, the Dodgers finally registered a hit. For 5 1/3 innings, a panoply of Padres pitchers were crafting what might have been the ugliest no-hitter of all time -- a walk-fattened, reliever-stuffed, caterpillar crawl to the end. Mookie Betts ended it with a double, Justin Turner, Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger followed with hits of their own, and just like that, the Dodgers were on their way to a 5-1 win and a 1-0 NLDS lead. It happens quickly with them, and now that Mike Clevinger is shelved after he couldn't make it to 25 pitches in his Game 1 start, San Diego faces a scary reality: Without either of their best starters, with a bullpen that got taxed heavily in the first game and with games scheduled the next four days, the Padres need to beat the best team in baseball three times before it beats them twice.”
MEGAPHONE
“I call them the power boots. My teammates started telling me that those were the boots that were giving me good luck. That’s why I put the boots on a couple of days before the playoff game, and then I was able to hit a home run in my first at-bat last night.”
Arozarena, on his superstition of wearing teammates’ cowboy boots for good hitting luck.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!