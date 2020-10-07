Tipsheet: Arozarena batters Yankees while Cards fans squirm

Bob Nightengale , USA Today: “The New York Yankees tried to out-Ray the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night, beating them at their own strategic game. It backfired. The Yankees, trying to surprise the Rays by using rookie Deivi Garcia as an opener in his start, watched the decision blow up, resulting in a 7-5 loss to the Rays, evening the AL Division Series at 1-game apiece. The Yankees’ loss spoiled the heroics of slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who hit two more homers, putting him in the same company as Yankee greats Lou Gehrig and Reggie Jackson . Yet, not even his jaw-dropping power could make up for the strategic misfire. The Yankees, who have watched the Rays’ employ the opener to perfection over the years, decided to try it themselves. They started the 21-year-old right-hander, the youngest pitcher to start a postseason game in Yankees’ history.”

Michael Baumann, The Ringer: “It was an elegant plan, both in the sense that the opener in general uses the opposing manager’s own lineup against him, and in the sense that the Yankees were trying to beat the Rays with something they themselves had popularized. But it didn’t work. Like, it didn’t work to the point that it’d be a genuine surprise if the back-page headline of Wednesday’s New York Post wasn’t some variation on ‘BOONE-DOGGLE!’ García allowed a first-inning home run to Randy Arozarena, while JA Happ lasted just 2 2/3 innings, in which he walked three and allowed five hits and four runs. The Yankees trailed or were tied from Arozarena’s home run through the end of the game, and only kept it close because of Stanton’s two dingers, the latter of which went 458 feet and sounded off the bat like someone had set off an M-80 inside a destrung piano. The Rays, expecting to face the right-handed García for five innings or more, stacked the lineup with six lefties. On paper, that would favor an unexpected swap to a left-handed bulk reliever. But three of the Rays’ five lefties batted in the first four spots in the order, which meant that they all came up in the first inning against García, not Happ. Another flaw in Boone’s plan: Happ isn’t particularly good against lefties or particularly bad against righties. In nine starts this year, right-handed hitters posted a .685 OPS against him, compared to .577 from lefties. For his career, the difference in his platoon split is 73 points of OPS, which is noticeable but not egregious. Most importantly, though, Happ just plain didn’t pitch well. He allowed three walks and two hits to lefties, committed a throwing error, and allowed two home runs to right-handed opposition. Not even Stanton’s one-man ballistics experiment could put the Yankees ahead while they were allowing runs at such a pace.”