Tipsheet: Arozarena provides more playoff heroics for intrepid Rays

Gabe Lacques, USA Today: “Until they took the field Thursday afternoon for Game 1 of their American League Division Series, the Houston Astros had not competed in the playoffs without George Springer since Game 4 of the 2005 World Series. Coincidentally, their opponent that October and this one - the Chicago White Sox, who have not won a playoff series since catcher A.J. Pierzynski leaped into Bobby Jenks’ arms on the Minute Maid Park grass after the final out was recorded. As the teams kicked off the ALDS in that same stadium Thursday, it’s clear only one of those trivial items will prove relevant in 2021. The Astros, as dominant as they are reviled over the past five seasons, continued their robotic dominance of October’s early rounds with a 6-1 victory, heroes old and new making the absence of Springer – one of the greatest performers in postseason history – feel trifling. The White Sox? They look like a 93-win appetizer for the Astros, for the moment overmatched and in line to continue a run of divisional futility now entering its fifth year. The South Siders won their first division title since 2008, when they were dispatched from the playoffs by the Tampa Bay Rays. Yet since Cleveland fell one win shy of a World Series title in 2016, the AL Central has been a playoff afterthought.”