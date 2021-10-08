Tipsheet: Arozarena provides more playoff heroics for intrepid Rays

While folks in the STL are feeling better about the Cardinals after their unlikely sprint into the National League wild card game, they now must sit back and watch the Fighting Arozarenas make another postseason run.
Last fall former Cardinals outfielder Randy Arozarena delivered 29 hits in 20 games and smacked 10 postseason homers as the budget-minded Tampa Bay Rays rolled all the way into the World Series.
The Rays are back for more this season as the No. 1 seed in the American League. And Arozarena led the way again in Game 1 of the ALDS, hitting a homer and stealing home in a 5-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox.
When left-handed Red Sox reliever Josh Taylor ignored Arozarena’s massive leads at third base, it was time to pull a Jackie Robinson. Arozarena told third-base coach Rodney Linares, “I'm going to go, I'm going to go.”
Linares deferred to Rays manager Kevin Cash on that decision.
"He’s asked me all season long, ‘Verde, verde, verde’ – green light," Cash said. "We finally gave it to him."
So once again Arozarena is grabbing postseason spotlight while trumpeting the magical power of his lucky cowboy boots.
"The steal of home was one of the coolest things I’ve seen on a baseball field," Cash said. "This game is all about history. And any time you’re putting your name in those categories like Randy is – I’ve never seen anything like it in 2020, and hopefully I’ll say that here at the end of 2021."
And . . .
"Special player. He certainly gets up for the moment. He has proven that day in and day out, and definitely when it’s postseason time."
Sure, the Cardinals got top pitching prospect Matthew Liberatore in the Arozarena trade. And Liberatore finished well for Triple-A Memphis this season, positioning himself to add much-needed pitching depth for the big league team in 2022.
And, yes, the Cardinals are happy with their outfield of Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson and Harrison Bader. That trio could provide excellent offense and fielding for a long, long time.
But Arozarena is a force of nature. He will be a persistent source of Cardinals regret. John Mozeliak and Co. badly underestimated his potential while trading him away.
“What that guy does every single day on a baseball field is so special, and I’m so lucky we have him on our team because I don’t want to face him,” Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan said.
Here is what folks are writing about postseason play:
Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Until they took the field Thursday afternoon for Game 1 of their American League Division Series, the Houston Astros had not competed in the playoffs without George Springer since Game 4 of the 2005 World Series. Coincidentally, their opponent that October and this one - the Chicago White Sox, who have not won a playoff series since catcher A.J. Pierzynski leaped into Bobby Jenks’ arms on the Minute Maid Park grass after the final out was recorded. As the teams kicked off the ALDS in that same stadium Thursday, it’s clear only one of those trivial items will prove relevant in 2021. The Astros, as dominant as they are reviled over the past five seasons, continued their robotic dominance of October’s early rounds with a 6-1 victory, heroes old and new making the absence of Springer – one of the greatest performers in postseason history – feel trifling. The White Sox? They look like a 93-win appetizer for the Astros, for the moment overmatched and in line to continue a run of divisional futility now entering its fifth year. The South Siders won their first division title since 2008, when they were dispatched from the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Rays. Yet since Cleveland fell one win shy of a World Series title in 2016, the AL Central has been a playoff afterthought.”
Tom Keown, ESPN.com: “The Giants have been crafted, at least in part, by two people (president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and manager Gabe Kapler) who also helped to devise the roster-building philosophy that has led to the Dodgers' recent run of dominance. And they've done it in San Francisco very quickly and very similarly, with an emphasis on depth and versatility. These two teams have been so evenly matched this season, with so many fantastic games, that (again) we deserve a seven-game series.”
Zach Kram, The Ringer: “In the Giants’ worst month this season (a 15-10 July), they still won as often as a 97-win team. Game 1 starter Logan Webb hasn’t lost a game since May 5, going 10-0 with a 2.40 ERA in that span. Beyond the regular-season record, home-field advantage, and much-ballyhooed resurgence of veterans like Brandon Crawford and Buster Posey, the greatest reason for Giants optimism is the bullpen. San Francisco has six different relievers who pitched at least 50 innings with an ERA below 3.00. That’s twice as many as any other team. And that count doesn’t include Camilo Doval, who tallied a 3.00 exactly in 27 innings and might have the best stuff of the bunch. Doval didn’t allow a run in 14 1/3 innings in September.”
R.J. Anderson, CBSSports.com: “If you win as many games as the Dodgers did, you probably have a steady relief corps. Dodgers fans can be forgiven if they're skeptical about Kenley Jansen. He still suppressed contact at an elite level, but he also posted a career-worst walk rate and saw his velocity waver throughout the season. Nevertheless, Jansen and setup man Blake Treinen combined for 75 shutdowns versus 19 meltdowns, suggesting they're more than capable of taking care of business. Some other names worth knowing in the Dodgers bullpen include Joe Kelly, who had a resurgent season; Corey Knebel; and Alex Vesia, a little lefty acquired from the Marlins whose fastball plays much quicker than its velocity because of its rise, its extension, and its plane to the top of the zone.”
Alden Gonzalez, ESPN.com: “The biggest ripple effect of Clayton Kershaw's injury might be that Julio Urias will remain a traditional starting pitcher in the postseason -- he'll take the ball in Game 2 -- and Roberts won't have the flexibility to use him in that hybrid bullpen role he has thrived in during prior Octobers. Urias, if you remember, recorded the last out of the World Series last year, not Jansen. Now, though, the ninth inning will belong to Jansen. He has had a very good year -- 2.22 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 30.9 strikeout percentage -- but two of his five blown saves came against the Giants.”
MEGAPHONE
“It wasn't good. I wasn't making pitches when I needed to. I gave up some two-out runs on pitches that could have been better. When all is said and done, I just wasn't making the quality pitches I needed to. That's pretty much it.”
White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn, after the Astros lit him up.