Tipsheet: Arozarena kept evolving as hitter while O'Neill, Bader stalled

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “In the off-season, the club jettisoned stalwart starters like Rich Hill, Kenta Maeda and Hyun-jin Ryu, and traded useful swingman Ross Stripling midseason. All reasonable moves: The Dodgers couldn’t have known a pandemic would wreak havoc on the season and that projected No. 3 starter David Price would exercise his right to opt out of it. They placed some faith in young starters Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin, and May was more than serviceable, throwing as many as 88 pitches in a game, producing a 2.09 ERA as a starter and 1.09 overall WHIP. Yet, come playoff time, the Dodgers envisioned a different assignment for May: Put out fires. Attack the opposition’s most potent batters, regardless of inning. Relinquish the role of traditional starter in service of covering perceived deficiencies in the Dodgers bullpen. It’s a fine idea in a best-of-three or best-of-five series, and the Dodgers went 5-0 in steamrolling the Brewers in the wild-card round and Padres in the NL Division Series to reach the NL Championship Series. But in the best-of-seven format, the Dodgers, unsurprisingly, have been a starting arm or two short. They fought gallantly out of a 3-1 hole against the Atlanta Braves in the NLCS, but at the expense of putting May and Gonsolin in compromising positions. Gonsolin had not pitched in two weeks when he was summoned to start after [Clayton] Kershaw suffered back spasms before Game 2. May, meanwhile, saw his viability out of the bullpen diminish with each outing.”